A 25% Yielding Hyper-Growth Stock With Market-Crushing Potential

This means it is not a good choice for conservative investors, such as retirees looking to live off stable dividends.

Hi-Crush faces numerous risks that could derail its investment thesis that investors need to be comfortable with before buying.

Management's plans to convert to a C-Corp have crushed the price in recent weeks, resulting in a 36% discount to fair value and potentially 20% CAGR five-year total return potential.

This leading frack sand producer has massive long-term growth potential courtesy of the US energy boom which is likely to continue for the next five years at least.

My high-yield income growth retirement portfolio is 90% focused on low-/medium-risk stocks that offer the best combination of:

Maximum safe yield

Fast long-term income growth

Maximum undervaluation (high margin of safety)

However, I do reserve up to 10% of my portfolio for high-risk stocks that I believe offer a unique opportunity for exceptional long-term total returns. Today, Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) makes up roughly 50% of the speculative portion of my portfolio (3.6% of my portfolio). That's because I consider it one of the most intriguing hyper-growth, deep value income investments on Wall Street.

Let's take a look at the five reasons I think there's huge profit potential for Hi-Crush. But more importantly, learn why this is a high-risk stock that is only suitable for volatility- and risk-tolerant investors. That includes those that are comfortable with a K-1 (HCLP is an MLP for the moment) and variable payouts. In other words, this is not a good stock for conservative investors, such as retirees looking for stable income over time.

1. Hi-Crush's Hyper Growth Continues

Hi-Crush was formed as an MLP (so it uses a K-1) in 2012 and is one of America's largest frack sand producers. Frack sand is known as a proppant, meaning its pumped into fracked oil & gas wells to prop open cracks and greatly increase flow. It's one of the most cost-effective ways for producers to lower their breakeven prices.

HCLP's sand is primarily surface mined from facilities in Wisconsin, as well as newer mines located in the booming Permian basin of West Texas/New Mexico. By Q1 2019, Hi-Crush plans to have expanded its annual sand capacity to 17.3 million tons. That would give the company approximately 14% market share in the US based on expected 2019 sand demand (122.5 million tons).

Because it sells a commodity product, Hi-Crush operates in a no-moat business. However, that doesn't mean it doesn't have key competitive advantages, the largest of which is one of the industry's most advanced logistics networks, meaning it can deliver its sand to every major US shale formation quickly and at lower cost than many of its smaller peers.

Hi-Crush also attempts to differentiate itself and win customers who usually sign long-term contracts to lock in the company's sand supply. For example, 90% of its Kermit 1 mine (in the Permian) are under contract, while 80% of its North White capacity is as well. Kermit 2 is expected to go on-line by the end of the year, with 75% of capacity under contract. Hi-Crush is most excited about its Kermit 1 and 2 Permian mines, which are within 50 miles of 80% of current Permian drilling locations.

The biggest cost component of frack sand is delivery cost. For example, the Permian is located about 1,000 miles from Wisconsin mines, which means that roughly 2/3rd of final sand cost comes from transportation. Thus, if a frack sand producer has superior access to delivery options, it can undercut its rivals on price and win market share. And by locating 6 million tons of supply right in the heart of the Permian hyper-boom, Hi-Crush believes its cost advantage will be among the best in the industry, fueling strong sales and cash flow growth for years to come.

Another advantage Hi-Crush has is in last mile service logistics support. For example, the MLP's PropStream subsidiary is able to ensure fast delivery directly to the rig site. It also provides other logistical support (including complying with OSHA regulations) that helps customers retain 99% production uptime. Or, to put it another way, Hi-Crush isn't just a sand provider but a one-stop shop that helps oil & gas producers maximize profitability.

Hi-Crush has been aggressively ramping up its last mile services in recent years, in addition to aggressively building out its sand capacity. By the end of the year, it plans to have more than doubled its PropStream crews. Meanwhile, the company's recent acquisition of FB Industries (more on this in a moment) will also greatly increase its last mile logistics business by adding 15-20 silo systems.

