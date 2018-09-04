VBR: A Second Drawer Choice For Small-Cap Investors

VBR is heavily weighted towards the financial and industrial sectors, which may cause investors to get punished during an economic downturn.

A week or two ago, I published an article on this site discussing how passive investors could beat the S&P 500 index by investing in small-cap stocks using the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS). Today, we are going to take a look at another option for passive investors that are looking to play this market, the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR). As was the case with the iShares ETF, this offering provides investors with exposure to the cheaper companies in the small-cap space which may offer the potential for superior returns if well chosen. At least, this is the usual investment thesis for value-oriented stocks.

About The ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF is designed to track the performance of the CRSP US Small Cap Value Index, which measures the investment returns of small-capitalization value stocks. This stands in stark contrast with IJS, which follows the S&P 600 Value Index. As might be expected, this results in the two ETFs having different performance. Here is the average annual returns chart for VBR:

Source: The Vanguard Group

Now, here is the same chart for IJS:

Source: iShares

As we can see here, the iShares ETF trounces Vanguard's offering. We can clearly see the effects of these higher returns by comparing a chart of the two ETFs against each other:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The most significant reason for the differences in return has to do with the way each index is constructed. As is the case with the S&P 600 Small-Cap Value Index, the CRSP US Small-Cap Value Index is a subset of its parent index, in this case, the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The Center for Research in Security Prices describes this index thusly,

The CRSP US Small Cap Index includes US companies that fall between the bottom 2%-15% of the investible market capitalization. There is no lower limit in market capitalization, other that what is specified by investibility screens.

This appears to be a much more mechanical approach than the one that is used to construct the S&P 600, as the latter index is constructed by hand. This allows the S&P 600 to be both more diversified and to exclude those companies that have small market caps because they are suffering from financial problems. This would reduce the number of underperforming stocks in the corresponding ETF.

Once the securities that make up the parent index are decided, CRSP classifies them as either value or growth based on book-to-price, earnings-to-price, dividend-to-price, and sales-to-price ratios. This is a similar method to what is used to construct the S&P 600 Value Index from its parent. As the basic definition of value stocks is low price relative to others, this seems to be a good way to separate the two.

The Portfolio

Now, let us have a look inside VBR's portfolio.

As VBR is designed to track the performance of a broader index, we can expect it to generally own the assets that are contained within that index with approximately the same weightings. That is generally the case. VBR is invested in a portfolio of 852 stocks compared to 832 in the index. This is substantially more than what IJS contains and is more than enough to diversify away the idiosyncratic risk that comes with owning an individual stock. The top ten holdings of VBR are also quite different from what IJS owns:

VBR Top Ten Holdings

IJS Top Ten Holdings

Source: The Vanguard Group, iShares

With so many stocks, we would expect VBR to be very well-diversified by industry but this is in fact not the case.

Source: The Vanguard Group

As we can see here, fully 31.80% of the fund is invested in the financial sector and another 20% is parked in industrials. While this is identical to what we find in the index, it still represents a fund that has more than half of its assets in just two industry sectors! I suspect that an investor that wanted that much exposure to just a small number of sectors would buy an industry-specific ETF instead of a broad-based one.

This high exposure to industrials and financial presents risks to investors as they are usually affected more by economic recessions or other problems than, for example, healthcare. Thus, a more diversified portfolio with a higher allocation to these defensive sectors could help buffer the blow from a downturn. Without the buffer that these sectors would provide though, investors in the fund will see the value of their positions diminished significantly when such an event happens. As IJS is somewhat more balanced, this may have contributed to its superior performance over time.

Distributions

Admittedly, VBR is not a fund that an investor buys seeking a high yield. This is partly due to the nature of small-cap stocks. As many smaller companies, even ones considered to be value investments, are still in the growth stage of their lifecycles, they will want to retain a larger portion of their cash flows in order to reinvest than a larger company might. Thus, they will likely pay out lower dividends than their larger counterparts. This would result in the fund as a whole receiving less income that can be paid out to investors. With that said though, VBR does pay out a distribution to its shareholders as shown here:

Source: The Vanguard Group

As we can see here, VBR has paid out a total of $2.5534 per share over the past twelve months. This gives the fund a trailing distribution yield of 1.79%. As we can also see above, the fund's distribution varied significantly from quarter to quarter. This is a quirk of the ETF structure in that shares are constantly being created or destroyed, which will cause the distributions to be spread out among a differing number of shares when each distribution date rolls around.

Conclusion

In conclusion, small-cap stocks can be an excellent way to add a performance boost to your portfolio. This is due largely to the ability of these stocks to outperform their large-cap peers over an extended period of time. However, I do not believe that VBR is the best way to play this market as IJS appears to beat it in most categories that investors care about.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.