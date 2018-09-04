Whatcha - Have A Growth Or Beaten-Down Burger?

Introduction

As we exit the summer season, investors may want to “chew” on one of two burger stock offerings, a Habit (HABT) growth or Red Robin (RRGB) beaten-down patty. Between the two, I’d invest in the latter.

Growth stocks, as the name suggests, enjoy rapid growth of sales and earnings. They have high P/E or P/B valuations. In the burger space, HABT with its 44 forward P/E and 3.52 P/B is an example.

Value stocks or more precisely, those perceived as undervalued for reasons other than earnings growth potential, have low P/E or P/B. Often, they have been beaten down by investors due to recent, negative earnings surprises. While not a perfect fit, RRGB’s 22 Forward P/E and 1.3 P/B lean more toward a value stock when compared to HABT and the S&P 500’s 24.5 forward P/E and 3.2 price-to-book. It clearly has been beaten down with its shares recently plummeting 21% in one day in the wake of its latest quarterly earnings.

Company and Industry Descriptions

The Habit Burger Grill is a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing fresh, open-flame char-grilled burgers. Talk about growth, over the past eight years, revenue increased from $28.1M to $331.7M (36% CAGR) while operating income rose from $0.3M to $7.5M (49% CAGR). The growth reflects the company’s rapid pace of opening new stores that began with one in 1969, grew to 20 by 2008 and then ramped up to 110 at the time of its 2014 IPO to over 200 today. 70% of the stores are located in California.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is a full-service burger restaurant. Founded the same year as HABT, RRGB today boasts 566 establishments. The chain has a less concentrated geographic footprint than HABT with about 40% of the restaurants located in eight states - Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Idaho, New Mexico, and Washington. With over two and half times the number of restaurants than HABT, growth has inevitably slowed with CAGR for revenue and operating income over the past eight years coming in at 5.7% and 10.5%, respectively.

Both operate in a brutally competitive industry of fast food, full-service and fast-casual restaurants, which is becoming increasingly blurred as establishments of all stripes offer not only take-out but home delivery services. Given its in between, fast-casual model, HABT competes not only with other fast-casual burger joints like Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) and Five Guys, but national fast food chains like McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and regional ones like California favorite, In-N-Out Burger.

Financials and Performance

HABT’s sales growth continues to impress, topping $330M in FY 17, up 17% from the previous year. RRGB sales approached roughly $1.4B, up a modest 6.5% which has been the norm for the chain over the past three years. A more than cursory look into the companies’ 10-K reporting for 2017, however, revealed HABT weakening in key restaurant metrics shown below with RRGB realizing modest gains.

Ticker % Change in Comparable Sales from Previous Year % Change in Average Unit Volume from Previous Year % Change in Sales per Leasable Square Ft from Previous Year HABT -.1% -1.8% -4.4% RRGB +.7% Not reported +2.6%

Table1: Key Restaurant Metrics (Source: 10-K reporting; SEC Edgar)

Both companies' bottom lines are vulnerable to wage increases owing to a tight labor market and minimum wage hikes in some locales. They are also subject to fluctuating beef and produce prices which can further impact the bottom line. Indeed, as shown below, gross and operating profit margins for the two chains have compressed.

Ticker Latest Annual Gross Margin Change in Gross Margin from Year Prior Latest Annual Operating Margin Change from years prior HABT 18.8% -2.4% 2.3% -2.5% RRGB 21.9% -.6% 3.3% -.7%

Table 2: Gross and Operating Margins (Source: Morningstsar.com)

The compression was particularly felt by HABT. Digging deeper into financial reports, food and paper costs for the growing chain as a percentage of revenue increased to 30.8% in fiscal year 2017 from 29.9% in fiscal year 2016. Additionally, as a percentage of revenue, labor increased to 33.5% in fiscal year 2017 compared to 32.7% during the prior year. On a positive note, both companies have done well at containing SGA costs that, as a percentage of gross profit, have held steady at between 50% and 53%.

Despite increased sales, compressed gross and operating margins have driven down net income and consequently ROE. Indeed, HABT posted a loss during its last full annual reporting (-$3M) with a resulting ROE of -2.2% compared to a ROE of almost 5% two years prior. But more recently, HABT’s net income of $2M in its latest quarterly report matched that of 2017/Q3 as the best in the last 10 quarters. Operating margins that quarter also improved to 3.8%.