Silo systems are fast filling and discharging ways of delivering frack sand to drill sites. They help to reduce truck wait times, boosting producer profitability, and in a safe manner that complies with OSHA regulations.

The frack sand industry has been steadily moving away from legacy delivery methods towards silos and containers, which are another-cost effective way of delivering sand to its final destination. Hi-Crush has been one of the industry's pioneers in both container and silo delivery systems and continues to plan to expand its offerings to become ever more useful to customers in the future.

And the company's future looks much brighter since oil prices have recovered from $26 at their low in February 2016 to around $70 today.

Thanks to the recovery in oil prices and the huge increase in sand demand that came with it, Hi-Crush saw massive growth in its business fundamentals in 2017, including:

Average sand price up 40% per ton

Sand volumes up 110%

Revenue up 195%

Well, that triple-digit growth has continued in 2018, including most notably in Hi-Crush's bottom line.

Metric Q2 2018 Results First-Half 2018 Results Revenue 84% 114% Adjusted EBITDA 207% 413% Distributable Cash Flow 191% 444% DCF/Unit 198% 457%

In the first half of the year, the company saw its top and bottom line boom, thanks to a 44% YoY and 16% QoQ increase in sales volumes. Meanwhile, it enjoyed stronger sand prices and was able to reduce operating costs. That's thanks to train congestion caused by poor weather being eliminated, which helped increase Q2's operating margin per ton by 85% compared to Q2 2017.

The most important thing for income investors to focus on is distributable cash flow, or DCF. This is the MLP equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the distribution. In its most recent quarter, Hi-Crush's DCF/unit nearly tripled to $0.74 per unit. That's basically enough to cover its much larger distribution, and coverage is expected to continue to improve in coming quarters. That's because management expects to deliver about 3.1 million tons of sand in Q3, which is a modest 3% increase over Q2. However, due to the company's strong economies of scale, that should translate into a much larger boost in DCF/unit.

More importantly, Hi-Crush has announced major plans to boost its capacity by about 30% by the end of Q1 2019, which is why the MLP's hyper growth is likely to continue well into next year.

2. Hi-Crush Has Massive Growth Plans

On July 23rd, Hi-Crush announced a slew of important announcements pertaining to its future growth plans. These included:

A 223% increase in distribution to $.75 per quarter of $3 per year (sent yield up to 28% overnight).

Acquiring FB Industries for $60 million ($45 million cash, $15 million in new units).

New supply agreement with a large oil company that will support 850,000 annual ton capacity expansion at the Wisconsin Northern White mines.

New supply agreement that supports a second Permian mine with 3 million annual ton capacity.

The first part of Hi-Crush's major growth plan is to increase sand capacity by 30%. That's both through the construction of the Permian Kermit 2 mine (in service by the end of the year) as well as an 850,000 expansion of its Wyeville, Wisconsin mine. That last growth project will be done by the end of Q1 2019.

Hi-Crush's big expansion of its Permian mines is due to management's confidence that its superior-quality sand will rapidly gain market share. That's because it has superior crush strength that makes it ideal for high-pressure drilling environments. And since it is located right on top of its customers, Hi-Crush's Permian 100 mesh sand is the lowest-cost source for its most of its customers.

But won't the boom in Permian sand mean that Hi-Crush's legacy Northern White mines will see a massive decrease in demand? Perhaps eventually, but not in the short term, at least according to Robert Rasmus, the MLP's CEO:

Contrary to much of what has been written, reports of Northern White's decline have been greatly exaggerated. As we've consistently said in past quarters, our appetite for capacity expansion was dependent upon firm commitments from customers. We would not build capacity on spec."



- Robert Rasmus, CEO

In the company's most recent conference call, Rasmus pointed out to analysts that the reason large oil producers are willing to sign long-term contracts for Northern White sand is because in-basin supply is not able to grow quickly enough. Thus, Northern White is expected to continue to be a major supplier of frack sand for the Permian in the short term.

