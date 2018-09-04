Listed Airports News For The Month Of August 2018

The latest financial results from operators around the world are reviewed.

Back in May, we introduced a number of publicly-traded airports around the world. Airports deserve attention as an investment as they are wide-moat businesses backed by a secular trend of growing air traffic.

This monthly follow-up presents the various news related to the industry and individual names. As a reminder, most investable airport operators can be found on the map below, though we also cover the likes of Shanghai International Airport, or a few companies such as Vinci that are not pure players but have a growing airport division.

(Source: Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste's March 2018 presentation. Note: Macquarie was renamed Sydney Airport Holdings)

Industry news

Air Traffic

Recent data shows a still dynamic passenger market, contrasting with a freight market that has been losing momentum.

The latest figures from IATA (the International Air Transport Association), show a 6.2% year-on-year increase in global passenger traffic (measured by Revenue Passenger Kilometers) for the month of July 2018. This is slightly less than the year-to-date growth rate of 6.9%, but still healthy.

As usual, growth was particularly strong in Asia Pacific:

(Source: IATA’s monthly passenger report)

Looking back at air passenger traffic since 2014 (and adjusting for the seasonal factors), it appears that growth has been both fast and surprisingly linear. It’s no wonder that many airport operators have performed well in the period, as the secular growth thesis translates into hard numbers:

(Source: IATA’s monthly passenger report)

Recent weakness in some emerging markets, and slowing PMIs in many regions, have resulted in a more subdued picture for freight. It remains up on the comparable periods last year, but the growth rate was only 2.1% for the month of July. The industry will be keeping a close eye on trade tensions.

(Source: IATA’s monthly freight analysis)

How to invest in airports

Other than individual listed airports, are there any investable ETFs or mutual funds that could provide exposure to airports?

Unfortunately, to the best of our knowledge, there is no airport ETF available at this stage, nor any publicly-traded mutual fund fully invested in airports. To get some exposure to the sector, one has to make do with a few infrastructure ETFs and mutual funds that include some airport operators.

Among the main infrastructure ETFs, the SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (GII) and the iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) have about 15% to 20% exposure to airport operators. These operators, however, include the likes of Vinci and Atlantia, which definitely have meaningful airport operations, but are not pure players. So, the airport exposure one gets from these ETFs is limited.

Among global mutual funds, Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares (GLIFX) provides some exposure. Its holdings include Atlantia (7.9%), Vinci (4%), Fraport (3.3%). But like the ETFs we discussed above, this is a generalist infrastructure fund that cannot allocate too much of its assets to airport operators.

One option for investors looking more specifically for airports in emerging markets is the iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index ETF (EMIF). The fund has more than 25% invested in airport operators, all of them pure players. The top holding is actually an airport operator, Airports of Thailand (OTCPK:AIPUY, OTCPK:AIPUF), and Mexican operators Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) are also in the top 10.

(Source: iShares)

Other (non-top 10) holdings include Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) (3%) and Beijing Capital International Airport (OTCPK:BJCHY, OTCPK:BJCHF) (2%). Obviously, investors need to be comfortable with the other sub-sectors of the ETF (energy infrastructure and utilities for the most part).

Bottom line, some exposure to airports can be found via infrastructure funds, but retail investors who want to invest in airports specifically are better off creating their own portfolio by picking up individual stocks.

Latin American Airports

Corporación América Airports (CAAP)

The roller coaster ride continues for the shares of Corporación América Airports. Unfortunately for shareholders, August saw a steep drop. The situation in Argentina does not help, and CAAP's second quarter earnings were not enough to improve sentiment.

The weak peso improved EBITDA margins, as CAAP gets a sizeable part of its revenues in USD and incurs operating costs in local currency. But the peso weakness is a headwind for Argentines when it comes to international travel, and CAAP started to see a mix shift from international to domestic. The operator also presented a prudent outlook for the rest of 2018.

Investors in CAAP should not worry too much about short-term volatility. Instead, they should monitor developments that matter to the business in the long run, such as the ongoing discussions with the Argentine government around the AA2000 concession renewal, and the partnership with the Investment Corporation of Dubai.

Management touched on the AA2000 discussions during the Q2 earnings call:

As anticipated, we continue to work on CapEx programs with the government defining what airports are going to intervene and the size of this intervention, including the design of the projects and so on. Regarding conversations, we are still waiting for the government to finish this consultancy process that, as far as we know, is a little bit delayed. And we’re waiting for that process to finish to be able to commence talks on not only the CapEx program, but on the future of the concession.

With regards to cooperation with Dubai, CAAP will be targeting airports in Italy, Eastern Europe and the Middle East, but also some of the 13 airports that Brazil is expected to auction later this year.

Mexican Airports

In contrast to other emerging markets, sentiment around Mexican equities has improved recently. With the uncertainty of the presidential election and the NAFTA talks now over, foreign investors have returned. Combined with the strong operational performance of the three listed Mexican airport operators, it's no wonder that their shares recouped earlier losses. The strongest performance came from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, which was most at risk in the Nafta negotiations since its main airport is Monterrey, a major industrial center.

PAC data by YCharts

Traffic-wise, the latest figures, for July, continued to show some strength. Traffic started growing again in Colombia for ASR, who will soon be benefiting from a more favorable comparison basis in Puerto Rico. PAC's domestic figures were strong, increasing almost 12% year-on-year, though international traffic was up only 3%. OMAB too registered its strongest growth rates in the domestic category.

