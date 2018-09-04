Amazon Is More Overvalued Than Nvidia: 126.19 Price To Free Cash Flow, 45.76 Price To Operating Cash Flow

Amazon's Price to Operating Cash Flow is even more than twice as high as Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Alibaba.

But Amazon's 126.19 P/FCF and 45.76 Price to Operating Cash Flow are much higher than even Nvidia's 42.54 P/FCF and 36.15 Price to Operating Cash Flow.

Amazon is an established dominant company; Nvidia is a future dominant company - Amazon should have lower and more reasonable-looking valuation measures than Nvidia right now.

Some investors may focus on Amazon's Operating Cash Flow instead: it doesn't discount capex, and they trust in management's capex spending decisions to be worthwhile and pay off.

Free Cash Flow per Share is Jeff Bezos' own preferred metric for placing a valuation on Amazon's stock price - and its Price to Free Cash Flow ratio has soared to 126.19.

Let me say this first: any asset bubble can keep going higher before it bursts. That applies to Amazon (AMZN) stock just as much as bitcoin or anything else. Once the prices and valuations stop making sense, there is not necessarily a limit to how little sense they can make on the high end.

So no, this is not a "short Amazon" article. I wish I could tell you a good way for an individual retail investor to short Amazon without taking on a lot of downside risk. But I can't. It's not easy to short a stock safely when a simple 100 shares cost over $200,000. That is an awful lot of stock share value to borrow, and an awful lot of margin cash to tie up or borrow too. And a lot of very smart people have lost an awful lot of money trying to short Amazon stock in recent years.

As for put options, the share price and volatility are now so high, that at any reasonable strike price level and expiration date, a single put option contract can carry an initial purchase premium of thousands of dollars. And that is money that you can easily lose entirely overnight. That is a big risk to take to bet against Amazon stock.

(I have a theory that Amazon never does a stock split because they deliberately want an exorbitant price for a single share, to make it extremely difficult for small retail investors and traders to bet against the stock with put options. Of course, this is just speculation, and they may have many reasons to want a high single share price.)

The Price To Operating Cash Flow Ratio

For decades, Jeff Bezos has told investors that the Free Cash Flow per Share ratio was his preferred metric for putting a valuation on Amazon's stock price.

But Amazon's Price to Free Cash Flow multiple has soared to exorbitant extreme highs for a long time now, as this article pointed out back in early May. At the time, AMZN's P/FCF ratio was 104.53. Of course, the AMZN stock price has gone up still another 28% since that article was written - which reinforces my point about the danger of shorting a stock based on a high valuation. Right now, AMZN's P/FCF ratio is 126.19.

Perhaps some investors may consider Operating Cash Flow to be more relevant to Amazon's valuation: The point is that Operating Cash Flow is measured before and without discounting for a company's capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow, on the other hand, is measured after subtracting the capex amount.

Investors usually prefer to focus on Free Cash Flow, because that is money that is at least available to be returned to them more or less immediately in the form of dividends or stock buybacks (without going into debt to finance the buybacks).

But perhaps Amazon investors consider that an investment in Amazon should be a vote of confidence in Bezos and his management team's forward-looking decisions to make capital expenditures in new ventures that will be productive and profitable in the future. So investors who believe in this vision of his should count these capital expenditures as a positive part of the company's valuation, not a negative to be subtracted. The Operating Cash Flow and the Price to Operating Cash Flow ratio metrics are in tune with this perspective.

Amazon Vs. Nvidia

As a forward-looking tech growth stock, we should expect Nvidia (NVDA) stock to have traditional valuation measures that look very high (overvalued). Investors are not investing in Nvidia's last year's earnings or next year's earnings, they are investing in what they believe the company will earn many years down the road.

Amazon, on the other hand, has been running on all cylinders for a decade and a half. It is not a future world dominator, it is a past and present world dominator. Nvidia may become one of the world's dominant tech companies in the mid-2020s; Amazon was already the world's dominant online retailer back in the mid-2000s.