And in the long term, management expects demand to remain robust because Northern White sand has the best permeability profile of any frack sand type. This is why Northern White sand remains the preferred option in the Delaware basin (part of the Permian formation). While growing in-basin sand supply will eventually reduce overall Northern White demand in the Permian, management is confident that it can redirect that capacity to other major shale formations, such as the fast-growing Marcellus/Utica shale and Bakken.

Meanwhile, the company's acquisition of FB Industries is designed to greatly grow and improve its last mile logistics business.

FB Industries owns proprietary conveyor systems that allow for more rapid loading and unloading of sand, all in a dust-free manner that increases safety and helps producers comply with OSHA regulations. Thanks to the FB acquisition, Hi-Crush now believes it can provide superior, cost-effective last mile logistics solutions to 100% of the frack sand market.

Of course, big growth plans are meaningless if an MLP can't finance them. Which is why as part of its big news release, Hi-Crush announced major refinancing initiatives and a $450 million bond issuance.

While true that this substantially increases the company's debt load, it also pushes back any major debt repayments to 2023. In addition, the MLP was able to obtain this financing, while eliminating any debt covenants that would limit its ability to return capital to shareholders, including in the form of the payout, which it recently more than tripled. As I'll explain in the dividend profile section, this is part of a strategic move that involves the MLP's plans to eventually convert to a simpler C-Corp business structure.

Ultimately, what this means is that going forward, Hi-Crush will have a larger net debt position. But it will also have access to far more cash and available liquidity under its revolving credit facilities. That will ensure the company can fund its aggressive growth plans.

And as a result of that capacity growth, in 2019, analysts expect the MLP's DCF to soar about 54%.

Now, it's important to point out that these projects are not just based on management's bullish assumptions. The EBITDA figures shown above are actually from FactSet and show that analysts are expecting sand prices to decline sharply in 2019. Management disagrees with that assessment, but even assuming they are true, the expansion projects are likely to drive the MLP's DCF for 2019 to $313 million. Even accounting for the FB Industries dilution (about 1.5%), that means Hi-Crush's 2019 DCF/unit is likely to come in at about $3.43. That's more than enough to cover its new payout. And if frack sand prices don't decline sharply as analysts expect? Well, then the company's DCF/unit could very well come in far above the $3.72 top-end guidance shown above.

Ok, so Hi-Crush is a high-yield, hyper-growth stock that is likely to see at least three straight years of 50+% DCF growth. But what about 2020 and beyond? The good news is that over the long term, the company faces a long and massive growth runway created by America's ongoing energy boom.

3. Long-Term Growth Catalyst Is Immense

As part of its desperate battle to survive the worst oil crash in over 50 years (a 76% plunge in crude prices), the US shale industry has become incredibly efficient. Part of that efficiency comes from the roughly 150% increase in frack sand usage since 2014.

(Source: Infill Thinking)

This is because by using much longer laterals (how far they drill), multiple frack stages, and mountains of frack sand, oil producers are able to lower their breakeven costs to $40 or below. This is why today the average shale oil well uses 5,500 tons of sand, a figure that is up about 5% in the last quarter alone. And some wells, with laterals of over three miles, use up to 20,000 tons of sand, which is 200 train cars' worth.

Thanks to ever-larger quantities of frack sand, combined with Fracking 3.0 technology (Internet of Things and AI-driven real-time drilling analysis), companies like Exxon (NYSE:XOM) believe they can get breakeven costs in the Permian down to $20 per barrel.

(Source: Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation)

Which is why the Permian basin, which analyst firm McKinsey estimates could still hold as much as 90 billion barrels of recoverable oil equivalents, is expected to see oil production double by 2022. And that may prove to be a conservative estimate. For example, Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Chairman Scott Sheffield expects 2018 US oil production to hit 11 million bpd by the end of 2018 and potentially rise to 15 million bpd by 2025.

That's mostly due to the Permian super basin, whose geology allows a single drill site to tap into numerous layers of oil & gas containing shale. Thus, it represents not just the second-largest oil formation on earth, but one of the lowest-cost producing ones as well.

