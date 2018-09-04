Tracking Mason Hawkins' Southeastern Asset Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update

The top three positions are CenturyLink, CNX Resources, and Park Hotels & Resorts and they add up to ~32% of the portfolio.

Mason Hawkins’ 13F portfolio value increased ~10% from $8.17B to $8.95B this quarter. The number of positions remained steady at 28.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Mason Hawkins’ 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Hawkins’ regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2018. Please visit our Tracking Mason Hawkins’ Southeastern Asset Management Portfolio series to get an idea of his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q1 2018.

This quarter, Hawkins’ 13F portfolio value increased ~10% from $8.17B to $8.95B. The number of holdings remained steady at 28. The top three holdings are at ~32% while the top five are at ~45% of the 13F assets: CenturyLink, CNX Resources, Park Hotels & Resorts, Comcast, and Mattel.

Southeastern is best known for its investor friendly attributes. The mutual funds in the Longleaf family are Longleaf Partners Fund (LLPFX) incepted in 1987, Longleaf Small-Cap Fund (LLSCX) incepted in 1989, Longleaf International Fund (LLINX) incepted in 1998, and the Longleaf Global Fund (LLGLX) incepted in 2012. The flagship Longleaf Partners Fund had a 15.51% return in 2017. As of Q2 2018, the fund is up 3.37% compared to up 3.43% for the S&P 500 index. Although the fund is focused on US mid-and-large cap businesses, the current allocation has three non-US companies in the top ten: CK Hutchison (OTCPK:CKHUY) and LafargeHolcim Ltd. (OTCPK:HCMLF). Cash allocation is at ~14%, down from ~23% as of Q4 2017.

Although their mutual funds are well known among retail investors, it should be noted that the vast majority of Southeastern’s AUM is attributable to separately managed accounts. The characteristics that make the fund family distinct are elaborated in David Swensen’s (Yale Endowment) book “Unconventional Success: A Fundamental Approach to Personal Investment”.

Stake Disposals:

Cemex Converts and Infosys Ltd. (INFY): These two minutely small (less than 0.5% of the portfolio each) positions were disposed this quarter.

New Stakes:

Forest City Realty (FCE.A) and GCI Liberty (GLIBA): These are the two new positions this quarter. FCE.A is a ~2% of the portfolio stake established this quarter at prices between $19.50 and $23 and the stock is now at $25.15. GLIBA is a minutely small 0.09% portfolio stake.

Note: In July, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) agreed to acquire Forest City for $25.35 per share cash.

Stake Decreases:

CenturyLink (CTL): CTL is currently the largest 13F position at ~15% of the portfolio. It came about as a result of the acquisition of Level 3 Communications by CenturyLink that closed last October. Southeastern had a huge 28M share stake in Level 3 for which they received ~40M CTL shares in the ratio 1:1.4286. The terms called for $26.50 per share in cash as well. The position was increased by ~75% in Q4 2017 at prices between $13.50 and $20.50. The stock is now at $21.36. There was a marginal increase last quarter and a minor reduction this quarter. For investors attempting to follow, CTL is a good option to consider for further research.

Note: Southeastern has a 6.7% ownership stake in CenturyLink. As of Q2 2018, they still believed CTL is selling for about half its appraised value. The stock was at ~$19 at the time.

CNX Resources (CNX): CNX is a top-three ~10% of the 13F portfolio stake. The original position is from 2012 when ~25M shares were purchased in the high-20s price range. Q4 2014 & Q1 2015 saw a stake doubling at prices between $24 and $39. There have been minor adjustments since. The stock is now at $15.94. Last quarter saw a ~3% increase while this quarter there was a similar trimming.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the coal spin-off last November. Southeastern has a ~23% ownership stake in CNX Resources.

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK): PK, the December 2016 spinoff from Hilton Worldwide (HLT), is a ~7% portfolio position purchased in Q2 2017 at prices between $25 and $28 and doubled the following quarter at around the same price range. The stock is now at $33.45. Last quarter saw a ~180% increase in the mid-20s price-range as they got a large allocation from a subscription sale by distressed Chinese conglomerate HNA who sold its 25% stake. This quarter saw a ~5% trimming.

Mattel Inc. (MAT): MAT is now a large ~7% portfolio stake. It was established in Q3 2017 at prices between $14.50 and $21.50 and increased by ~250% the following quarter at prices between $13 and $19. The stock currently trades at $15.43. For investors attempting to follow Southeastern, MAT is a good option to consider for further research. There was a ~3% trimming last quarter and a marginal reduction this quarter.

Note: Southeastern has a ~11% ownership stake in Mattel Inc.

FedEx Corporation (FDX): FDX is a very long-term position that has been in the portfolio since 2000. Currently, it is a large stake at ~7% of the portfolio. Recent activity follows: Q3 2015 saw a ~24% increase at prices between $141 and $172. The five quarters thru Q4 2017 had seen a combined ~50% reduction at prices between $170 and $250. The stock currently trades at ~$244. Last quarter also saw a ~18% selling at prices between $229 and $274. There was a ~2% trimming this quarter.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL): GOOG is a large ~6% portfolio position purchased in Q1 2015 at prices between $492 and $575 and increased by ~50% the following quarter at prices between $520 and $565. Recent activity follows: last seven quarters have seen a ~56% reduction at prices between $751 and $1176. The stock is now at $1218. Southeastern is realizing huge gains.

