Match Group's 'Boom Times' Look Like They Are Over

However, the online dating space is now extremely crowded and Match Group is no longer undervalued, making future growth more likely to be steady rather than extraordinary.

Match Group also is acquiring other properties to diversify its base, particularly ones contrary to its current niches.

I recommended the company back then due to it being extraordinarily undervalued after its sell-off and even perhaps a bit before, but now it seems rightly valued.

Match Group has been on an extraordinary rally this past year, particularly in the last few months after its massive sell-off in the wake of Facebook's dating-entry announcement.

It has been a great couple of months for Match Group (MTCH). In the wake of Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) announcement that it would be imminently launching its own dating service on its site, thereby sending the stock spiraling about 20%, the company has since rallied extraordinarily from its $34 a share lows at the beginning of May to now over $50 a share.

The rally was buoyed in part, as I described with trade ideas to subscribers to my Marketplace service Tech Investment Insights, by the negative overreaction to what was in fact an expectation that was undoubtedly priced into Match Group's price. Furthermore, Match Group's excellent earnings posted at the beginning of August showed a company whose properties are maturing in terms of revenue-drawing ability and subscriptions.

At now a P/E of 23.80 and a market capitalization of $14.25 billion based on its TTM $511.026 million in post-tax net income and $1.550 billion in revenue, I think the kind of rally we have seen with Match Group the past few months is likely over.

I expect moderate and slow growth for the company from this point on, as it seems that while properties such as Tinder are gaining steam with subscriber growth and platform maturation, they still undoubtedly will face some competition from other companies out there like Facebook, Bumble, and the slew of other dating apps that are carving out distinct niches for themselves.

Some of these niche platforms are owned by Match Group but its main property remains Tinder, which seems likely to continue to provide increasing subscription revenue, but at a moderate pace amid the hyper-competitive field the company is still operating in.

Match Group Is A Massive Shark But In An Increasingly Big Sea

As Match Group discussed in its Q2 2018 earnings presentation, it seems at the moment all of its properties are relatively stagnant in terms of growth except for the continued boom with Tinder. The app itself is continuing to increase user activity and now especially is seeming to drive serious and sustained revenue-generating subscriptions that are expected to continue to expand too.

(Source: Match Group Q2 2018 Earnings Presentation)

Indeed the fact that year-on-year subscriptions are up over 81% is quite incredible. However, Match Group's stock price year on year has also increased 123.9%.

The fact is that even with Match Group's consolidation of many dating properties, the Internet-services based online-dating space is extraordinarily crowded, including with Facebook's soon-to-be entrance. Match Group still has a place amid all of this for the particular product that Tinder offers and it is clearly trying to diversify its online dating portfolio as well, such as through its recent acquisition of "anti-Tinder" Hinge.

All of this means that further growth at the levels we have seen in the past year, let alone the boom in recent months, seems unlikely to be as fast-paced in the upcoming months. Match Group's outlook currently for FY 2018 is about $1.7 billion in revenue and around $625 million to $650 million in EBITDA.

Assuming that turns out as predicted, with 296.996 million diluted shares outstanding, that means expected EPS by the end of this year of $2.19 per share based on $650 million net income. Assuming P/E remains steady, which I believe it will due to the aforementioned competitive market and only steadily growing online dating space not justifying a multiple expansion, at a P/E of 23 to 25 that comes to a stock price of $50.37 per share to $54.75 per share, not too far from the current $50.05 per share.

(Source: Match Group Q2 2018 Earnings Presentation)

Now, a 9.4% rally, although there is no dividend, in the roughly four to five months between now and year-end and then release of earnings is quite positive. However, it does not compare to the 59.85% rally Match Group has made YTD, let alone the 4-month rally of 43.74% it made since around May 6, 2018, around which I recommended it as an extraordinary buying opportunity due to the overselling.

MTCH data by YCharts

On the plus side, it is also worth noting that the company's financials seem healthy otherwise. Free cash flow is up 65% year on year to $229 million and net leverage has gone down from 2.1 at the end of 2017 to now 1.6. Furthermore, margin has increased year on year from 36% to 42% and overall average revenue per user is up 8% year on year too.

Conclusion

As described, Match Group is an online dating behemoth with a wide variety of properties that capture different and often purposefully non-overlapping niches in the increasingly mature market. It likely will continue to see moderate growth from this point forward, as those properties, but most particularly Tinder, see increased revenue-generating ability and subscription buy-in.

However, as also described, the days of Match Group's "boom times" seem done as well as now it is both rightly valued, rather than undervalued, and faces a market that is crowded and seriously competitive. For investors, the company now is no longer the clear buy it was back when I discussed it after its post-Facebook drop, and has more downside risk than back then. It can still grow, but the fundamentals guiding it have changed and as has its price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.