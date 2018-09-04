The Great Lumber Slump

Lumber is an industrial commodity, but unlike many other raw materials, the lack of liquidity on the futures exchange makes the wood market one to watch, rather than trade. The price of lumber futures is a bellwether when it comes to economic growth, global trade, and the path of least resistance for other markets across all asset classes. Lumber is an essential construction material, and its price action reflects changes in interest rates, currency markets, the housing and construction, and a myriad of other markets.

As of the end of August, the total number of open long and short positions in the lumber futures market stood at just 4,435 contracts. On an average day, fewer than 1,000 contracts change hands between buyers and sellers. In other industrial commodities, liquidity provides the opportunity for hedgers and speculators to either guard against price risk or express views as to the path of least resistance of the price of a raw material. In crude oil, open interest of 2.29 million contracts and average daily trading volume of more than three-quarters of one million contracts allows market participants to buy and sell on tight bid-offer spreads. In the copper market, the open interest metric at over 230,000 contracts and more than 100,000 contracts changing hands each day does the same.

The lack of liquidity in the lumber market makes it susceptible to price gaps on the up and downside. While trading lumber is a challenging exercise, monitoring the price is imperative for market participants who wish to understand a significant piece of the overall economic puzzle when it comes to industrial raw materials. A rally in the lumber market is a sign of economic strength and buoyant demand for construction materials, and a decline signals economic contraction.

The rally got out of control

Markets tend to overextend on the up and downside during bull and bear markets. In less liquid markets, the lack of buyers and sellers willing to take the risk of the other side of the trade often exacerbates those extensions.

The price of lumber was trading at $214.40 per 1,000 board feet in September 2015.

As the weekly chart highlights, the lumber futures market began making higher lows and higher highs after its nadir three years ago. The previous all-time peak in the price of wood futures came in 1993 at $493.50 per 1,000 board feel. As the weekly pictorial shows, the market rose above that price in November 2017 when it reached the $500 level for the first time. The rally in lumber continued as a buoyant economy and a booming market for new home construction took the price of wood to what now stands as its record high at $659 per 1,000 board feet in mid-May 2018. The rise of $165.50 or 33.5 percent above its previous high was, in hindsight, an overextension in the lumber market. Over recent weeks, the price of lumber has declined to the $400 level, and the price of nearby November futures closed the month of August at $411.80.

Rising rates weigh on the housing market

The rejection of the highs and recent fall below the 1993 peak level in the lumber market has been the result of a rising dollar and the prospects for increasing interest rates in the United States. The Federal Reserve, at their June FOMC meeting, told markets to expect an additional 25 basis point rate hike in 2018 which would put the Fed Funds rate at the 2.25-2.50 percent level by the end of this year. At their August 1 gathering, the central bank upgraded their view of U.S. economic growth from “solid” to “strong.”

The prolonged period of low interest rates that was a response to the 2008 housing crisis in the U.S. and global meltdown in markets caused a boom in new home construction. The Fed and other central banks around the world slashed interest rates and instituted programs of quantitative easing to lower rates further out along the yield curve. The program inhibited saving and encouraged borrowing and spending. For many individuals, the lowest interest rates in history ignited a frenzy of demand for new homes. Lumber was a primary beneficiary of the housing boom over recent years. However, the rise in mortgage rates has weighed on demand for new homes over recent months. With the Fed tightening credit in the short term via the Fed Funds rates and on longer maturities with their program of allowing the legacy of quantitative easing to roll off their balance sheet, the path of least resistance for interest rates is higher making the demand for new homes decline. Fewer new homes mean that the demand for wood has decreased.

At the same time, trade issues with Canada have put a spotlight on the lumber market as the U.S. imports wood from its neighbor to the north.

Mexico first, Canada will follow

The Trump Administration has followed through on their promises on the campaign trail to level the playing field for international trade. Over recent months, the President and his trade negotiators have embarked on an initiative to improve the balance of trade with all partners around the world, but mainly with the Chinese. However, the dismantling of the North American Free Trade Agreement has been the first step, and last week, the Administration came to terms on a new agreement with Mexico. The next step is to secure a trade deal with Canada, and discussions and negotiations are ongoing as we move into September with the next talks on Wednesday, September 5. It is likely that Canada and the U.S. will reach a compromise on trade as it is in the best political interest of the Trump Administration and the Republican Party to do so before the November mid-term elections. Concerns about the flow of lumber into the United States from Canadian timberlands will be one of the many issues addressed in any deal.

A blow-off top leads to a higher base price for wood

We have witnessed increased price volatility in the lumber market because of a combination of trade issues, a rising dollar, and higher interest rates. Low mortgage rates led to an explosion in demand for new homes which created what now looks like a blow-off top in the lumber market that took the price to $659 in May 2018. While the price of wood has declined dramatically from that high, a continuation of economic growth in the U.S. and the potential for infrastructure rebuilding in the months and years ahead will keep a bid under the price of wood. It is unlikely that lumber prices will return to anywhere near the levels seen in September 2015 at under $220 per 1,000 board feet.

WY should benefit from a new trade deal with Canada

Economic growth in the U.S. should continue to support the demand for lumber over the coming months and years. A new and improved trade deal with Canada will allow for lumber to travel across the northern border without tariffs or duties. One of the companies positioned to benefit from stable lumber prices that are higher than they were in late 2015 is Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) that began operations in 1900. The company owns or controls 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the United States. Additionally, a new trade deal with Canada will benefit the company that manages timberlands in Canada under long-term leases. In 2017, WY generated $7.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people around the world. WY is a unique company that operates like a REIT or Real Estate Investment Trust with its assets in lumber producing timberlands in the U.S. and Canada.

Since 1998, WY stock traded in a range from $14.82 to $87.09 per share and closed the month of August at $34.71, below the midpoint of its range over the past two decades. While WY trades at a price to earnings multiple of 26.7 times, it pays a healthy 3.93 percent dividend.

WY is one stock that should benefit from a higher base price for lumber and a trade agreement between the U.S. and Canada. Two other tools, other than the illiquid futures market, when it comes to lumber are the WOOD and CUT ETF products. Both are liquid instruments with significant net assets and reasonable daily trading volumes. However, WY could be the company that stands to gain the most from a stabilization in the price of lumber and a trade deal with Canada over the coming weeks and months.

From May through August of this year, we witnessed as a roaring bull market in the price of lumber turned into a great slump from those lofty levels seen only four short months ago. It is likely that the price of wood will fund a floor in the futures market, and a deal with Canada will allow a primary ingredient in construction to flow freely across the northern border of the United States.

