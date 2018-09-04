Blackbaud: Sideways Trading Likely To Persist

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) has always been a unique play within the software sector. For one, there's its interesting niche: enterprise software for the non-profit sector and various other public sector/educational clients. One would think that this is a very limited niche that wouldn't go very far, but Blackbaud has proven the market wrong - its revenue guidance for the current year sits at just under $900 million, making it one of the largest SaaS companies in the market. Clearly, non-profits need specialized software to manage their donations and keep track of their constituents.

The company, however, seems to be reaching the end of its growth rope. Blackbaud saw accelerating growth this quarter, but not much - with the top line expanding at just 11.5% y/y, it's hard to say this company is still exciting, at least relative to other Silicon Valley companies that are seeing 30-40% y/y growth each quarter. As it's dealing with low revenue growth, the company has made the wise decision of focusing more on recurring revenue growth and on subscription revenues. This has worked to some degree - for each of the past several quarters, Blackbaud has seen its recurring revenue growth outstrip total revenue growth, leading to a higher mix of subscriptions.

Still, however, it's hard to make a software stalwart like this "new" again. It will be difficult for Blackbaud to attain the high-flying valuation multiples of the rest of its SaaS peers given its growth deficiency, but at the moment, its valuation already seems rich.

Despite good results in both Q1 and Q2, the company has only traded about flat since the end of Q1. I had surmised then that valuation would cap Blackbaud's upside; with the stock barely having moved since then, the story is still pretty much the same.

BLKB data by YCharts

A 6.3x forward revenue multiple is a fair price for any SaaS stock, but Blackbaud's lack of growth makes that valuation seem expensive. Its true hope lies on the EPS front - Blackbaud's 38x forward P/E might cruise into a more digestible multiple if it can continue its pace of 35-40% EPS growth.

At the moment, however, in the absence of any major strategic changes or growth drivers for the company beyond executing on its current shift-to-subscription plan, I believe Blackbaud will be hard-pressed to continue the rally it enjoyed earlier this year. Sideways trading on this stock is likely to continue, especially if the market heads into a downturn and investors rotate from growth stocks into value names. Though Blackbaud is hardly a growth stock anymore, its ~40x P/E doesn't qualify it as a value name, either - which is why its lack of clean appeal for either the growth or value camp will limit its prospects. At best, Blackbaud remains a Hold.

Q2 download

Here's a look at the company's latest quarterly results:

Figure 1. Blackbaud 2Q18 results



Source: Blackbaud Investor Relations

Total revenues grew 11.5% y/y to $213.7 million, missing Wall Street's expectations for $213.4 million (+11.4% y/y) by a hair. Note, however, that Blackbaud was able to accelerate revenue growth by 120bps from last quarter's 10.3% y/y growth rate. When a company of Blackbaud's scale is able to accelerate growth at any rate, it should be treated as an achievement.

Blackbaud has pinned some of its growth hopes on a new Church Management System designed specifically for religious institutions. Here's some further commentary from Michael Gianoni, company CEO, on the new module's capabilities:

We're now giving church leaders the ability to track gifts and tithing, simulate new members, directly communicate with their congregations via a multi-channel communication, enable members to make online to mobile contributions, manage small groups and volunteers, implement secured child check-in, conduct background checks, provide bulk tax statements, managed facilities, and much more.



Churches will also be able to add other Blackbaud capabilities from the new Cloud Solution for Faith Communities as their needs scale, all through one integrated experience, which is powered on a Blackbaud SKY platform. This is a solution offering that we've been evaluating for quite some time and it's a massive opportunity for Blackbaud to deliver innovation in a market that's predominantly legacy point solutions software."

The Church Management offering is only available in an "Early Adopter" program for now; the full module will be generally available sometime next year. Still, despite Blackbaud's additional offerings from time to time, the company has largely been unable to stimulate growth beyond the low teens. Recurring revenues grew 15.8% y/y to $192.7 million, but at this point, a large portion of Blackbaud's revenue base has already shifted into recurring (90% of revenues this quarter, 3 percentage points higher than 2Q17), and the tailwinds from that effort will soon fade as it nears completion.

On the profitability front, Blackbaud continued to deliver strength. Gross margins improved 100bps from the year-ago quarter, a function of management's decision to lower its reliance on one-time services, which carry a lower margin than software revenues. Pro forma operating income hit $45.2 million, representing a 21.1% pro forma operating margin - about flat to 2Q17's 21.0% operating margin. The company noted that it will still fall within its full-year guidance of 20.5-21.0% operating margins.

Pro forma net income, meanwhile, jumped 29% y/y to $33.0 million, and pro forma EPS of $0.69 marginally beat out Wall Street's expectations of $0.67. It's worth noting that while ~30% EPS growth is impressive, in the context of a 38x forward P/E, it's more or less expected. Looking at Blackbaud's valuation on a PEG basis (P/E ratio divided by EPS growth rate) would yield a PEG ratio of 1.3x, a classic indicator of an overvalued stock (a ratio <1.0x is considered undervalued).

The company's free cash flow results also left a lot to be desired, with FCF in the first half of FY18 growing just 15% y/y (though it's better than Q1's FCF, which was negative y/y):

Figure 2. Blackbaud FCF

Source: Blackbaud Investor Relations

Key takeaways

All considered, I don't find any compelling reasons to buy Blackbaud stock. The company is making a large push at expanding the ceiling of its TAM (total addressable market) by going after churches and religious organizations, but with the outcome of these efforts not fully visible until sometime next year when Church Management goes live, there is no near-term signal that Blackbaud can revive its growth.

In my view, Blackbaud's exclusion from being either a growth stock or a value stock will limit its ability to rally much higher. At 6.3x forward revenues and a 38x forward P/E ratio, its valuation has already hit a near-term ceiling. Stay on the sidelines on this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.