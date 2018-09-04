Financials - Trading Like It's 1994 (Again)

One of the classic years we saw "P/E compression" was 1994, when Alan Greenspan really caught the Street and the investment community off guard and raised the Fed funds rate 6 times that year, after a surprisingly strong Q4 '93 GDP report resulted in an emergency meeting for the FOMC in the last days of January '94.

S&P 500 EPS grew 20% and the S&P returned 1% in the calendar year, not helped either by the peso devaluation in November '94 and the Orange County Comptroller nearly sinking the county after investing in POs (principal-only mortgage strips, if memory serves) that lost a lot of value over the 12 months.

So, what's the point of the history lesson?

Financials are acting in 2018 just like they did in 1994. Maybe not all of the downside we saw that year after a steep yield curve from 1991 to 1993 really juiced the Financials stocks, but dead money this year is the only way to describe the Financials sector.

Year-to-date returns of major Financials stocks and ETFs:

Clients are long every one of those names, and all are in the "top 10" client positions at a firm level. By percentage weight, Schwab is #1, JPM is #2, CME is #3, KRE is #4 and XLF is #5 ranked in order by Financials sector only.

Readers will be updated with our Top 10 holdings on October 1, but Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) remains clients' #1 position and has been for the last 6 years (when ValueAct took the 1% position in April 2013.)

Here's how the numbers (expected EPS growth for the sector by quarter) look for the Financials sector, per Thomson Reuters IBES estimates:

Q2 '19: +8.6%

+8.6% Q1 '19: +8.1%

+8.1% Q4 '18: +28.3%

+28.3% Q3 '18: +45.5% expected EPS growth, +3.3% revenue growth

+45.5% expected EPS growth, +3.3% revenue growth Q2 '18: +27.2%, +8.1% revenue growth (these numbers won't change, since all Financial components of the S&P 500 have reported Q2 '18 earnings)

What's most interesting is that while on July 1 '18, the Financials sector revenue was expected to grow at 4.5%, it actually grew at 8.1%. That's a good sign. So what's holding back the sector and the stocks?

Well, the Fed is raising rates and shrinking the balance sheet. Loan growth looked good in Q2 '18, credit reserves continued to be released - in fact, credit looks great - net interest margins (NIMs) are expanding, and yet, the stocks and sector remain moribund.

Here is the historical EPS and revenue growth numbers for Financials:

Q2 '18: EPS +27.2%, revenue +8.1%

EPS +27.2%, revenue +8.1% Q1 '18: EPS +30.7%, revenue +2.2%

EPS +30.7%, revenue +2.2% Q4 '17 : EPS +14.6%, revenue +4.4%

EPS +14.6%, revenue +4.4% Q3 '17 : EPS -7.3%, revenue +2.2%

EPS -7.3%, revenue +2.2% Q2 '17: EPS +12.2%. revenue +4.1%

EPS +12.2%. revenue +4.1% Q1 '17: EPS +19.9%, revenue +4.8%

EPS +19.9%, revenue +4.8% Q4 '16: EPS +11.6%, revenue+4.0%

EPS +11.6%, revenue+4.0% Q3 '16: EPS +8.5%, revenue +6.9%

EPS +8.5%, revenue +6.9% Q2 '16: EPS -4.0%, revenue +0.9%

EPS -4.0%, revenue +0.9% Q1 '16: EPS -10.4%, revenue -1.2%

(Source: Thomson Reuters IBES historical earnings data)

Q2 '18's revenue growth of 8.8% was the strongest quarter of revenue growth for the Financials sector since Q4 '12, and I don't know what happened in Q4 '12 to produce a 20% revenue growth rate for the sector. Certainly, 2013 was a great year for Financials stocks.

So (again) what's the point?

Note the trend in Financials sector revenue in the past 8-9 quarters - at some point, P/Es should expand for banks, brokers, insurance companies et al.

Treat the dormant Financials sector in 2018 - and this is just one opinion - as a reason to accumulate the sector, however you wish to do it. I'm still partial to banks and the old discount brokers like Schwab. Goldman and Morgan Stanley are the last bull market's brokerage model. The stocks trade like drek.

Be patient with Financials - they will pay off. Maybe not like 1995, when the S&P 500 rallied 37.58%, but the sector should generate some alpha on the back of stronger GDP and strong sector fundamentals.

Thanks for reading.