For next year, about 50% of US frack sand demand is expected to come from the Permian. That's even factoring in the shortage of the region's pipeline takeaway capacity that will start to ease as new pipelines come on-line in 2019 and 2020. And I should note that management has recently raised its estimates for 2019 frack sand demand in the US to 120-125 million, which is up about 2% from last quarter. This is in direct contrast with more bearish analysts like Morningstar's Preston Caldwell, who estimates that US sand demand will only hit 128 million tons by 2022. While management guidance can never be taken as gospel, I tend to think that Hi-Crush's strong knowledge of its industry means it has a better sense of what future demand will be.

What about beyond 2022 or 2025? How long can the US shale boom last? Well, according to the US Energy Information Administration, US oil production is likely to not peak until 2030 and not start declining until the 2040s. Meanwhile, gas production is expected to rise through at least 2050.

(Source: EIA.)

And keep in mind that decline rates for shale wells can be as high as 90%, which means that demand for frack sand is likely to remain strong and growing for the foreseeable future. This gives Hi-Crush, one of the largest industry players, a potentially massive and long growth runway that could enrich investors immensely over the coming years.

And unlike many hyper-growth energy stocks which have very low or no dividends, Hi-Crush is also a potentially excellent, if highly speculative, income investment.

4. Payout Profile: High-Risk Income Play But With Strong Market-Beating Potential

The most important part of any income investment is the payout profile, which largely determines total returns over time. This consists of three parts: yield, payout safety, and long-term growth potential. Hi-Crush's payout profile is extremely complex, which is why it is a high-risk income investment.

MLP Yield Current Coverage Ratio Forward Coverage Ratio 5-Year Projected Payout Growth 5-Year Potential Total Return Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential Hi-Crush 25.1% 0.99 1.14 -20% to 0% 5.1% to 25.1% 14.1% to 34.1% S&P 500 1.8% 2.6 NA 6.2% 8% 0% to 5%

(Sources: GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Morningstar, BlackRock, Vanguard, earnings presentation, analyst consensus, Yardeni Research, Multpl.com)

That's because while the MLP's yield is currently the highest I know of, in the last quarter the company basically paid out all of its DCF to pay the new $0.75 per quarter distribution. Now, as explained previously, even highly conservative analyst estimates put the 2019 DCF/unit figure at $3.43, which means that next year Hi-Crush should be easily able to cover the new greater payout. In the MLP industry, a coverage ratio of 1.1 or greater is considered sustainable and capable of supporting long-term growth.

But of course, there's more to distribution safety than just a good coverage ratio. The balance sheet needs to be strong as well, especially in a capital-intensive and growth-oriented industry such as this.

MLP Forward Debt/EBITDA Forward Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Rate Hi-Crush 1.3 7.7 B- 10.0% Industry Average 2.3 4.4 NA NA

(Sources: Earnings presentation, analyst consensus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, GuruFocus)

This is where many conservative investors might balk. The leverage ratio (debt/EBITDA) is expected to come in at 1.3 next year, and its interest coverage ratio, per management guidance, will likely be nearly double the industry average. And on a forward net debt/EBITDA basis, Hi-Crush's leverage ratio is just 0.7. However, due to the volatile nature of this industry, HCLP still has a very weak junk bond credit rating. And because of its C-Corp conversion plans, the MLP needed to refinance its debt at very high rates to allow it to eliminate debt covenants (9.5% on that $450 million bond).

As a result, the company's annual interest costs will rise to $44 million, representing borrowing costs of 10%. This means its cost of capital is extremely high, which is why management is likely to convert it to a C-Corp in the future. That would eliminate its incentive distribution rights, or IDRs. These grant its sponsor up to 50% of marginal distributions above a certain quarterly distribution.

The reason for Hi-Crush more than tripling its payout is that it would clear the way for the MLP to buy out its sponsor's IDRs and convert to a C-Corp. According to Laura Fulton, HCLP's CFO:

This distribution meaningfully increases the cash paid directly to unitholders, while also improving our organizational flexibility by allowing for the potential conversion of the Partnership from an MLP to a C-Corporation at some point in the future. Our partnership agreement includes an IDR reset provision, which requires four consecutive quarters of distributions above $0.7125 per unit, and provides one path of many to a potential conversion to a C-Corporation."

