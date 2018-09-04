Paychex: Premium Price Tag, But Solid 'Starting Yield'

Valuations are stretched, but could remain that way if the company continues to fire on all cylinders.

Paychex (PAYX) continues to fire on all cylinders, as a lower tax burden has added more fuel to its earnings growth fire. While shares continue to hover around 52-week highs - trading at lofty multiples - this trend might continue if the US economy remains strong.

Return on equity analysis

The company's adjusted ROE for fiscal 2018 increased by almost 4% year over year when compared to fiscal 2017's GAAP ROE.

Note: I used adjusted "non-GAAP" numbers provided by management in the firm's most recent 8-K for all income statement items in the above DuPont analysis. I also calculated adjusted pretax income, aka EBT, by adding "Investment income, net" back to operating profit.

I decided to use "non-GAAP" numbers due to the non-recurring charge the firm took in fiscal 2018 that impacted operating profit, as well as the non-recurring tax-related items related to the initial charge, as well as tax reform in the US. I also decided to reproduce the company's non-GAAP reconciliation below as well:

Source: 2018 Q4 8-K

Below I have included the company's GAAP ROE for the 3 years preceding fiscal 2018 for comparison purposes:

If we decide to utilize non-GAAP net income for fiscal 2017 as well, then ROE for 2017 would be slightly lower at around 41.32%. That means that year-over-year growth in "adjusted" ROE was actually around 5%.

Paychex was able to accomplish this by increasing its operating margins (a consistent trend over the past 4 years) in fiscal 2018, which fared well alongside a modest increase in ROE-boosting financial leverage. The amount of sales the company was able to generate from its asset base, as judged by its asset turnover ratio, was relatively static in 2018, however. This isn't a worrying concern, and this was more than offset by higher margins and a lighter tax burden.

Another thing to note is the company's interest burden, which isn't actually a burden at all - as the firm's pristine, debt-free balance sheet means that there's no interest expense to worry about. Since the company only generates investment income, its interest burden is actually beneficial in increasing its overall return on equity - unlike many other companies.

Valuations

Paychex is a great business, with high operating margins and the ability to generate above-average returns above-and-beyond its cost of capital. The market knows this well and tends to price shares accordingly. The 5-year average price-to-earnings multiple is 26.64, while the 13-year median multiple is roughly 24 times earnings.

The current multiple is even steeper than usual, based on the current price in relation to fiscal 2018's adjusted earnings per share. Analysts expect the company to earn roughly $2.85 in EPS for fiscal 2019 and $3.08 in EPS in 2020 on average, however, putting a price tag of about 25.70 times 2019 estimates and only 23.78 times 2020's estimates, respectively.

We can also estimate the rates of growth embedded in the current share price based on a range of discount rates:

Assuming a discount rate range of 10% to 12%, then we can assume that there's about 6.30% to 8.23% worth of growth in the bottom line implied by the current price - which is lower than the 11.76% worth of growth analysts are expecting in fiscal 2019 - implying shares could still be undervalued here. If we adjust our discount rate to a higher range of 15% or more than shares are likely fairly valued here at best.

Due to its cyclical nature, I like a discount rate range of 12% to 15% personally, and taking this into context, along with the company's earnings multiple based on 2019's estimated earnings, I'd say shares are likely fairly valued here if the company continues to generate double-digit earnings growth - but I also think that there's little to no margin of safety left here, either.

The yield is currently at around 3.06% as well, which I'd argue is high for a growth stock. It's also right around the 5-year average of 3%, but lower than the 13-year median yield of 3.34%. To get back to the median yield, shares would have to trade at about $67 a share, or -8.53% lower.

For shares to trade back down to the median earnings multiple of 24, based on trailing fiscal 2018 EPS, they would need to fall back to around $61.20 a share, or downside of roughly -16.45%. If we place the same 24 times earnings multiple on 2019's estimates (good for a price of about $68.40), then potential downside would only be about -6.62%.

Conclusion

The last time I looked into PAYX shares in October of 2017, they were trading at a similar multiple of roughly 28.46 times earnings. The share price was lower than today, however, at only $64.04 a share. That means that shares have appreciated by over 14%, which illustrates the powerful effects of an above-average operation's ability to return solid share price performance even when starting with an above-average price tag.

In my last article, I wrapped things up saying that:

While I'm a big fan of Paychex as a business, I'll likely hold off from purchasing PAYX shares in any meaningful amount unless I can get them at 25 times earnings or less. I am considering starting a small position, though, because I think that in a perfect scenario where tax reform actually happens and rates continue to steadily rise, Paychex will not only benefit but also thrive. This appears to be somewhat reflected in the share price already, but perhaps not all of the upside is completely captured in there yet. If tax reform fails, I think shares are overvalued here, but the business will likely still continue to benefit from rising rates.

I never did pull the trigger back then, despite tax reform becoming a reality. I'm still considering starting a small "starter" position here, however, just in case the company continues to fire on all cylinders. Sometimes it's better to "hold your nose" and purchase shares of a high price tag company, at least if it truly deserves that price tag.

Paychex does have some risks, however.

It's a cyclical company that will likely feel the effects of a recession more than many other non-cyclical companies, and it's also heavily exposed to small and mid-sized businesses in the U.S., which have started to show some signs of slowing down. Ideally, I would like to purchase shares in the low $60s range - closer to the 13-year median multiple on trailing EPS. If shares continue to retain their premium multiple, however, I might be waiting a while.

Another aspect of PAYX I like a lot, besides its wide moat and double-digit earnings growth, is its dividend growth. The last increase was 12%, and due to the company's healthy earnings and cash flow growth, along with its fortress-like balance sheet, I see no reason why above-average dividend growth can't continue.

A starting yield of 3% (which unlike a 10-year treasury, has double-digit growth potential in the form of dividend increases going forward) makes shares a little more attractive than many other high-flying growth stocks in my opinion. This is why I'm still thinking about starting a small position here, with the intention of adding a more substantial amount if shares witness a correction - or perhaps even a bear market during the next recession.

