Renesas And IDT - It May Or May Not Be True, But It Makes Some Sense

Once a hotbed of M&A activity, deal activity in the semiconductor sector has cooled off considerably this year as buyers are digesting their meals and potential acquirers are trying to make sense of the current market, given lengthening lead times in many product categories, rising trade tensions, and some concerns about deal approval criteria. Even so, I’ve continued to maintain that Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) is a “when, not if” seller and Japan’s Renesas (OTCPK:RNECY) is a “when, not if buyer,” and while I hadn’t previously tied these two together, there’s a rumor now that Renesas is close to a deal to acquire this high-quality mid-cap growth semiconductor company.

Although I wouldn’t call Renesas a prime strategic acquirer of IDT, I can see how the company’s capabilities in auto sensors, power management, and wireless power would hold a lot of appeal, not to mention the strong growth outlook for IDT in other markets like memory interfaces, industrial sensors, and wireless charging. Assuming a normal level of post-deal cost savings, I believe Renesas could pay something in the low-to-mid $40s for IDT and still reap worthwhile (double-digit) long-term returns on the deal.

For Now, Just A Rumor

While it is possible a deal will have been announced by the time this article is published, for now a tie-up between Renesas and IDT is just a rumor – one fueled by the Nikkei Asian Review that ran an article on Friday asserting that the two companies are in the “final stages” of talks. No mention of price was included in the article.

As far as rumors go, this one makes some sense. Renesas management has made no secret of the fact that it is pleased with how the acquisition of Intersil has gone, and that it is open to further M&A to augment and diversify a business that is still very focused on the auto sector (50%-plus of revenue) and Japan (60% of revenue). Renesas has been tied to multiple targets in the past, including (but certainly not limited to) Maxim (MXIM) earlier this year.

Why Do This Deal?

The Nikkei Asian Review asserted that Renesas’s primary motivation for the deal would be to “apply IDT’s know-how to self-driving systems.” I’ll admit that my first reaction was a Scooby Doo-esque “huh?” as IDT isn’t really thought of as a direct play on self-driving, but I think I know what the article was trying to say.

IDT has a strong sensor business built around high-precision analog sensor signal conditioning, which basically means that IDT’s products translate the analog sensor data from electromechanical sensors into digital information. That is important in ADAS and self-driving systems, and while Renesas is quite strong in microcontrollers, it doesn't have any real sensing capabilities to speak of, and I believe that is a limiting factor for a company that sees itself as a player in advanced ADAS/automated driving.

That’s not the only part of IDT that should be attractive to Renesas, though. Just in the auto space, IDT also has strong relevant technology in wireless power – facilitating not only in-vehicle wireless charging (which is emerging as a feature), but also facilitating wireless power systems for the increasing number of chips and electrical systems within new vehicles. Add in some power management capabilities, which should be complementary for Renesas, and the auto side of the deal makes sense.

But IDT is a lot more than just a way to augment Renesas’s offerings in the auto space, and I believe this would actually be a big part of the deal motivation. IDT would immediately boost Renesas’s growth rate and add value exposure to the fast-growing data center market (memory interfaces) as well as wireless charging for consumer devices. IDT is also leveraged to the 5G rollout cycle with a variety of RF components, timing, and millimeter wave products, as well as industrial sensors that would complement Renesas’s existing focus on “smart infrastructure,” “smart home” and “smart factory” markets.

All told, IDT management has seen its addressable market grow from about $2.5 billion in 2015 to $10 billion in 2018 (driven by autos and sensors), and I believe IDT is in the early part of a significant period of high revenue growth and margin leverage.

The Opportunity

Given how much of IDT’s business doesn’t overlap with Renesas, the opportunities to cut R&D and sales and marketing may be a little less here than for other deals, but I like the prospects for Renesas being able to cut out about 10% of IDT’s expenses without impairing the growth potential, to say nothing of the longer-term cross-selling opportunities from adding IDT’s capabilities in sensing and power management to Renesas’s capabilities in microcontrollers.

Running that through my model, I believe Renesas could pay something in the neighborhood of $43 to $44 for IDTI and still expect to generate a double-digit return on the deal. Along those lines, I’d note that the Nikkei report has spiked IDTI’s share price up toward $42/share, while Renesas’s shares are close to a 52-week low. I would expect a deal for IDTI to be in cash, though, so I don’t believe the Renesas share price is relevant to IDTI shareholders other than to note that Renesas is going through a tough stretch (a tough inventory correction period and weaker industrial demand in China) and isn’t exactly at “peak power.”

The Bottom Line

I’ve written about both IDT and Renesas fairly often, and I like both companies. IDT’s shares have done quite well of late as the Street warms to a strong organic revenue growth story with good margins, while Renesas has been very weak on that inventory correction and worries that the company is going to lose share to rivals like Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) in autos in the coming year. I’m not a believer in chasing stocks on buyout rumors, but I would say that IDT could be a strong/appealing enough asset to prompt a rival bid. More value-oriented investors should probably look at Renesas, though this tough transition period could last a while longer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.