And during the company's most recent conference call, Mrs. Fulton further clarified that:

The financing transactions we recently announced position Hi-Crush well. The new senior notes and our new ABL Facility, both contemplate a corporate conversion from an MLP to a C-Corp. It was important to us that we gain this flexibility as we continue to evaluate potential conversion scenarios. We have not agreed to a specific plan or timing for such a conversion, nor have we completed the analysis to minimize or eliminate any specific tax impacts to unitholders."

As my colleague Michael Boyd recently explained, the IDR reset of HCLP's IDRs (part of the C-Corp conversion) would likely cost about $150 million. And per its general partner agreement, "If our sponsor elects to reset the target distribution levels, it will be entitled to receive a number of common units."

Mike Bianchi of Cowen estimates roughly the same conversion cost. His interpretation of the general partner agreement is that HCLP's GP would receive about 10 million shares in the new company, plus four quarters of IDRs (about $31 million), which would put the cost at $131 million at today's unit price.

Basically, this means that an IDR buyout would come in the form of unit issuances that would dilute existing investors, currently at a rate of about 13%. As a result, HCLP's distribution coverage in 2019, post conversion, would decline to 1.01. Now, it's true that the 2019 analyst estimate for the MLP's DCF/unit is potentially conservative, and so, theoretically, Hi-Crush could maintain a $3 annual dividend even after its C-Corp conversion. However, there are three important things for investors to know.

First, a conversion will mean that any tax liabilities (ROC distributions reduce your cost basis instead of being taxes right away) you've accrued over the years will need to be paid. In other words, a conversion is likely to be a taxable event. Second, according to Fulton, the four-quarter $0.75 distribution plan is merely "the longest" possible conversion route of several the MLP is considering. Or, to put another way, you won't necessarily be guaranteed that remaining $2.75 payout in the next nine months if Hi-Crush decides to pursue a corporate conversion early.

Finally, corporate conversions of MLPs can often come with high risks of a payout cut. That's especially true in the case of HCLP, whose likely 2019 post-conversion ratio would be very close to 1. In essence, this means that going forward, Hi-Crush may need to cut its post-conversion dividend in order to retain more cash flow to grow without the need for very expensive debt.

And while it's true that Hi-Crush's leverage and interest coverage ratios are likely to remain strong by industry standards, I expect that the company will ultimately cut its dividend 50% post conversion. That would allow it to retain $194 million per year in cash flow, which is enough to cover both its modest maintenance expenses ($28 million in 2019) as well as any growth plans the company wants to pursue. Or, the corporate HCLP could just use that retained cash to pay down its debt faster, in an effort to earn an investment grade credit rating and drastically reduce future borrowing costs.

Why do I expect HCLP to cut its post-conversion dividend? Again, due to what CFO Fulton told analysts at the latest conference call:

We have no intention of jeopardizing the balance sheet of the partnership. The IDR reset provision, and realistically any sort of value exchange for the IDRs, we believe, would be in the form of the units of the partnership, so that would not require any sort of borrowings or cash out of the partnership. And I think when you look at the cash flow generation capabilities that the partnership has going forward, we certainly have the ability to generate a significant amount of cash flow over the future periods, but still, we want to preserve the balance sheet."

How certain is a conversion? After all, Fulton made clear that no decision has been made yet, so might HCLP choose to remain an MLP which might preserve the distribution? Well, according to its CEO:

"We think long-term, it is probably, not guaranteed, but probably best to be a C-Corp, so that's why we are evaluating it and why we're constantly evaluating conversion to a C-Corp."

Fulton further elaborated on the reason for a potential conversion by saying:

Why we think it's the best structure for the future is, because I think it will give us a broader access to capital in the coming years. And we're seeing the MLP investor market starting to shrink. And certainly, the cyclicality that we have experienced and would expect to experience, would say, that at some point having broader access to capital through that C-Corp investor market could be better for the company. And that's why we planned some of the things and pre-baked it into our debt agreements that we negotiated last week with our bond offering in our ABL facility, putting that flexibility in place so that we could operate as an MLP or a C-Corp depending upon how the path forward goes."

