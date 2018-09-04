Insider Weekends - CEO Of Company Formerly Known As QVC Acquires $4.5 Million Worth Of Stock

Insider buying declined last week, with insiders purchasing $36.40 million of stock compared to $43.43 million in the week prior. Selling also declined, with insiders selling $1.26 billion of stock last week compared to $1.95 billion in the week prior.

Sell/Buy Ratio: The insider Sell/Buy ratio is calculated by dividing the total insider sales in a given week by total insider purchases that week. The adjusted ratio for last week decreased to 34.49. In other words, insiders sold more than 34 times as much stock as they purchased. The Sell/Buy ratio this week compares favorably with the prior week, when the ratio stood at 44.99.

Insider Sector Heat Map August 31, 2018 (Source: InsideArbitrage.com database)

Note: As mentioned in the first post in this series, certain industries have their preferred metrics, such as same-store sales for retailers, funds from operations (FFO) for REITs and revenue per available room (RevPAR) for hotels, that provide a better basis for comparison than simple valuation metrics. However, metrics like Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Enterprise Value/EBITDA included below should provide a good starting point for analyzing the majority of stocks.

Notable Insider Buys

1. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO): $133.56

Director Paul E. Viera acquired 75,000 shares of this videogame company, paying $133.93 per share for a total amount of $10.05 million. These shares were purchased indirectly through a trust.

P/E: 83.48 Forward P/E: 26.19 Industry P/E: 31.52 P/S: 8.62 Price/Book: 8.14 EV/EBITDA: 61.42 Market Cap: $15.2B Avg. Daily Volume: 1,882,034 52-week Range: $92.81-138.65

2. Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA): $20.79

President and CEO Michael A. George acquired 220,600 shares of this specialty retail company, paying $20.40 per share for a total amount of $4.49 million. Mr. George increased his stake by 15.85% to 1,612,216 shares with this purchase.

Qurate is the company that was formerly known as QVC and includes the brands QVC, HSN, zulily, etc. that generate $14 billion in annual revenue. Mr. George served as the CEO of QVC from November 2005 through March 2018, when the company changed its name to Qurate. QVC acquire zulily in 2015 and then merged with Home Shopping Network (HSN) in mid-2017.

While Mr. George has purchased shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) in the past, this is his first open market purchase of Qurate. His purchase follows a 22% decline in the stock over the last six months, compared to a 15% jump in the retail ETF XRT over the same time period.

P/E: 7.7 Forward P/E: 9.67 Industry P/E: 71.92 P/S: 0.96 Price/Book: 1.46 EV/EBITDA: 9.16 Market Cap: $9.93B Avg. Daily Volume: 2,716,754 52-week Range: $20-29.11

3. Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA): $19.71

Shares of this Pay TV company were acquired by 2 insiders:

President and CEO Balan Nair acquired 110,000 shares, paying $18.14 per share for a total amount of $1.99 million. Mr. Nair increased his stake by 1593.51% to 116,903 shares with this purchase.

Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer acquired 104,303 shares, paying $18.43 per share for a total amount of $1.92 million. These shares were purchased indirectly through a fund.

P/E: N/A Forward P/E: 33.98 Industry P/E: 103.86 P/S: 0.94 Price/Book: 1.05 EV/EBITDA: 8.14 Market Cap: $3.36B Avg. Daily Volume: 325,268 52-week Range: $17.37-26.415

4. Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX): $48.58

Director Jeff A. Stevens acquired 39,175 shares of this energy pipeline company, paying $50.14 per share for a total amount of $1.96 million. Mr. Stevens increased his stake by 7.64% to 552,136 shares with this purchase.

This is the third week in a row that we have highlighted purchases of Andeavor Logistics by Mr. Stevens.