In contrast, RRGB’s ROE during its most recent FY was about 8%, not bad, but down from 13.6% from just two years prior. Meanwhile, RRGB’s last quarterly report was a real stinker that sent shares dropping. Net loss for the quarter was -$2M versus income of $7M from the year-ago quarter. The latest losses at RRGB come at a time of elevated debt levels for the company. Long-term debt totals $266M, up 91% from three years ago. Debt/equity ratio is at .71 and with interest coverage of 3.65.

Valuation

Valuation measures shown below further illustrate the growth vs. relative value nature of the two stocks. Despite the high valuations, HABT has been on a tear, appreciating about 85% over the past three months to its current price of roughly $16.50 compared to RRGB’s plummet to about $41.30.

Ticker Forward P/E P/B P/CF EV/EBITDA HABT 44 3.5 9.46 16.17 RRGB 22 1.3 4.1 6.63

Table 3: Valuation (Source: Morningstar.com)

The Prospects for HABT and RRGB

A decision to invest in HABT or RRGB must not only look at past but anticipated future performance and the macro and individual company factors that will likely drive that performance. On a positive, macro note for both stocks, the economy is doing well and people feel comfortable eating out. The US Census Bureau recently reported that June 2018 sales at restaurants and other eating places were up 9.5% from June 2017. Of note, full-service restaurants were up 14% from 2017, which going forward could be to RRGB’s advantage. Limited service restaurants like HABT, however, were up only 5.5% for the reporting period.

On the negative macro side, labor costs will continue to grow, putting continued pressure on the two chains’ margins. HABT’s future labor costs, however, are particularly problematic. On January 1, 2018, the State of California (where most of HABT’s restaurants are located) raised the minimum wage to $11.00 per hour, after being raised to $10.50 per hour on January 1, 2017. As a result, company officials in their latest quarterly earnings call estimated their labor costs would rise 6% to 7% in 2018 compared to the prior year. Golden State legislators’ plans to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour by January 1, 2022, looms over the horizon.

Another macro factor is trends affecting growth and value stocks. The Wall Street Journal reported that in July 2018, the Russell Index of value stocks beat a similar index of growth stocks by the widest margin since September 2017. The Russell 1000 Value Index climbed 3.8% in July, compared with the Russell 1000 Growth Index’s gain of 2.9%. The article stated that “Investors typically flock to value companies in the later stages of an economic cycle, before a recession.”

As for individual factors, HABT’s expansion plans continue apace with up to 39 more openings slated for the remainder of this year. Full year revenue is forecasted to be between $393M and $396M, an increase of about 20% over FY 17 which will no doubt please its investors if the company makes those numbers.

Meanwhile, RRGB, in the words of straight talking CEO Denny Post during her August earnings call, is “a mess.” The loss was “self-inflicted” by restaurant service shortfalls compounded by corporate marketing missteps. The shortfalls - too few staff being asked to do too many tasks - led to a startling uptick in waiting times, complaints and the number of patrons simply giving up and walking away during key weekend dining hours. Burger promotions also impacted performance.

Left unfixed, RRGB could go the way of Beefsteak Charlie's, Steak and Ale, Chi-Chi’s and Ruby Tuesday. Worse, the problems are not new. Ms. Post stated that walkaways have been steadily climbing for the past two years. The good news is that the problems are fixable and Ms. Post is quickly putting in place better staff training, processes and more people at peak times which should not, in my view, significantly dent operating profit.

Recommendation

High flyers like HABT keep going up and up until they don’t. Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), for example, lost over 75% of its value between late 2006 and 2008. And even absent a Great Recession, growth stocks are volatile with punishments meted out for even the slightest of negative earnings surprises. Adding to my concern about HABT are rising labor costs in its home state.

No, between the two, I’d take beaten down RRGB, buoyed by a potential market shift toward value and betting that the 60-year-old CEO (who sports a tattoo of a hamburger; it’s a long story) with years of senior leadership experience with Red Robin, Starbucks, KFC and Burger King will make the necessary fixes, or at least show tangible headway before the next earnings call.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.