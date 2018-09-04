TE Connectivity: Capital Return Program Driven By A Strong FCF

It has been able to capitalize on the secular trend of increased electronic content in the automotive industry.

After a spectacular 2017 where the stock price saw an appreciation of up to 36%, and a first half of the year where it has stalled, a question has risen among investors on whether TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) has the potential to generate more value in the medium and long term, or if is time to collect profits.

We see that TEL's strategy of actively seeking acquisitions and divesting business lines, coupled with its dividend paying policy and an aggressive share repurchase program, are sufficient reasons to guarantee the creation of value for investors in the long term. Taking this into account, we will analyze the TEL business model in order to know if the company can guarantee the necessary cash flow to finance and sustain this capital return program and give certainty to its investment thesis in the long term.

Below we present the arguments in favor, as well as some of the risks that still persist for the company.

Acquisitions and divestitures

In recent years, TEL has invested a considerable amount of resources to improve productivity in its manufacturing processes, while at the same time adhering to a restructuring plan to maintain its competitiveness by reducing its cost of sales and G&A expenses. To achieve this, the company has sold several of its non-essential operating segments to reposition its focus on applications from harsh environments that require highly designed solutions.

While the promise of reducing costs in the future and the improvement of manufacturing processes are encouraging, we see that TEL's greatest strength comes from the ability of management to create value through strategic acquisitions that have managed to integrate well into the operations of the company.

Management firmly believes that the integration of new lines of business through M&A is an emerging trend in the industry and, therefore, is taking measures to expand its product portfolio through acquisitions that maximize its current offer.

To maintain its vision for the future, TEL has constantly searched for strategic acquisitions in sensor and harsh weather management segments that strengthen its segment of industrial connectors and sensors for the automotive market.

To date, TEL's most important acquisitions have been:

Creganna Medical Group : An acquisition that established the company as a leader in the attractive minimally invasive interventional segment.

An acquisition that established the company as a leader in the attractive minimally invasive interventional segment. Jaquet Technology Group : A company that expanded its portfolio of speed sensors technology for the automotive and commercial transportation market.

A company that expanded its portfolio of speed sensors technology for the automotive and commercial transportation market. Intercontec Group : An acquisition that expanded the company’s access to the machinery and electrical channels in Europe.

An acquisition that expanded the company’s access to the machinery and electrical channels in Europe. AdvancedCath : A business that positions TE Connectivity as a provider of connectivity and sensor solutions in the high-growth medical device market.

A business that positions TE Connectivity as a provider of connectivity and sensor solutions in the high-growth medical device market. Measurement Specialties: A key part of TE Connectivity’s strategy to be a leader in the high-growth sensor industry.

The integration of these businesses has been characterized as creating little friction in its operating margins and is expected to lead to an expansion of margins for the coming years, driven mainly by its Industrial segment.

Secular trend of electronic content in automobiles

(Source: Extracted from filings from the SEC)

On the other hand, with 55% of the total revenues coming from the transport segment and an operating margin of 20%, we see that the solutions for automobiles and commercial transport represent the most important and competitive segment of the company.

Although the operating model of TEL is very exposed to the transport sector, the company has been able to capitalize on the secular trend in the increase of connectivity, the control of emissions, and the efficiency standards in the automobile, commercial transport, and aerospace markets.

TEL has taken advantage of trends and regulations on safety and emissions in regions such as China and Europe to position its products and gain a greater market share. Similarly, government tax incentives in the US, which have boosted auto production levels in the country, have brought 20% growth to this segment in the last three quarters.

(Source: Extracted from TE Connectivity’s 3Q'2018 earnings call slides)

TEL has positioned itself through acquisitions as a leader in interconnection and sensor products in harsh environments within the transportation market, gaining an important market share. It is expected that the company will continue to benefit in the long term from the new trends that surround the electrification and automation of vehicles, ensuring constant growth in the long term.

High switching costs

Another advantage of TEL's business model comes from the industry in which it operates, which has been characterized by being fragmented. Additionally, due to the critical nature of the products offered by TEL, reliability and lasting security is paramount for its customers. This has given the company the opportunity to benefit from high switching costs that are typically associated with the industry in which it operates.

Engineering teams of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) work closely with their suppliers in the development of their products. For an OEM, changing suppliers means reorganizing processes, retraining personnel and even relocating their factories, representing an extremely high cost in terms of time, expenses, and loss of income. Therefore, once the product of a company is designed, it is likely to remain as long as the design lifecycle lasts.

We believe that these switching costs, added to the secular trend of electronic content in automobiles, will allow the company to retain existing customers and expand their market share, ensuring returns above the cost of capital in the long term and guaranteeing a free cash flow that can sustain its capital return program.

The company’s risks

Unfortunately, the exposure to the automotive and industrial markets that have brought significant benefits to the company in the long term have also shown periods of slowdown due to their cyclical nature. This dependence on the dynamics of the final markets makes TEL vulnerable to the cyclical risks of the automotive industry.

Historically, the company has witnessed seasonal declines, which have affected its finances, as has been the case with the fall in oil and gas prices that caused a reduction in the sales of its industrial equipment. Cyclical factors can severely impair TEL's growth prospects in the future.

Another factor to which the company is exposed to comes from its recent dependence on the growth of the industry in China. By the end of fiscal year 2017, TEL reported that approximately 18% of its net sales were made by customers in China. If regulations on non-sovereign suppliers were to increase or if a trade war were to materialize, TEL's growth prospects could be affected. Likewise, if the regulations supporting efficiency and emissions in China were held back, the company could experience volatile and uncertain income conditions.

Quick valuation

TEL Stock Buybacks (TTM) data by YCharts

Although TE Connectivity has not been characterized by its growth in revenues, there is no doubt that the company has been able to generate a solid free cash flow, even in difficult times and with a restructuring program on top. We believe that the policy of returning capital to investors through the payment of dividends and the repurchase of shares is sustainable in the long term, as well as its ongoing acquisition strategy.

During the third quarter of 2018, the company reported a free cash flow of $504 million, which represented a 5% increase compared to the previous year's period. The strong free cash flow has allowed the board of directors to authorize an increase of $1.5 billion for the stock repurchase program, in addition to an increase of the annual dividend payment from $1.60 per share to $1.76 during 2018.

TEL PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Looking ahead, we anticipate that the transportation solutions segment will grow at a CAGR of 12% over the next five years as the trend towards electrification and autonomous vehicles generates new opportunities for TEL.

On the other hand, we foresee an expansion of operating margins, thanks to improvements in productivity and restructuring of business lines from 2019. We see that stocks offer low uncertainty due to a sustainable investment thesis, which, when added to a PEG ratio of 1.2x and a forward P/E ratio of 15x, suggest that TEL can generate more value in the medium and long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.