Start Crying For Argentina

And it could get considerably worse if it doesn't regain credibility in the markets, there are various vicious cycles operating.

Now it has no choice but embark on a brutal fiscal adjustment and the economy will tank.

By liberalizing the capital account before taking care of the fiscal and current account deficits, the present government has made things worse.

In essence, the problem in Argentina is quite simple. The previous government wanted to create a sort of Denmark in South America, constantly increasing public expenditure and taxes.

Source: Foroeconomico

While there is little wrong with Denmark, nor is there anything inherently wrong in striving to become Denmark, Argentina doesn't have the economy, nor the institutions to achieve that lofty goal anytime soon.

What happened instead was Keynesianism gone wild, that is, the previous government stepped on the accelerator when it should have stepped on the brakes (in terms of stimulating the economy).

The model did serve very well as a way to get out of the previous (2001-2) crisis; in fact, we even held it up as an example for Greece. But by 2008, it had outlived its usefulness.

Instead of moderating (let alone halting, or reversing) the inexorable rise of public expenditures and taxes, the government went into overdrive financed by the central bank, resulting in accelerating inflation, capital flight and a whole set of market distortions in order to deal with the consequences.

When, somewhat surprisingly, Macri won the elections in 2015 there was a lot of optimism and indeed the government started with doing what seemed to be sensible things:

It lowered some taxes on the export of agricultural goods.

It settled a famous case with hold-out investors (Paul Singer and a few others) of a previous default in order to access international capital markets.

It abolished import and capital controls and devalued the currency.

It decreased subsidies for stuff like electricity and gas and public transport.

It instigated a tax holiday for people with dollar balances abroad.

Reducing subsidies was especially necessary, even if the act itself increased prices for gas and electricity, sometimes (depending on the part of the country) manifold, which in itself contributed to the already high inflation.

But this was necessary as these subsidies had reached something in the order of 5% of GDP and led to utility prices that were often lower than the cost of printing and distributing the bills themselves.

An own goal

But here is what it didn't do. It did not drastically bring down the fiscal deficit. Where the previous government had financed the deficit with central bank money (and raiding the pension funds), the Macri government financed the deficit with debt, most of it in dollars.

The government thought it would be able to get away with it, and at the time, there was something to be said for that:

The aim was to gradually bring down the fiscal deficit.

The government assumed that since Argentina had been effectively locked out of borrowing abroad for 15 years, debt was fairly low and it had some margin of error.

The government thought that the confidence of a market-friendly government and measures would re-ignite private investment, both domestically as well as from abroad; for instance, in stuff like the giant shale gas and oil field Vaca Muerta.

It calculated that the tax holiday would lead to a substantial repatriation of foreign-held capital, bringing in dollars.

All of this actually worked, but not nearly to the extent hoped or expected. There was a wave of foreign capital entering the country, but this was mostly to finance the public sector deficit.

The debt kept on rising:

Vicious cycles

The government should not have liberalized capital controls before embarking on a large fiscal adjustment. The problem is that Argentines, because of their history, don't trust their own money.

At the first sign of trouble, they run for the exit and start buying dollars and this, more often than not, sets off a vicious cycle. Indeed:

The lower the dollar goes, the bigger the debt (70% of it is denominated in foreign currency), the more probable a default becomes, the more necessary it becomes to hold dollars rather than pesos.

The lower the dollar goes, the more inflation rises and the more it becomes necessary to get rid of pesos and hold money in dollars.

The higher inflation and interest rates (now 60%!) go, the more the economy will contract and the bigger the fiscal deficit will become.

Instead, the country liberalized the capital account and embarked on 'gradualism' with respect to the deficit, and this was taking chances and that has now blown up in the government's face to such an extent that even invoking a record credit from the IMF wasn't enough to restore confidence.

The way forward

In principle, how to get a country like Argentina, suffering from a large fiscal deficit and large current account deficit, out isn't rocket science.

There are three ways out:

Cut public spending

Raise taxes

Devaluate.

Raising taxes isn't really an option (besides re-instituting some of the taxes on agricultural exports, which is one of the measures under discussion) as the tax pressures are already very high and stifling many small and medium-sized companies.

Since the government was unwilling to embark on cutting public expenditures anywhere near sufficient level, the market reacted and put in motion the third option, devaluation.

The peso lost half of its value versus the dollar this year so far. While there will be some windfall for exporters (which is why putting some temporary export taxes on agriculture isn't unreasonable), on the whole, this is creating misery.

Economic activity fell by an annualized 6.7% in June (Infobae). So now the fiscal adjustment has to be against a backdrop of steeply falling purchasing power, labor unrest and rapidly declining economic activity. It's going to be that much more difficult.

Source: Indec

There have been many errors and miscommunications from the government along the way, it hasn't operated as a team, hasn't communicated a clear coherent strategy, which has compounded the loss of confidence, even with the largest IMF package as a backdrop.

The measures

It's a little sketchy still as we're almost reporting real-time (and from Argentinean sources), but the main measures seem to be:

Half the ministries are abolished (that is, the departments don't disappear but are subsumed under other ministries). There are 10 ministries left.

The aim is to reduce the fiscal deficit entirely next year (the previous goal was a deficit of 1.3%).

Some taxes on agricultural exports are going to be "changed," that is, increased or expanded.

There will be a new round of cuts for the provinces.

There is also the possibility to eliminate or cut the planned tax rate decrease on profits, or use less inflation correction.

The government still has to discuss the package with the IMF, which is why the nature is still a bit sketchy. The reception seems to be fairly favorable although the markets still balk, with both the peso and the Merval index down at pixel time.

Conclusion

The government inherited a bit of a mess from the previous one, but it failed to adequately deal with it. It liberalized the capital account before having control over both the fiscal deficit and the current account deficit.

For the first, the government embarked on gradualism and embarked on a dollar-debt spree to finance the deficit. The second was actually made significantly worse (see figure above) because it used the exchange rate as an instrument to get inflation down.

Both have now exploded in their face, and a series of miscommunications, internal conflicts and lack of clear goals and a strategy to communicate these with a single voice have worsened the situation to such an extent that not even the largest deal with the IMF could restore credibility.

Whether credibility can be restored now remains to be seen. The fiscal adjustment needs to be big to convince the markets, but this is going to sink the economy further, which in itself worsens the fiscal situation.

If the peso falls further this will only add further to the debt problem. We fear that this is going to be brutal for the economy, but there isn't really much alternative.

One alternative measure might be to reinstate capital controls, something which Malaysia did successfully during the Asian crisis in the second half of the 1990s, but the government isn't considering this, apparently.

Needless to say, it's not a solution to anything but it would slow the slide of the peso. But it is not considering this.

Another nasty fallout is that the reputation of market-friendly policies and governments has now been sullied, yet again, and this could have serious political consequences in the elections next year.

While this government has been rather inept, we don't see much of a competent alternative waiting in the wings, apart from Roberto Lavagna. Neoliberalism is probably dead for a decade or so in Argentina.

But even Lavagna, a competent economist, can't rescue the situation now as he would be under the exact same pressures and forced to the exact same fiscal cutback, with the same consequences for economic growth.

Should you start buying Argentinean shares like the Argentina ETF (ARGT)? Well, they're certainly cheap and if the government can regain some confidence in the markets, they will be a good buy here. But you must have a rather mighty risk appetite.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.