For this reason, then, we should expect Amazon to have much lower and more reasonable valuation measures than Nvidia right now.

At the very least, we should expect Amazon to have a more reasonable-looking valuation using the metric that Jeff Bezos has argued for using to place a valuation on his company's stock, and another metric that is even more accommodating to Amazon.

But in fact, right now, we actually find that speculation in Amazon stock has gotten so out of hand recently, that Amazon's Price to Free Cash Flow and even its Price to Operating Cash Flow ratio are both far higher than even Nvidia's:

AMZN: 45.76 Price to Operating Cash Flow ratio, 126.19 P/FCF

NVDA: 36.15 Price to Operating Cash Flow ratio, 42.54 P/FCF

(Source: gurufocus.com)

No other blue-chip mega-cap stocks, even top tech growth stocks, even come close to these high valuation levels.

Other Blue Chip Stocks' Price To Operating Cash Flow Valuations

Let's look at a sampling of other blue-chip stocks and what their Price to Operating Cash Flow multiples look like since this is a measure that is less commonly used and may be less familiar to many investors.

Please keep in mind that this metric, by design, makes valuations look lower since it does not discount capital expenditures from companies' cash flows.

Also please keep in mind that all or most of these stocks should exhibit rather high valuations in general right now, since the stock market (SPY) is at or near all-time highs.

Walmart (WMT) 10.16 Price to Operating Cash Flow ratio

Exxon Mobil (XOM) 10.96 Price to Operating Cash Flow ratio

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) 8.35 Price to Operating Cash Flow ratio

Intel (INTC) 8.52 Price to Operating Cash Flow ratio

Okay, you say, but these are the "cheap" blue-chip stocks today, relatively speaking. Maybe investors believe they are cheap for a reason and deserve their lower multiples. So let's look at stocks with a better reputation among investors:

Apple (AAPL) 15.89 Price to Operating Cash Flow ratio

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) 14.74 Price to Operating Cash Flow ratio

Okay, you say, but these are the boring established blue-chip stocks that are already fully valued, so their prices don't factor in as much growth. Show us some true tech growth stocks already! The ones that dominate the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) along with Amazon. Okay, here you go:

Amazon's Valuation Is More Than Twice As High as Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Alibaba

Facebook (FB) 18.53 Price to Operating Cash Flow ratio

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) 20.70 Price to Operating Cash Flow ratio

Microsoft (MSFT) 19.91 Price to Operating Cash Flow ratio

Alibaba (BABA) 21.93 Price to Operating Cash Flow ratio

To me, this says it all: Even among the group of stocks that could most fairly be considered to be Amazon's peers, its valuation is more than twice as high as all of them.

And this is using the valuation metric that is the most accommodating to Amazon that any standard financial metric could possibly be.

Tax Cuts Won't Even Help A Company That Paid No Taxes In 2017

In response to recent articles of mine that cited extremely high US stock market valuations today, including the Price to Free Cash Flow metric, some critical comments pointed to the new corporate tax cuts that mainly take effect in 2018: They argue that lower future taxes can lead to higher future earnings, justifying stock valuations even if metrics based on the past year's earnings do not.

Well, in Amazon's case, this is a difficult argument to make, because Amazon already paid essentially no federal tax in 2017, so that factor should already be completely baked into the past year's earnings and cash flows at the maximum possible levels.

Even if Amazon had paid federal tax last year, this factor will have a much smaller effect on Amazon anyway, because taxes are based on profits and earnings, and Amazon's actual earnings are extremely small compared to the market capitalization of its stock. (Which is why people have never even bothered to look at Amazon's Price to Earnings ratios to place a valuation on the company.)

Final Comment

As a final comment, I do wonder if and when Andrew Left of Citron Research, who is famously shorting Nvidia, will ever dare to publicly announce that he is shorting Amazon stock. I would be very curious to see how the stock price and the stock market would react to such an announcement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short various stock sectors via long put option positions. I am not net short the stock market.

Further details are available to subscribers of the Stock & Gold Market Report.