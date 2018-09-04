The British Pound May Be Close To A Bottom - A Message For Chocoholics

Now that the summer of 2018 has come to an end, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May will be under intense pressure to negotiate the final terms of a withdrawal from the European Union. In the final steps towards a completion of the June 2016 Brexit referendum, Prime Minister May faces tough negotiators at the EU in Brussels and a divided Parliament in London which creates an extremely hostile environment. No solution will make all sides happy, and resignations of past months have weakened the leader of the United Kingdom’s position both at home and abroad.

The Prime Minister must walk a fine line on the many issues that comprise the exit from Europe. From borders between Northern Ireland which is part of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland which will remain an EU member to an attempt to cherry-pick regulations, many factors that will eventually define the divorce agreement are still in the air as the deadline for the separation approaches. Meanwhile, there are still those in the UK calling for another referendum for the country to stay within the EU, adding additional pressure and confusion to the process.

As Prime Minister May attempts to navigate through a spider web of issues, her future as the leader of the UK hangs in the balance and to keep her role she will need to pull a rabbit out of a hat.

Brexit and the never-ending negotiations

The two-year anniversary of the Brexit referendum has come and gone, and while both the UK and EU have been working diligently to effect the changes necessary to bring about the separation, major issues continue to plague negotiations. The U.K. is bargaining for a special relationship with the rest of Europe when it comes to trade and the future of the economic relationship. Ireland’s position presents a unique set of problems, while Europe continues to insist on adherence to regulations in exchange for economic cooperation. At home, the country remains divided, after all, Brexit only passed by a slim margin in 2016 and the nation’s capital, the city of London, continues to prefer staying within the Union than going it alone. The vast gulf has led to a long and exhausting period of never-ending negotiations that have weakened the Prime Minister who never supported Brexit in the first place.

A win-win or a lose-lose post the deal

A win-win agreement could prove elusive when it comes to Brexit with the many competing views within the UK and on the other side of the English Channel. With the pressure to come to a negotiated settlement rising, the currency market seems to favor Europe these days. The pound has declined more than the euro currency against the U.S. dollar from the 2018 peak in both foreign exchange instruments.

As the weekly chart shows, the euro currency has declined from a 2018 peak at $1.25795 in February to its most recent level at $1.1628, a drop of 7.6%.

Meanwhile, the high in the dollar-pound relationship was at the mid-April peak of $1.4414, and the move to its current level at $1.2887 represents a decline in value of 10.6%. The weakness in the pound is likely a function of Europe’s unified position versus political division within the United Kingdom over the process. The current state of political affairs within the UK has weakened the Prime Minister’s ability to make a deal that has any certainty of ratification by Parliament.

The pound is at the low end of its trading range

Meanwhile, the pound-dollar relationship is a lot closer to the bottom end of its long-term trading range than the top.

As the chart dating back to 2001 highlights, the pound-dollar currency relationship has traded in a range from $1.2001 to $2.1138 over the past almost two decades. At $1.2887 on September 3, it was not far off its low over the period. The recent weakness is likely the result of a combination of dollar strength against the euro because of interest rate differentials, and the uncertainty surrounding the find Brexit deal and the political future of the leader of the UK.

A commodity market that would benefit from a rising quid

With the dollar being the reserve currency of the world and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most raw materials markets, the price of cocoa has a long history of sensitivity to changes in the value of the British pound. The two leading producers of cocoa beans in the world are the Ivory Coast and Ghana. The West African nations supply the world with over 60% of its cocoa requirements each year. London has long been the hub of international cocoa trading, and many physical contracts for the supply of cocoa from West Africa have employed the pound as the pricing mechanism. Therefore, the price of cocoa in dollars tends to rise when the pound strengthens and fall when it declines. At the time of the Brexit referendum in 2016, the price of dollar-based cocoa was trading above $3000 per ton. The decline of the UK currency to the $1.20 level contributed to a drop in the price of the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products to lows of $1769 per ton in 2017. More recently, when the pound rose to its most recent peak at just over $1.44 against the dollar in mid-April 2018, cocoa recovered to over $2900 per ton. The recent decline in the pound sent cocoa prices back to just above the $2000 per ton level.

The tight correlation between the pound-dollar relationship and the price of cocoa beans could make the soft commodity a tool for speculation on the outcome of the current negotiations for the final form of Brexit. If the UK fails to achieve a fair and positive result and the pound declines, we could see weakness in the cocoa futures market. Alternatively, a solution that creates a positive outcome and rally in the pound sterling would likely cause the price of cocoa to move higher. Moreover, on a percentage basis, the movements in the cocoa futures market have magnified changes in the foreign exchange market when it comes to the pound-dollar currency relationship. Cocoa futures trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who do not trade in the volatile and highly leveraged world of the futures arena, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa SubTR ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) product does an excellent job replicating the price action in the cocoa futures market. A recovery in the pound should be bullish for the price of cocoa, while a move to a new low could weigh on the price of the soft commodity. While the weather conditions, political conditions in West Africa, and crop issues are the primary determinants of the path of least resistance for the price of cocoa, the pound has played a significant role in the price of the primary ingredient in the production of chocolate.

Theresa May is hanging on

Theresa May continues to lead the UK’s effort to divorce from the rest of the European Union. However, within her party, there are signs that she is hanging on to power by a thread these days. The next substantial challenge for the Prime Minister will not come from Europe, but from her colleagues. The Conservative Party conference at the end of September will put her in a position to defend her latest proposal for Brexit. Following her outline of a blueprint for Brexit, the Foreign Minister Boris Johnson quit. The conference will provide a platform for Johnson, a prominent figure who supported Brexit, to present himself as a successor to the Prime Minister.

The pound has suffered as the Prime Minister’s plans for Brexit met with criticism as many within her party felt it was too soft an approach. At the party conference, the emergence of Boris Johnson as the next Prime Minister of the UK could lift the value of the pound against both the euro and dollar currencies. In that case, it is likely that we will see the price of cocoa rise, given its close correlations with the value of the pound.

