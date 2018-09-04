Pfizer: Pipeline Will Easily Offset Patent Expirations

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been a core holding of our portfolio practically since the outset. Its performance over the last 2 years hasn't been spectacular, but the recent spike above $40 a share seems to have jolted shares out of their multi-year trading range.

There are a few things of note with respect to Pfizer that investors may not be taking on board. First is the company's robust pipeline, which got a boost recently with impressive phase 3 data for Tafamidis, which is a rare-disease drug in the transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-ACT) space. It really is a numbers game in this business, which is why wins such as Tafamidis are essential for future cash flows which fund ongoing drug development. Novartis (NYSE:NVS), which we are also long, is another company in this space that has an enviable pipeline full of potential blockbusters.

Pfizer traditionally was often perceived as not being diverse enough, but the Wyeth acquisition 9 years ago definitely changed the paradigm here. Why? Because vaccines are able to hold their own much better when it comes to generic competition. Vaccines have been a cash cow over the past number of years, contributing in the region of $6 billion to annual revenues.

This income stream provides "predictable" earnings and cash flows, which are obviously crucial at Pfizer considering the company's scale. In fact, the company is keeping its foot to the floor here with investments in pneumococcal and flu vaccines. Prevnar 13 remains the best-selling product at the firm. Keeping competitors such as Merck (NYSE:MRK) at bay, though, is crucial to ensure longevity from its vaccines business. Here are other key reasons why we will be remaining long.

We just have to look at the second-quarter numbers to see what products will drive this company forward until top pipeline candidates come to market. Breast cancer drug Ibrance was actually a worry coming into Q2, due to inventory issues in the first quarter. However, the drug reported sales of $1.03 billion in Q2, which was an increase of 20% over Q2 in 2017 and 10% sequentially. Yes, we are seeing a slowdown in top line growth, and sentiment with relation to Ibrance was muted somewhat due to recent results (which did not improve overall survival) from the Paloma-3 breast cancer study. However, Pfizer still has the first-mover advantage in this area with this drug, and sales growth should ramp up, especially in international markets, due to recent launches. Furthermore, Ibrance is still very much in its infancy with respect to being used with other products to see how effective it is. Again, I would expect positive data to come from the combination trials that are ongoing, which will become another tailwind for Ibrance.

Furthermore, we believe that Eliquis' (which is a joint venture with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)) momentum caught many investors by surprise with its 40%+ growth in sales in Q2. We do not see much slowdown here considering the size of the market and where Eliquis is in its growth path. This drug demonstrates far milder side effects than warfarin, so there should be a logical swift transition here. Suffice to say, expect the elevated demand to continue.

As mentioned earlier, the success of the pipeline really is a numbers game. Another candidate which could really change the paradigm here is pain drug tanezumab. The unmet need here is huge, and hopes remain high that tanezumab can become successful, which would be another huge plus for the pipeline. For example, a joint venture by Teva (NYSE:TEVA) and Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), where joint damage pain drug fasinumab is currently undergoing phase III trials, is really getting investors interested. Shares of both of the above-mentioned companies popped a few weeks ago on reports of a successful test. Tanezumab, though, appears to be safer. Again, time will tell if any of them can get to market, but the unmet need is a result of patients having very little choices with respect to therapeutic choices for osteoarthritis in the knee and low back areas, for example.

Apart from tanezumab, though, Pfizer looks very strong in areas such as oncology, vaccines as we have discussed and rare diseases and rheumatoid arthritis. There seems to be plenty here to weather the storm of patent expirations. Remaining long.

