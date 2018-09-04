High-Yield BDC Sector Return And Expense Ratios

Non accruals increased to $67 million or 4.6% fair value of the debt portfolio (previously 2.4%). Management has made meaningful progress shifting the portfolio from ‘non-core’ legacy assets, which still account for 26% of the portfolio fair value including $104 million of underperforming investments.

There was $167 million payable for “unsettled transactions” that is not included in borrowings. “Pro-forma” borrowing would be closer to $701 million and debt-to-equity of 0.84 leaving little room for upcoming portfolio growth.

OCSL is experiencing lower portfolio yields and dividend coverage due to rotating into safer assets and was able to cover its recent dividend due to fees waived by management.

Also discussed is the recently reported quarter for OCSL that is likely overpriced relative to other BDCs with similar return and expense ratios, driving a much lower-than-average current dividend yield.

This article compares the return and expense ratios for the BDC sector so that investors can identify which companies are efficiently able to distribute higher returns to shareholders.

OCSL Dividend Coverage Update

Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) reported a stable quarter ended June 30, 2018, thanks to the new management that waived over $1.5 million in fees to cover the quarterly dividend. I believe this is an overall win for the sector given the previous management as FSC was among the worst-managed BDCs.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, OCSL hit my base-case projections but only due to $1.55 million of fees waived during the quarter. Without the waived fees, net investment income (“NII”) per share would have been closer to $0.09 per share as shown in the table below. There was a meaningful decline in its portfolio yield from 9.3% to 8.8% as management rotates into safer assets, driving continued declines in recurring interest income.

There was higher-than-expected portfolio growth of $120 million, but the amount of borrowing only increased by $28 million due to $167 million payable for “unsettled transactions.” The table below takes into account these payables less receivables for unsettled transactions of $23 million and cash of $57 million. This would bring the amount of “pro-forma” borrowing to $701 million and debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84 near the higher end of its targeted leverage of 0.70 to 0.85.

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz "Market Update"

Operating Cost as a Percentage of Available Income

The last line in the previous table shows 'Operating Cost as a Percentage of Available Income' which measures management and incentive fees compared to 'available income' which is total income less interest expense from borrowings and is the amount of income that is available to pay management expenses and shareholder distributions. BDCs with lower expenses can pay higher amounts to shareholders without investing in riskier assets.

The following table shows the average operating cost for individual BDCs over the last four quarters.

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz "Market Update"

BDC Return Ratios

Each quarter, I assess which BDCs have the highest return ratios and why. There are many factors to take into account including the amount of risk in the BDC portfolio compared to dividend returns. Ideally, higher risk BDCs would pay higher returns but that is not always the case. The following are the key factors driving the ability for BDCs to deliver returns to shareholders:

Portfolio yields - BDCs with higher risk should be able to deliver higher returns through increased portfolio yields.

- BDCs with higher risk should be able to deliver higher returns through increased portfolio yields. Management expense ratios - BDCs with lower management expenses are able to pay higher returns.

- BDCs with lower management expenses are able to pay higher returns. Interest expense ratios - BDCs with lower borrowing expenses are able to pay higher returns. It is important to note that BDCs with safer portfolios usually have lower borrowing rates due to the quality of collateral.

The following table shows the current annual dividends divided by NAV per share as a simple proxy for current returns on equity ("ROE") to shareholders. However, a proper ROE assessment would include capital gains/losses.

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz "Market Update"

As you can see, BDCs with lower expense ratios have higher returns including Main Street Capital (MAIN), Hercules Capital (HTGC), TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX), THL Credit (TCRD), Monroe Capital (MRCC), and Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD). Also, these BDCs typically trade at a premium to NAV. Conversely, BDCs that are not able to efficiently deliver returns to shareholders have lower return ratios including OCSL, Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI), Medley Capital (MCC), Prospect Capital (PSEC), Alcentra Capital (ABDC), and Capitala Finance (CPTA).

BDCs with lower yielding and 'safer' portfolios include Golub Capital BDC (GBDC), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT), and Solar Senior Capital (SUNS), which is why they lower returns but still trade at higher multiples.

OCSL has among the lowest current dividend yield due to its higher expense ratio driving lower returns to shareholders and of course from being overpriced.

OCSL Risk Profile Update

As of June 30, 2018, there were eight investments that stopped accruing cash and/or PIK interest or OID income with non-accruals increasing from 2.4% to 4.6% at fair value and decreasing from 13.7% to 13.1% of the debt portfolio at cost.

Source: SEC Filing

Source: Earnings Call Slides

NAV per share recently increased by 1.4% (from $5.87 to $5.95) due to $99 million of net unrealized gains offset by over $89 million of net realized losses on exited investments.

Source: Earnings Call Slides

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz "Market Update"

As discussed in previous articles, management is working to increase NII including:

Rotation out of broadly syndicated loans priced at LIBOR + 400 or below

Redeploy non-income generating investments comprised of equity, limited partnership interests and loans on non-accrual

Operating cost savings from leveraging Oaktree’s platform

Benefit from rising interest rates as 83% of debt portfolio is comprised of floating rate securities

Realization of lower operating costs from credit facility optimization

As shown below, management has made meaningful progress shifting the portfolio from ‘non-core’ legacy assets that still account for around 26% of the portfolio fair value (previously 42%) that includes $104 million of underperforming investments in 8 portfolio companies. There is around $52 million of non-core assets in the process of being monetized. Edgar Lee, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of OCSL:

Since we began managing OCSL nine months ago, we have made significant progress in repositioning the portfolio, optimizing our capital structure and stabilizing NAV. We have reduced our exposure to non-core assets by $536 million, doubled the amount of core investments in the portfolio and delivered our second consecutive quarter of increased NAV per share. Given our progress to date, we believe we are well positioned to continue to deliver improved shareholder returns going forward.”

Source: OCSL Earnings Release

Source: Earnings Call Slides

My Primary Concerns for OCSL:

Stock is overpriced with much lower-than-average dividend yield

Declining portfolio yield, interest income and dividend coverage

Increased non-accruals at $67 million or $0.48 per share = 8% of NAV

Potential for realized losses from exits of non-core assets

To be a successful BDC investor:

Closely monitor your BDCs, including dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile.

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from regular and potential special dividends).

Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies (there are over 50 publicly traded BDCs, please be selective).

Be ready to make purchases (or sell) during market volatility and look for opportunistic buying points.

The information in this article was previously made available to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends, along with: Real-time changes to my personal BDC positions

Target prices and buying points

Real-time announcement of changes to dividend coverage and worst-case scenarios

Updated rankings and risk profile

One-month preview of upcoming public articles

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.