P/E: 21.49 Forward P/E: 14.54 Industry P/E: 60.2 P/S: 3.67 Price/Book: 3.79 EV/EBITDA: 14.3 Market Cap: $12.03B Avg. Daily Volume: 625,900 52-week Range: $40.66-55.21

5. New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV): $1.48

Shares of this beverage company were acquired by 2 insiders:

Director Ed Brennan acquired 1,195,000 shares, paying $1.30 per share for a total amount of $1.55 million.

Director Gregory Fea acquired 39,000 shares, paying $1.28 per share for a total amount of $49,920. Mr. Fea increased his stake by 129.00% to 69,232 shares with this purchase.

P/E: N/A Forward P/E: 49.33 Industry P/E: 19.83 P/S: 1.39 Price/Book: 1.14 EV/EBITDA: -7.86 Market Cap: $71.63M Avg. Daily Volume: 429,511 52-week Range: $1.3-4.4

Notable Insider Sales

1. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB): $175.73

Shares of Facebook were sold by 4 insiders:

COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 865,210 shares for $175.92, generating $152.21 million from the sale. These shares were sold indirectly by various entities.

VP Business & Marketing P'ships David B. Fischer sold 61,103 shares for $176.21, generating $10.77 million from the sale.

Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares for $175.67, generating $9.66 million from the sale. These shares were sold indirectly through a trust.

VP and General Counsel Colin Stretch sold 750 shares for $176.10, generating $132,075 from the sale.

P/E: 27.19 Forward P/E: 21.07 Industry P/E: 70.4 P/S: 10.46 Price/Book: 6.39 EV/EBITDA: 17.18 Market Cap: $507.37B Avg. Daily Volume: 24,181,660 52-week Range: $149.02-218.62

2. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE): $27.77

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bryan Sheffield sold 2,500,000 shares of this independent oil & natural gas company for $28.15, generating $70.37 million from the sale.

P/E: 33.78 Forward P/E: 12.57 Industry P/E: 11.87 P/S: 6.23 Price/Book: 1.45 EV/EBITDA: 12.08 Market Cap: $8.8B Avg. Daily Volume: 4,790,325 52-week Range: $21.121-33.43

3. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU): $219.47

Shares of this accounting and tax software company were sold by 4 insiders:

Chairman of Executive Committee Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares for $211.66, generating $21,165,920 from the sale. These shares were sold indirectly by various trusts.

EVP and Chief Technology Officer Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 31,396 shares for $211.65, generating $6,644,873 from the sale. 25,504 of these shares were sold as a result of exercising options immediately prior to the sale.

VP and Chief Accounting Officer Mark J. Flournoy sold 9,292 shares for $218.90, generating $2,034,026 from the sale. 7,344 of these shares were sold as a result of exercising options immediately prior to the sale.

Director Dennis D. Powell sold 4,554 shares for $215.05, generating $979,360 from the sale.

P/E: 47.29 Forward P/E: 30.11 Industry P/E: 34.23 P/S: 9.44 Price/Book: 24.05 EV/EBITDA: 31.77 Market Cap: $56.31B Avg. Daily Volume: 1,355,603 52-week Range: $140.07-219.78

4. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP): $62.4

Chairman, President and CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 494,968 shares of this application software company for $61.05, generating $30.22 million from the sale. 296,980 of these shares were sold indirectly by Seren Capital Ltd.

P/E: 1094.74 Forward P/E: 35.86 Industry P/E: 34.23 P/S: 7.29 Price/Book: 5.11 EV/EBITDA: 41.87 Market Cap: $5.65B Avg. Daily Volume: 760,665 52-week Range: $38.4-62.55

5. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR): $35.18

Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter for $35.45, generating $24,185,044 from the sale. These shares were sold indirectly by various trusts.

P/E: 113.85 Forward P/E: 44.53 Industry P/E: 70.4 P/S: 9.85 Price/Book: 4.76 EV/EBITDA: 40.42 Market Cap: $26.56B Avg. Daily Volume: 32,642,365 52-week Range: $16.44-47.79