What Fulton is talking about is the fact that the MLP industry has been in a bear market for four years now. As a result, Hi-Crush's very low unit price means its cost of equity is currently about 25%. That's way too high to be able to grow profitably, which is why the company was forced to take on so much high-cost debt to execute on its growth plan. Theoretically, if the unit price were to soar high enough, HCLP might be able to remain an MLP and its distribution cut risk would fall. However, as the recent price action has shown, the market's hatred of the conversion uncertainty means that such a best-case scenario is unlikely. On the other hand, very few corporations with HCLP's growth potential trade at such ridiculously low P/Es. Thus, management expects a corporate Hi-Crush to see significantly higher multiples and share prices in the future.

The bottom line is that the company's mouth-watering yield is likely temporary. Management only did it because the current business fundamentals support it and because it opens up the path for an eventual conversion to a lower-cost corporate structure.

But that means Hi-Crush's payout growth potential is likely negative, with the best-case scenario being zero growth over the next five years. In my opinion, the most likely scenario is a 50% dividend cut (-13% 5-year dividend growth) and the worst-case scenario is a 75% dividend cut (-20% 5-year CAGR).

So, does that mean that Hi-Crush is likely to make a terrible investment going forward? Actually, the answer is "no." That's because, depending on the size of the ultimate payout cut, the company is likely to still generate anywhere between 14% and 35% annualized total returns over the next five years. That's compared to 0-5% total returns for the S&P 500 that BlackRock, Morningstar, and Vanguard think are likely coming.

How is Hi-Crush capable of still delivering market-crushing returns if the future dividend is likely to take a massive haircut? Because the stock is trading at such ridiculously low levels that future multiple expansion is likely to boost returns by about 9% annually over the next five years.

5. Valuation: 36% Discount To Fair Value Makes Hi-Crush A Buy For Risk-Tolerant Investors

HCLP data by YCharts

Management's announcement of the MLP's huge growth plans and massive distribution hike sent the stock soaring about 50% in a matter of weeks. However, since then, the uncertainty about the looming conversion (and bearish analyst projections about future sand prices) have caused shares to fall off a cliff.

But even at its recent highs, Hi-Crush was likely undervalued, and now it's even more so. How does one go about valuing a cyclical, variable-paying, hyper-growth stock like this one? Well, there are dozens of approaches one can use, but given the nature of the company's business and its upcoming conversion to a corporation, here are two that I think are most useful.

The first is to compare the MLP's price-to-tangible book value, or P/TBV. This is the net liquidation value of the MLP. Or, to put it another way, if HCLP were to close its operations, sell everything, and pay off all its debts and liabilities, it would be objectively valued at about $9.65. P/TBV is usually a good approach to use for capital-intensive and cyclical industries like these.

P/TBV Historical P/TBV Industry Average P/TBV Estimated Fair Value Conservative Discount To Fair Value 1.2 4.9 1.9 $18.33 37%

(Source: GuruFocus)

Today, Hi-Crush's P/TBV is just 1.2, which is massively below its six-year median figure and also 37% below the industry average. To be conservative, let's assume that the company's P/TBV will never rise to its historical highs (when MLPs were the darlings of Wall Street). Even a conservative assumption that a corporate Hi-Crush would hit a P/TBV of 1.9 would indicate that it is 37% undervalued and has about 59% upside. That's how much its current price would have to rise to match the industry's average P/TBV.

To confirm this, we can look at both MLP and corporate appropriate metrics. For MLPs, you can look at the price/DCF, and for corporations, investors usually look at the P/E ratio.

P/Forward DCF Implied DCF/Unit Growth Rate Trailing P/E Forward P/E Long-Term P/E Implied EPS Growth Rate Analyst Consensus Long-Term EPS Growth 3.3 -2.6% 5.5 4.2 4.9 -1.8% 2.3%

(Source: GuruFocus)

Based on the current mid-range analyst consensus of $313 million in DCF in 2019, HCLP is trading at just 3.3 times forward cash flow. And again, that's using very conservative estimates of much lower frack sand prices next year that management believes will prove false. That's literally a Depression-era valuation, which likely means Hi-Crush has massive potential upside.

