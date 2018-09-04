Merger Arbitrage Mondays - September 3, 2018

The Board of Trustees of LaSalle Hotel has determined that the non-binding proposal received from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust could reasonably be expected to lead to a “Superior Proposal."

Merger activity remained unchanged last week with three new deals announced and three pending deals closing. You can find all the active deals listed below in our Merger Arbitrage Tool that automatically updates itself during market hours.

There were two new deals announced in the Deals in the Works section.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2018 104 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2018 12 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 42 Stock Deals 16 Stock & Cash Deals 18 Special Conditions 3 Total Number of Pending Deals 79 Total Deal Size $1.13 trillion

New Deals:

The acquisition of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) by affiliates of certain investment funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) for $2.6 billion or $42.75 per share in cash. The acquisition of Reis (NASDAQ:REIS) by Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for $278 million or $23.00 per share in cash. The acquisition of K2M Group Holdings (NASDAQ:KTWO) by Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for $1.4 billion or $27.50 per share in cash.

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Profit AKRX 04/24/2017 Fresenius Kabi (N/A) $34.00 $15.69 09/30/2018 116.70% 1577.59% SCG 01/03/2018 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) $47.35 $38.34 12/31/2018 23.49% 72.04% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.65 12/01/2018 16.77% 68.79% STC 03/16/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) $50.76 $44.78 06/30/2019 13.36% 16.26% SHPG 05/08/2018 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCPK:TKPYY) $194.74 $175.27 06/30/2019 11.11% 13.52% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) $6.77 $6.11 06/30/2019 10.85% 13.20% EHIC 04/06/2018 Teamsport Parent Limited (N/A) $13.50 $12.47 09/30/2018 8.26% 111.66% RSYS 07/02/2018 Reliance Industries Limited (N/A) $1.72 $1.59 12/31/2018 8.18% 25.08% ESRX 03/08/2018 Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) $94.59 $88.02 12/31/2018 7.47% 22.90% BMS 08/06/2018 Amcor Limited (AMC.AX) $52.48 $49.28 03/31/2019 6.48% 11.32%

Disclaimer: I hold positions in RadiSys (NASDAQ:RSYS) and magicJack VocalTec (NASDAQ:CALL). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSYS, CALL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.