Swiss Re: Strong Results, Possible Spin-Off

On Friday, August 3, 2018, Switzerland-based reinsurance giant Swiss Re Ltd. (OTCPK:SSREF) announced its second-quarter 2018 earnings results. Overall, these results were quite solid, showing strong year-over-year growth with somewhat limited catastrophic claims. Thus, the company had a somewhat different experience to what Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) and others experienced in the quarter. Therefore, the company's shareholders should as a whole be quite happy with these results, and the firm continues to show itself as a worthwhile investment in the mountainous nation.

As my long-time readers are no doubt aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Swiss Re's second-quarter 2018 earnings results:

Swiss Re Group had total gross written premiums of $19.6 billion in the first half of the year. This represents an 8.0% increase over the comparable period of last year.

The company reported an ROE of 6.3% and an ROI of 2.6% in the first six months of 2018.

Its property & casualty unit had gross written premiums of $9.6 billion in the first six months of 2018, which represents a 1.8% increase over the prior-year period.

Swiss Re's life and health unit reported total gross written premiums of $7.4 billion in the first six months of 2018. This was a 15.2% increase over the corresponding period of last year.

The company reported a net income of $1.0 billion in the first six months of the year. This compares unfavorably to its net income in the year-ago period.

It is important to note that the company's net income may not be directly comparable to its net income during the equivalent period of last year. This is because of a change in US GAAP practices that took effect on January 1, 2018. This change affects the way that companies are required to account for equity investments that they hold. As insurance companies invest their surplus premiums in order to prepare for the potential of large losses in the future, they typically hold at least some equities on their books. As a result of this accounting rule change, Swiss Re was required to reduce its pre-tax earnings by $265 million compared to the rules as they existed last year. If the company had calculated its net income based on the rules that were in effect last year, it would have reported a net income of $1.215 billion, which is slightly better than the $1.211 billion that it reported in the first half of last year. Thus, the company's performance actually improved year over year, despite what the bottom line number may indicate.

Swiss Re saw fairly impressive performance out of its property & casualty unit during the first half of the year. As already mentioned, the unit saw its gross written premiums increase by 1.8% year over year, although admittedly, its premiums have been relatively steady for the past several years:

(Source: Swiss Re Ltd.)

The real story here is the unit's underwriting profits. In the first half of 2018, the company had a combined ratio of 92.9%, which is better than that in any comparable period since 2015. Swiss Re attributes this to an absence of catastrophic events, which is a sharp contrast to American insurance giants Travelers and Chubb (NYSE:CB), which saw their bottom lines greatly impacted. As the lower combined ratio implies that the company paid out less money in claims, we can expect it to have had higher profits than in the year-ago period, and this was indeed the case as shown here:

(Source: Swiss Re Ltd.)

Another line of business that has been performing fairly well for Swiss Re is its life & health reinsurance business unit. As we can see here, the unit had gross premiums of $7.372 billion in the first half of the year, an improvement over the corresponding periods of the past few years.

(Source: Swiss Re Ltd.)

Unfortunately, despite the improvement in premiums, the company has not seen the unit perform in terms of profit, as seen here:

(Source: Swiss Re Ltd.)

One of the reasons for the disappointing bottom line performance was the already discussed change in US GAAP reporting rules. If the company had calculated its net income using the same rules that had been in effect during all of the previous periods, then this unit would have had a net income of $416 million in the first half of this year, which is still a decline from previous periods but not as sharp of a decline. The remainder of the decline can be accounted for by the fact that the unit's investment portfolio delivered lower gains than it did in the previous periods. There are numerous possible reasons for this, so it is probably not anything that we really need to worry about.

One of Swiss Re's more unique lines of business is known as Life Capital, which essentially allows other companies to white-label life & health products, while still having access to Swiss Re's large capital base. The unit also owns ReAssure, which buys and administers closed books of business from other companies. This business unit generated a very large cash surplus of $848 million during the first half of the year, which was at least partly driven by the sale of a 5% stake in ReAssure to MS&AD. This large cash generation allowed Life Capital to make a $1.1 billion dividend payment to the broader Swiss Re Group, directly increasing the latter company's cash flow.

The partial sale of ReAssure to MS&AD has inspired Swiss Re to consider an initial public offering of the company. This could make sense given the opportunities that are expected to come up in the market over the next several years and the immense capital needs of acquiring closed books of business. Should it go through with this offering, it will most likely retain some ownership over the company so that Swiss Re can benefit from the growth of ReAssure.

In conclusion, this was a very solid first half of the year for the reinsurance giant that was marred only by accounting issues. The company did not see the same catastrophe losses that plagued its American cousins, which certainly benefited its bottom line. It also shows that Swiss Re can serve as a hedge for an American-focused insurance portfolio. The company also boasts growth potential, particularly in its life capital unit, that should not be discounted.

