Murphy Oil's Second Quarter 2018 Results Analysis

The company indicated that it is returning to offshore exploration and plans wells in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Vietnam, and Mexico.

Murphy recorded income from continuing operations of $45.5 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2018.

Image: Pumpjacks at a Murphy well pad site just North of Campbellton on U.S. Hwy. 281 A. Source: Pleasanton express.

Investment Thesis

Murphy Oil Corp. (NYSE: MUR) is a solid long-term choice, particularly for an investor who wants to participate in the oil recent recovery. However, it is essential to trade an estimated 30% of your holding due to extreme volatility in the oil prices.

MUR data by YCharts

The company is an onshore and offshore oil and gas producer (Offshore Gulf of Mexico, Canada, Malaysia, etc.) with onshore properties in Canada and the Eagle Ford shale in the USA.

Second quarter results were positive for the company's business model, with a net improvement due to oil prices trading at multi-year highs. The company reported adjusted income of $13 million, or $0.08 per diluted share and a return to positive free cash flow. It is the bottom line from an investor' perspective. Thus, I believe the company delivered positive results and the quarter is encouraging for the long term.

Still, the chart below is showing clearly that the market was not happy: the stock shaved nearly 10% from its recent high.

Quick Presentation of the company assets

Murphy market capitalization is $5.34 billion, which qualifies the company as a mid-cap stock.

As I said in my precedent article, the case for Murphy Oil is quite simple to lay out here. The company's business model looks promising with oil prices around $70 a barrel, but the company still generates insufficient free cash flow while showing adequate proven oil reserves - 685 million BOE in 2016, and about 698 million BOE in 2017, or an increase of about 1.9% year over year.

Source: Murphy Oil Presentation.

Murphy Oil - Financial Table 2Q'18. The raw numbers.

Murphy Oil 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues and other in $ Million 921.8 738.3 715.0 658.1 430.3 437.5 500.5 505.8 676.6 474.5 498.3 541.6 585.6 618.2 Net Income in $ Million -14.4 -73.8 -1595.0 -587.1 -198.6 2.9 -16.2 -63.9 58.5 -17.6 -65.9 -286.8 168.3 45.5 EBITDA $ Million 391.4 321.9 -1944.0 -314.2 51.3 158.4 278.4 221.0 435.6 258.2 276.5 288.6 372.8 365.0 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 0 0.67% 0 0 8.64% 0 0 0 28.73% 7.36% EPS diluted in $/share -0.08 -0.42 -9.26 -3.41 -1.16 0.02 -0.09 -0.36 0.34 -0.10 -0.38 -1.67 0.96 0.26 Operating cash flow in $ Million 533.8 181.4 381.3 86.8 43.3 70.1 167.0 320.4 305.5 286.0 240.2 308.9 278.5 346.0 CapExin $ Million 823.8 609.8 541.5 574.7 210.0 394.6 177.1 145.3 211.6 220.0 274.8 303.3 273.9 341.2 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -290 -428 -160 -488 -167 -324 -10 175 94 66 -35 6 5 5 Total Cash $ Billion 1.37 1.31 1.29 0.46 0.57 0.40 0.87 0.98 1.09 1.10 1.00 0.96 0.94 0.90 Long term Debt in $ Billion 2.61 3.28 3.34 3.06 3.43 2.46 2.99 2.99 2.98 2.93 2.92 2.92 2.91 2.91 Dividend per share in $ 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 178.24 174.49 172.21 172.26 172.11 172.80 172.20 172.20 173.09 172.56 172.57 172.57 174.62 173.98 Oil Production K boep/d 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Oil Equivalent Production in K boep/d 221.6 202.0 207.6 200.7 196.6 168.6 169.8 167.8 169.2 162.9 153.8 168.3 167.5 171.0 Eagle Ford oil price ($/b) 50.35 46.95 48.30 47.00 42.53 43.95 44.59 46.99 49.45 48.11 48.49 55.86 64.28 68.14

Sources: Documents from the company, and data from Morningstar.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt and Upstream Production.

1 - Total Revenues and other

Murphy recorded income from continuing operations of $45.5 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2018. The company adjusted net income was $63 million or $0.36 per diluted share in the second-quarter of 2018 compared to a loss of $19 million last year. The adjusted income has been affected by a $10 million after-tax loss on open crude oil hedge contracts and foreign exchange losses of $7 million after tax.

