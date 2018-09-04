Agnico Eagle Mines: Will The Premium Hold This Time?

For quite some time, Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) has been enjoying premium valuation compared to peers. In general, this led to lower volatility in its shares as the company’s stock got bought as “safer bet” during the bad times for gold, but sold on the upside as the already stretched valuation became even more stretched. Last year, this led to the stock trading in a rather wide but rigid range:

However, recently the stock came on the radar along with the shares of other gold miners. The current downside move in gold (GLD), which started in June, ultimately put pressure on shares of almost all miners, even those who have been considered relatively safe havens of gold investing. Obviously, this situation deserves a closer look.

In contrast to many other gold miners, Agnico Eagle is in the growth phase. The company’s growth projects should increase its gold production to 2 million ounces in 2020, up from 1.58 million ounces expected in 2018, according to the latest guidance. So far, things seem to go well for the company operationally: projects go on schedule and on budget, 2018 production guidance has recently been increased from 1.53 million ounces of gold to the above-mentioned 1.58 million ounces of gold.

The price for future growth has been an increase in long-term debt, which stood at $1.72 billion at the end of the second quarter. While it’s a reasonable level of debt, especially if one takes into account Agnico Eagle’s history of executing on projects and its favorable jurisdictions, the risk profile of the company has certainly increased. The maturity schedule looks rather comfortable, although the company will have to pay $360 million in 2020:

Source: Agnico Eagle 2Q presentation

The dip in gold price caught the company amidst its transformation into a bigger entity. Agnico Eagle’s second-quarter results showed higher production costs, amortization costs, G&A costs, finance costs, leading to an unfavorable comparison with the same period in 2017 and triggering a sell-off which was later exacerbated by gold going sub-$1200 per ounce for a while.

Source: Agnico Eagle 2Q report, drawing by the author

With a working capital of ~$1.1 billion, Agnico Eagle is in no financial strain. Even if the third-quarter results are modest due to continued spending on growth and lower gold prices, there’ll be no visible negative impact on the balance sheet. To me, the key question is not whether Agnico Eagle can weather the lower gold prices and deliver on its goals - it certainly can – but whether the premium against the peers will hold.

Let’s take Newmont Mining (NEM) as probably the closest example, not as an operation, but as a stock – a relatively safe bet on gold mining, typically offering less volatility than peers. Newmont trades at 20 forward P/E, 1.53 PB, 2.32 P/S compared to Agnico Eagle’s 41 forward P/E, 1.64 P/B, 3.65 P/S. I decided to show price-to-sales which is hardly the metric you should use as a big catalyst in buying or selling stocks because it shows that the market is viewing Agnico’s operations as very efficient in comparison to peers (the market is ready to pay significantly more per each dollar of generated revenue), but this is not fully supported by actual performance as the actual price-to-earnings expectations are way out of the line compared to peers. This phenomenon has been present in Agnico’s stock for quite some time, but it will be interesting to see whether the premium can hold this time, during an almost universal sell-off in gold mining stocks.

In the short term, Agnico Eagle's shares may continue the current downside move unless gold is able to meaningfully rebound from the $1200 level. In a similar situation, Newmont Mining's shares have already broken to new lows and it is likely that Agnico Eagle's shares will follow suit. However, such a sell-off, should it happen, will make Agnico Eagle's shares a longer-term entry as a bet on future production growth and due to the stock’s ability to keep a premium compared to its peers. My current expectation is that Agnico Eagle will be able to maintain a certain premium above its peers, but this premium may shrink a bit in the coming months unless gold rebounds.