But since Hi-Crush is likely to become a C-Corp within a year, let's use its P/E ratio instead. On a trailing 12-month basis, the company has a P/E of 5.5, and using the analyst consensus for 2019 ($2.69), that falls to just 4.2. But it's important to note that going forward, analysts are very bearish on frack sand prices because they assume that massive overcapacity will badly depress prices. As a result, in 2020 and beyond, analysts are forecasting an average of $2.30 in EPS for Hi-Crush. That still puts the long-term P/E at 4.9 and implies that, if HCLP achieves that EPS, the company would grow its earnings by a 2.3% annualized rate over the next five years. But the long-term P/E estimate of 4.9 bakes a -1.8% long-term EPS growth rate, once more implying that Hi-Crush is likely undervalued. How much undervalued? Well, here's where I turn to a formula created by Benjamin Graham, Buffett's mentor and the father of modern value investing.

Graham had a formula for estimating the fair value P/E of a company based on its long-term EPS growth potential. That formula was: (8.5 + (2X long-term EPS growth rate))/discount rate. The discount rate is your target rate of return, and for this calculation, you use the decimal form. For our purposes, I'm using my very aggressive 13% discount rate, which is the long-term total return I'm personally targeting for every stock I own.

Benjamin Graham Fair Value P/E Benjamin Graham Fair Value Discount To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost 7.5 $17.3 35% 9%

(Source: Benjamin Graham, F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Let's be super-conservative and assume that Hi-Crush actually misses analyst EPS targets in the future. Specifically, rather than hit $2.30 long-term EPS, it fails to grow its earnings at all. How much is a stock with zero long-term EPS growth worth, according to the Graham formula? Assuming you want at least a 13% total return from Hi-Crush (due to its high-risk profile), Graham would say that a 7.5 P/E would be fair value. That would imply the stock is worth $17.3, or is about 35% undervalued. That's nearly identical to the P/TBV analysis and indicates that this is probably a good estimate of HCLP's fair value.

This is why I estimate Hi-Crush is currently 36% undervalued and worth $17.60. And again, note that we're assuming zero growth here. In reality, I think HCLP is likely to see much stronger long-term growth in earnings, which likely makes this a lowball estimate.

What does that mean for investors? Well, over the long term, a stock's price is based purely on fundamentals, while in the short term it's dominated by sentiment, and in this case, C-Corp conversion uncertainty. Post conversion, I would expect Hi-Crush to easily rise to fair value within five years, which would mean about a 56% price increase. That represents about a 9% annual return from multiple expansion alone, even assuming little to no long-term earnings growth and a 50-75% dividend cut.

This is why I consider a conservative estimate of Hi-Crush's total return potential over the next five years to be 16.4% (zero growth, 50% dividend cut) and its likely annual total return potential to be 20.1% (modest growth, 50% dividend cut). And if the dividend cut is less than 50%? Well, then its total returns would likely be far higher, potentially as high as 35% CAGR. That's in a best-case scenario where the dividend is maintained post conversion.

20% total returns would not just more than double the market's historical returns (9.2% CAGR since 1871), but potentially quadruple what the S&P 500 is likely to deliver from current valuations. That makes Hi-Crush a very attractive deep value investment, in my book, which is why I own a modest position in my portfolio.

That being said, while I consider Hi-Crush an appropriate speculative, high-yield, deep value stock, you should only own it if you're comfortable with the risk profile.

Risks To Consider

While Hi-Crush's bull thesis is strong, it's vitally important to realize there are numerous things that could break it in the coming years. In other words, there are several reasons Hi-Crush is a high-risk stock.