Allergan plc (AGN): AGN is a fairly large 5.57% portfolio stake purchased in Q4 2017 at prices between $164 and $211 and increased by over one-third last quarter at prices between $144 and $188. The stock currently trades at ~$192. There was a ~4% trimming this quarter.

United Technologies (UTX): The bulk of the current ~5% UTX position was purchased in Q4 2015 at prices between $88 and $101. Q1 2016 saw a ~30% increase at around the same price range. The stock currently trades at ~$132. Last seven quarters have seen a ~45% selling at prices between $99 and $138.

ViaSat Inc. (VSAT): The ~3% VSAT stake was first purchased in Q2 2014 with the majority acquired the following quarter at prices between $54 and $59. Q3 2015 saw a one-third increase at prices between $56 and $64.50. There was a ~16% increase in Q1 2017 at prices between $63 and $70 and that was followed with a ~11% increase in Q3 2017. The stock currently trades at $62.82. Last three quarters have seen a combined ~26% selling at prices between $61 and $80.

Note: Southeastern has a ~7% ownership stake in ViaSat.

Consol Energy (CEIX): CEIX is a ~2% portfolio stake that came about as a result of the coal-spin-off from CNX Resources in November. Terms called for CNX holders to receive one share of CEIX for eight shares of CNX held. Regulatory filings showed them owning ~51M shares of CNX shares for which they received ~6.4M shares of CEIX. The stock started trading at ~$22 and has almost doubled with current quote at ~$42.90. There was a ~35% selling over the last two quarters at prices between $27.50 and $47.50.

Note: Southeastern has ~14% ownership stake in Consol Energy.

Grupo Televisa SAB (TV): TV is a minutely small 0.46% stake that saw a minor reduction this quarter.

Stake Increases:

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): CMCSA is a large (top five) ~7% of the portfolio position purchased in early March in the low-30s and the stock currently trades at ~$37. This quarter saw a ~27% increase at prices between $30.50 and $34.50.

Note: The buy-thesis on Comcast is based on the idea that the drop in the share price from the low-40s to the low-30s is unjustified – concerns about Comcast overpaying for Sky is overblown.

General Electric (GE) and Realogy Holdings (RLGY): These two positions were established in Q4 2017 and increased in the last two quarters. The 5.24% GE position was established at prices between $17 and $25 and increased by ~185% last quarter at prices between $13 and $19. It is now at $12.94. There was a ~7% increase this quarter. RLGY is a ~2% stake purchased at prices between $26 and $34 and increased by ~20% last quarter. The stock is currently at $21.39. There was a ~18% increase this quarter at prices between $23 and $28. For investors attempting to follow Southeastern, these are good options to consider for further research.

Liberty Media Formula One (FWONA) (FWONK): FWONK is a ~3% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 2016 at prices between $17.50 and $20 and the stock currently trades well above that range at $36.96. There was a one-third reduction in Q2 2017 at prices between $30.50 and $37 while this quarter saw a similar increase at around the same price range.

Note: Following the acquisition of Formula One, Liberty Media was renamed Liberty Media Formula One and the stock symbols changed.

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI): CNHI is a 1.61% of the portfolio position built-up from Q3 2014 at prices between $7.50 and $10. Q2 2015 saw a minor ~5% trimming and that was followed by a ~16% reduction the following quarter at prices between $6.50 and $10. The pattern reversed in Q4 2015: ~18% increase at prices between $5.50 and $7.50. Last five quarters had seen a ~70% reduction at prices between $8.70 and $15.15. The stock currently trades at ~$12. This quarter saw a one-third increase at prices between $10.50 and $13.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU), Belmond Ltd. (BEL), Solaris Oilfield Services (SOI), and Vipshop Holdings (VIPS): These very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes were increased this quarter.

Kept Steady:

Graham Holdings (GHC): GHC is a ~5% of the portfolio stake first purchased in 2013. Q2 & Q3 2014 saw a ~30% increase at prices between $286 and $360. The stock currently trades at ~$563. There was a ~7% trimming in Q4 2017 while last quarter there was a marginal increase.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the spinoff of Cable One (CABO) from Graham Holdings that closed on July 1, 2015. Shareholders of GHC received one share of CABO for each share of GHC held. Southeastern controls ~15% of Graham Holdings.

Sonic Corporation (SONC): SONC is a ~2.5% portfolio stake established in Q3 2016 at prices between $25.50 and $29.50. Q4 2016 saw a ~23% increase at prices between $22 and $28.50 and that was followed with a ~40% increase in the following quarter at prices between $22.50 and $27.50. The stock is now at $35.86.

Note: Southeastern has a ~17% ownership stake in Sonic Corporation.

Actuant Corporation (ATU): ATU is a 1.94% portfolio stake established in Q3 2015 at prices between $18 and $23 and the stock is now at $29.45.

Note: Southeastern has a 9.8% ownership stake in Actuant Corporation.

Alta Mesa Resources (AMR), Eastman Kodak (KODK), and Franklin Resources (BEN): These are minutely small (less than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) stakes kept steady this quarter.

Note: Southeastern has a 30.4% ownership stake in Eastman Kodak (11.5M of the 16.45M share stake is in pfd cnvrts which is not listed in the 13F report).

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Hawkins' US stock holdings in Q2 2018:



