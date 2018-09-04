Dollar General May Be Gaining Value Faster Than Its Stock Is Rising

Thus, I argue that Dollar General is a Steady Eddie, recession-resistant name that I therefore believe should trade at a premium to the market, not a discount.

Background

After Dollar General's (DG) reported Q1 results, I went long the stock even though it had risen sharply and reported on my research into it in Reasons To Buy Dollar General And Perhaps Dollar Tree As Well. I actually went long Dollar Tree (DLTR), the other leading member of the small-format discount "dollar" store concept, but when DLTR acted badly even from a depressed level, I sold it after getting to a small profit position. From that point, interesting things happened to each stock, as seen in the 1-year view:

DG data by YCharts

Even though I sold DLTR too soon to catch most of its rally, I also sold it well given its collapse last week after reporting weak numbers. The interplay between these two competitors is a main theme of this follow-up article that argues for DG as a source of sustainable strong investment returns for the foreseeable future, partly due to the troubles at DLTR.

Let's look more deeply. First, DG.

DG generally strong and getting stronger

As DG reported on August 30:

Net sales increased 10.6%; same-store sales increased 3.7%

Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) increased 40.7% to $1.52.

Store growth occurred both via an acquisition made last year (Dollar Express) and via internal growth. Same-store sales growth was due to higher customer traffic and higher ticket; e-commerce sales remain negligible. The same-store sales count was depressed to some degree by DG's ongoing business plan of adding stores within a geographic area; DG mentions that the cannibalization of sales from existing stores is expected but does not quantify it. Basically, I assume that same-store sales adjusted for planned cannibalization was above 4%.

The company discussed its growth metrics in detail in the conference call. I found this impressive. Here are its requirements for new stores, adapted from the CEO's prepared remarks:

New store productivity as a percent of our comp store sales continues to average in the range of 80% to 85%

[Strong] actual sales performance, which continues to track very closely to our pro forma model

Average returns, which remain at the high-end of our targeted 20% to 22% (after-tax)

Acceptable level of cannibalization of our new stores on our comp store base, which has remained relatively constant in our measurement

New stores have a payback period of two years or less.

The CEO went on to say that:

We have consistently hit our overall goals for these metrics. We are very pleased with our overall new store returns.

The entire conference was full of positives, with specificity.

DG operates more than 15,000 stores and plans to open 900 stores this year; it is relocating several but closes very few (remember that point for the DLTR discussion next). So, a 6% store growth rate, plus some benefit from remodels, leads me to project a 7% or more growth rate for some years to come even without general increases in traffic in existing stores or an increase in the average ticket. This gets me to 10% or greater sales gains as a goal for at least the next 5 years, perhaps longer.

In Q2, EPS before taxes grew strongly yoy, from $469 MM to $519 MM. That's a 10.7% increase. (The tax bill distorted after-tax profit comparisons.)

Pre-tax profits came in at 8.05% of sales in each quarter, a remarkably steady number given rapid store growth and cost input pressures due to inflation in freight costs. Weighted average diluted shares outstanding declined from 275 MM to 268 MM.

Todd Vasos, the CEO, spent a great deal of time in his prepared remarks discussing the various ways that DG plans to execute on its growth plans. There is good granularity in DG's 4-point plan for further success, with large amounts of detail in the first two points. I'm going to omit a discussion of them, but please consider reviewing his final and extensive prepared remarks.

Indications are that:

DG is executing well on a coherent growth plan

DG is not one to give too much information to the competition. The last comprehensive shareholder update I can find from DG is from its March 24, 2016, Investor Day. Of special interest from that set of presentations was the keynote from Mr. Vasos. In it, he points out that 2015 was DG's 26th straight year of positive same-store sales growth, so this year will mark 29 years. For recession-fearers, the chart states that SSS growth was 9.0% and 9.5% in 2008 and 2009, respectively (Great Recession years). SSS sales also were very strong at 7% in the recession year of 2001, and were superb in the recession year of 1991 and the "jobless recovery" years that followed.

Anyone new to DG should in my view study the entire presentation from 2016. In contrast, I did not get a lot of new information from the latest 10-Q and 10-K. Probably the most important single slide from the 2016 Investor Day is #26 from the Vasos presentation. This shows the company's thinking that it could get to and above 25,000 stores in the US. That would imply another 10,000 stores to go. Given the tax cuts and general improvement in the economy since early 2016, perhaps DG has already internally increased that goal.

This goal suggests to me that between a multi-year store growth build-out, increased use of the digital world both for in-store shopping and e-commerce, and continued growth in SSS of mature stores, DG may well be on track for 9-10% or greater annual sales and profit gains. Add in some accretion to EPS from shrinkage of the float and I'm targeting about 11% EPS gains through about 2025, when the build-out toward 25,000 stores ought to be winding down.

However, an apparel-focused deep discounter, Ross Stores (ROST), recently raised its long-term store count target from 2500 to 3000 stores in the US, and this increased guidance may have helped the stock avoid the expected decline from relatively cautious earnings/guidance.

A similar thing may benefit DG due to DLTR's troubles with Family Dollar and issues at other competitors. DLTR is briefly discussed next.

Family Dollar: set to shrink?