Investors interested in PAC have two new articles to consider, by SA contributors Small-Cap Detective and Octavio Díaz. Their analyses can be accessed here.

European Airports

Frankfurt Airport AG (OTCPK:FPRUY, OTCPK:FPRUF)

Fraport's 1H results, released on August 8, got a cold reception from the market. The solid passenger traffic growth was offset by higher depreciation and interest expense in Greece.

(Source: Fraport's Q2 results presentation)

With traffic growth remaining solid in July, some analysts feel that the sell-off was overdone. JP Morgan has a €95 target for the stock.

Along with the 1H results, Fraport also announced the sale of its 30% interest in Hannover's airport, to iCON Flughafen.

Flughafen Zuerich AG (OTC:FLGZY)

Zürich airport's results were also met with some skepticism by the market. One of the main reasons was a Sound Insulation Program the company has to comply with, which is proving more costly than expected. The total cost dedicated to the project ends up being CHF 400m. The company increased accruals by CHF 57m in its 1H P&L, and incurred higher capex.

(Source: company's Q2 results presentation)

The case of Zürich, as with Fraport, shows that an increase in passenger traffic doesn't always translate into higher earnings in the short term. In the long run, though, it pays off, and one-off events like Zürich's sound insulation program are just ...noise.

Aéroports de Paris (OTCPK:ARRPY, OTCPK:AEOXF)

On the operational front, ADP reported solid traffic numbers for July, with its airports in Chile and Turkey driving growth.

But the big topic this year when it comes to ADP is the planned sale by the French government of its 50.6% stake. At this stage, it looks like three consortiums will take part in the auction: Vinci (OTCPK:VCISY, OTCPK:VCISF), Global Infrastructure Partners (a U.S.-based fund), and Australian fund IFM.

Atlantia SPA (OTCPK:ATASY, OTCPK:ATASF) was expected to compete in the ADP auction, but following the motorway bridge tragedy in Genoa, the Italian firm is unlikely to take part. For more information on Atlantia, and a discussion on aging infrastructure not only in Italy but also in the U.S. and elsewhere, readers can refer to this article from SA contributor Tematica Research.

Vinci (OTCPK:VCISY, OTCPK:VCISF)

As we have just seen, Vinci will be forming a consortium to bid for the Aéroports de Paris stake. Taking control of ADP (Vinci is currently a minority shareholder) would be a major milestone for the company.

For now, Vinci is busy integrating the Airports Worlwide portfolio. The transaction was finalized on August 29, and will see Vinci take over 8 Airports located in the U.S., the U.K., Costa Rica and Sweden. This takes the total number of airports operated by Vinci to 44, in 11 countries.

Readers interested in Vinci will enjoy this analysis by SA's Danil Kolyako, who discussed the 1H 2018 results and the company's prospects.

Other European airport operators include: AENA (OTCPK:ANYYY, OTCPK:ANNSF), Flughafen Wien AG (OTC:FGWLF), Kobenhavns Lufthavne (KBHL:DC, KLH:GR)

Australasia

Auckland International Airport (OTCPK:AUKNY)

Auckland International Airport released its annual results for the year ended 30 June 2018. The numbers did not disappoint, with the company showing strength in all areas of the business.

For several years now, Auckland has been very good at developing its land package around the airport. Rents from the property portfolio increased 23.7% vs prior year. In parallel, the value of the investment property portfolio was revised upwards, resulting in a NZ$152m revaluation impact in the P&L.

Retail revenue inside the airport rose significantly as well (up 17%) as new stores boosted income per passenger.

On the flip side, traffic growth weakened in July, weighed down by China. This could be a one-off, but I will be paying attention to China's figures in the next traffic reports. Traffic from India, on the other hand, kept growing at a fast pace.

Sydney Airport Holdings (OTC:SYDDF)

Financial performance for 1H 2018 was robust, with EBITDA rising 8%, though higher depreciation and interest expense reduced the increase in net profit to 4%. The company projects a A$0.375 dividend, equating to a 5.2% yield at current share price.

Traffic for July was supported by international arrivals, with India growing 19%. Unlike Auckland International Airport, Sydney got a positive contribution from China (+4.5%).

(Source: company's press release)

Investors interested in the very long term can check the Draft Master Plan 2039 recently released by the company, to be approved by the Australian government.

Asia

Beijing Capital International Airport's shares keep paying the price for the regulatory change that will affect its revenues going forward (see last month's review).

Shanghai International Airport's (600009:CH) shares took a breather in August after their strong run over the past 18 months. According to the Chinese press, Wu Jianrong, chairman of the Shanghai Airport Authority - Shanghai International Airport's parent - fell out of favor with the Chinese authorities. On the operational front, the expansion project is on track and profits grew 19% year-over-year.

Investors interested in Airports of Thailand can refer to this recent analysis by SA contributor DGI Journeyman.

Takeaways

Highlights for the month were:

Passenger traffic momentum remains strong, but freight is slowing down.

Few funds provide exposure to airports; retail investors are better off buying the shares of airport operators.

Turbulence for Corporación América Airports in the midst of the Argentine crisis.

Mixed results from European operators, but long-term thesis intact.

Solid results from Oceania.

Thank you for reading. Please do not hesitate to share your comments below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAAP, PAC, ASR, VCISF, AUKNY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.