2 - Free Cash Flow is still insufficient Free cash flow is slowly improving but negative on a yearly basis ("TTM") with a negative $19 million (excluding divestiture). Dividend payout represents a $174 million annually.

MUR is still failing the FCF Test.

3 - Production. Another strong statement

Murphy Oil noted that production exceeded the high-end of guidance due to high-performance at Front Runner, Clipper, Thunder Hawk and Kodiak Fields in the Gulf of Mexico -- and the new wells in the Kaybob Duvernay, onshore Canada. The company is now allocating an additional $50 million in CapEx in 2018 for D&C + Infrastructure.

From Mur Presentation:

Eagle Ford situation.

Source: MUR Presentation 2Q'18

Roger Jenkins, President, and the chief executive officer said in the conference call:

During the quarter, we brought 26 wells online in the Eagle Ford Shale, 10 in Karnes, 10 in Catarina, and 6 in Tilden area. In the second half of 2018, we plan to bring an additional 13 operated wells all in Catarina for a total of 45 operated wells online this year. 10 well pad in Karnes at an average IP30 of 1,750 barrel oil equivalent per day, seven of these wells produced at the highest peak rates that Murphy's ever achieved in the Karnes to-date.

Note: One element to consider with Murphy Oil is that since the company operates in plays that are not pipeline-constrained and its production has minimal pricing exposure to the WTI price, the company diversified oil-weighted portfolio receives premium pricing.

Solid Projects pipeline offshore:

Malaysia: Sabah and block H Vietnam Block 15-01/05 LDV Field Gulf of Mexico Operated: Medusa - Subsea Well Workover Complete and Clipper - Comingled Wells Outperforming. Kodiak and Habanero (not operated). GOM Deepwater - Samurai (GC 432#2) 50% WI and others with 40% WI. Successful drilling appraisal. Discovered Gross Resources > 75 MMBOE. Brazil Bid Round 15. MUR was the successful Bidder on Sergipe -Alagoas Basin Blocks 430 & 573. MUR 20% WI Vietnam Cuu Long Basin Block 15 -1/05. MUR 35% WI

4 - Net Debt under control. Very manageable.

Net debt is now ~ $1.9 billion. The company's goal is to maintain a total debt/EBITDAX below 2.0.

David R. Looney said in the conference call:

At June 30, 2018, Murphy's total debt amounted to $2.8 billion excluding capital leases or 38% of total capital, while net debt amounted to slightly less than 30% of capital at $1.9 billion. As of June 30, we had no outstanding borrowings under our $1.1 billion revolving credit facility. Worldwide cash and invested cash balances totaled $900 million at quarter end.

5 - Guidance for full-year 2018

Source: MUR Presentation

The company plans to drill and complete 25 wells and to bring a total of 27 wells online during the year. Murphy Oil is confident that it will deliver a fourth-quarter exit rate of more than 11K Boep/d.

Commentary and short-term/mid-term technical analysis

Murphy Oil is a solid mid-tier oil and gas independent with an excellent balance sheet and good production pipeline offshore and onshore. The company is present in the USA (Eagle Ford) and recently indicated that it is returning to offshore exploration and plans wells in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Vietnam, and Mexico.

Later in Q3, the company plans to spud King Cake, a deepwater prospect Murphy operates. The prospect contains an estimated mean 50 million boe of gross resource potential. In Q4, Murphy plans to spud the LDT prospect offshore Vietnam in Q4, with roughly 30 million boe of mean gross resource potential. Also in Q4, Murphy will drill the Palenque prospect offshore Mexico, with a projected 200 million boe of mean gross resource potential.

MUR is forming a typical ascending triangle pattern with line resistance around $35 (at which point I recommend selling at least 40% of your holding), and line support at $29.50 (I recommend starting to accumulate again). The ascending triangle patterns are generally considered bullish formations which means that we should expect a decisive breakout on the positive side.

I recommend buying the stock around $29.50 and accumulating on any weakness with a near target sell at $35-$36 (double top). If support is not holding at $29.50 due to weakness in oil prices, I see the next support at around $25 (double bottom - Buy).