The merger of equals between DLTR with Family Dollar, structured as DLTR acquiring the old FDO, always was an eyebrow-raiser. DLTR, pre-FDO, was a high-margined, high-P/E company typically with little or even no long-term debt. FDO had seen much better days when DLTR bought it at a generous premium. DLTR's justification for the deal and the price paid turned on economies of scale, but this has not panned out. What has eventuated is that DLTR (both the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments) has had trouble with worsening shrink (theft) - which is in sad contrast to DG, which has seen shrink diminish for 7 consecutive quarters. The ongoing issues with Family Dollar were shown over and over in DLTR's Q2 conference call, with comments such as this from the CEO in response to a question from Matthew Boss (emphasis added):

... when you come back to how we take a look at the group of 8,000 [Family Dollar] stores across the portfolio... And as always, we'll take a look at the portfolio optimization and figure out what stores as they come up for lease shouldn’t be part of their hurt [?] anymore. But that will be the process that we think about driving traffic in the back half and impacting 2019.

A similar implication that Family Dollar will be pared back may be apparent in Mr. Philbin's response to the prior question, a follow-up from Vincent Sinisi:

(Sinisi): ... core Dollar Tree is obviously the consistent machine. But when you’re making enhancements, either to that or particularly Family Dollar more, do you think in terms of what you’re doing from an advertising perspective, I guess, the heart of the question is, do customers realize as quickly as they can of the enhancements that you folks are making, or do you think maybe there's even more that you could do from that perspective as opposed to just maybe next time they happen to be passing the store? (Philbin): ... Family Dollar, fair question, I think it's store-by-store. And so depending on the store in a market, we obviously do everything on the store level side to show customers...

Note Philbin in responding to the first Sinisi question:

... we’ve taken a hard look across all of our 8,000 [Family Dollar] stores; and we got a group of stores chugging along, giving us a positive comp; it tend to be our highest volume stores by nature, our customers have been doing business in there and continue to; we’ve re-bannered some that are in between, but the stores in the middle that we can affect to drive comps in; we have an old fleet of stores and we’ve targeted some of the oldest in the fleet to go after that.

Leaving aside some of the imprecision of language from the CEO as it appears in the transcript, it appears to me that DLTR knows it made a mistake by paying so much for FDO. That suggests to me that in the usual way of retail, its solution may well be to shrink the Family Dollar label to a stronger core group of stores while continuing to grow the Dollar Tree label.

Since Family Dollar is the more direct competitor to the Dollar General brand than Dollar Tree, every Family Dollar store that closes provides a sales opportunity to DG while diminishing competition.

Why the DLTR and other possible catalysts are worth focusing on: absolute and relative valuation metrics are attractive as things stand now

It is the basic valuation of DG, as matters now stand, that makes upside possibilities so enticing even though DG is near its all-time high price. As I write this Monday evening, it appears that Yahoo! Finance is more up to date regarding consensus EPS than ETrade. Yahoo! shows analysts projecting $6.10 for DG's current fiscal year (FY 2019) and $6.73 for FY 2020. Thus DG is trading at 16.0X next fiscal year's projected EPS. In contrast, the S&P 500 (SPY) is trading at 18X 2019 projected EPS.

When I look at DG executing so well against its stated growth objectives, even without looking past 25,000 US stores to other concepts or international expansion, I'm happy owning a stock at about an 11% discount to the market when I think it deserves more like a 10% premium. Then I add to that the palpable weaknesses of Family Dollar as well as the limited competition from smaller competitors such as Big Lots (BIG). (BIG is another name that was hit last week and shows sharply-declining EPS forward estimates.)

What's especially intriguing about DG is that other off-price strong, Steady Eddie performers such as ROST and the larger, more international TJX (TJX) are trading at solid P/E premia to the SPY, not discounts.

So if I am correct regarding 11% projected EPS growth for perhaps 7 years to come, then DG is only at a PEG (price:earnings:growth) ratio of about 1.5X. This is low for today's market and especially low given DG's proven strength during the last three recessions.

Risks

All equities have risks, which include market and sector risks including all the company-specific risks. Please see DG's disclosures in its 10-K and elsewhere for its discussions of them. My humble assessment is that as a vendor of necessities and near-necessities, with solid performance during economic expansions and very strong performance during and in the aftermath of recessions, DG carries lower risk than the average stock. That's just my proverbial two cents, though, and provides no consolation to shareholders if the company's business prospects and/or stock price take a turn for the worse.

Conclusions

DG is one of the SPY's quietest, least promotional companies, which I view as a positive. ETrade shows nearly 100% ownership by institutions, so that apparently few individuals own it directly rather than through ownership of the SPY or other broad-based funds. The company's nearly 30-year streak of positive same-store sales gains marks it as a superior performer. At the same time, the DLTR acquisition of Family Dollar (which DG was interested in as well) has worked out well for DG but not for DLTR. I view that major weakness of DLTR as a potential catalyst for DG's long-term growth prospects as well as a shorter-term potential catalyst for its margins to beat expectations. Not discussed in the article, but thoroughly discussed in the conference call, are several initiatives underway at DG that can further serve as catalysts for further sales growth as well as to enhance profitability. A possible new retail concept, further growth in e-commerce, and international expansion are as of now not being discussed publicly by DG to my knowledge, but may also provide long-term growth opportunities.

In summary, DG is believed by analysts to be trading at least at a 10% discount to the SPY based on next year's EPS; I believe that it deserves more like a 10% premium. On a PEG basis, DG's potential 1.5X ratio is cheap for today's market. Putting all things together, the dollar store duopoly between DG and DLTR has begun tilting visibly toward DG. Other competitors have faltered or, as with BIG, are faltering. Thus, though DG stock has risen about 7% since my review three months ago, its upside earnings surprise, strong execution, problems at competitors, general strength in the SPY and other reasons continue to leave it with above-average inherent value in my analysis.

I therefore hold an overweight position in DG with the goal of low-to-mid-double-digit capital gains for the next several years, with dividend growth as a minor secondary goal.