First, as previously discussed, the MLP is looking to eventually convert to a C-Corp. This is likely to result in large-scale dilution to buy out its sponsor's IDRs. While a best-case scenario sees Hi-Crush able to maintain its dividend (post conversion) of $3, I am assuming a 50% payout cut in my own models. And depending on the company's growth ambitions beyond 2019, it might have to cut as much as 75% because of its junk bond credit rating. That's in order to fund its future growth with retained cash flow so it can deleverage, get credit upgrades, and reduce its massive borrowing costs and overall cost of capital.

Second, we can't forget that while demand for frack sand is booming, Hi-Crush sells a commodity product whose price is determined by both demand and supply. As the MLP's own ambitious growth ambitions show (a 30% increase in capacity in just three quarters), frack sand supply can be ramped up very quickly. This means the industry is at risk of oversupply reducing long-term sand prices.

For example, Morningstar's Preston Caldwell expects that North White gate prices (the sand price itself) will ultimately settle at $28 per ton over the long term. That's about 50% below its $55 per ton peak in 2014, before the oil crash. This poses a risk to legacy North White mines that Hi-Crush currently owns. While management is confident that demand for its North White sand will hold up well in the coming years, the fact is that local basin-sourced sand has a massive cost advantage over legacy sand sourced from the MLP's Wisconsin mines. This combination of sourcing disruption and overcapacity is the main reason that the analyst consensus calls for Hi-Crush's long-term EPS to average $2.30.

And, of course, we can't forget that sand prices might end up cratering, should another oil crash occur.

(Source: ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation)

While the industry fundamentals currently indicate we're likely in the early phases of the next oil super cycle, crude prices are incredibly volatile. That's why ConocoPhillips' (NYSE:COP) proprietary long-term oil forecasts have such a wide range for oil prices in 2025, anywhere from $40 to $82.

A global recession is the biggest medium-term risk that could drastically reduce oil demand and thus send crude prices plunging. Now, because frack sand is one of the lowest-cost ways to boost output and thus lower breakeven costs, frack sand demand would not necessarily correlate perfectly with oil prices. However, due to the no-moat nature of this industry, Hi-Crush's pricing power would likely fall dramatically during an oil crash. That could mean the company might be forced to suspend its lower corporate dividend entirely.

But what about Hi-Crush's contracts? Won't those ensure stable cash flow even if oil prices decline? Well, as the oil crash showed, producers can force contract concessions because the frack sand industry is so highly fragmented. Thus, companies need to be flexible during industry downturns in order to maintain good customer relationships and market share when oil prices rebound.

And since Hi-Crush is a very high-volatility stock (40% more volatile than the S&P 500 over past five years), the combination of crashing oil prices and a suspended dividend could wreak havoc on its future share price.

HCLP data by YCharts

For example, during the oil crash, the MLP's unit price crashed 94.2% peak to trough, largely because it was forced to suspend its distribution for two years.

Finally, be aware that expanding capacity requires new mines, which comes with regulatory risk. Surface mining of frack sand involves numerous local and state permits. Currently, Hi-Crush is facing a very favorable regulatory environment in all of its key markets. However, political winds might switch drastically in the future, resulting in the company experiencing major challenges in opening or expanding new mines. In addition, silicosis lawsuits potentially mean that all frack sand miners have a black swan legal liability risk. Thus far, the industry has not been hit with devastating lawsuits, but such a thing is always possible in the future.

Bottom Line: One Of The Fastest-Growing, Hyper-Growth Stocks Is A Great Deep Value Investment If You Are Comfortable With High Risk

Again, I can't stress this enough. Hi-Crush is a high-risk income stock. While it has immense total return potential over the next five years, fueled by strong growth catalysts and a rock-bottom valuation, the company still operates in a highly cyclical industry. This makes it not suitable for conservative income investors such as retirees, who are looking for generous but stable payouts over time.

That's because, with a C-Corp conversion likely in the next year, Hi-Crush is likely to cut its mouth-watering payout significantly (50% most likely). However, for risk-tolerant investors who are comfortable with variable payout and highly volatile stocks, the current price offers the potential for some truly exceptional gains in the coming years. But even for investors who are comfortable with the company's risk profile, I recommend limiting it to a modest portion of your overall portfolio.

