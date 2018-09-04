Silver: Step Aside

While gold (GLD) has had a tough year thus far, investors in the metal can at least take solace in the fact they're not holding primarily silver (SLV). The commodity has been bulldozed thus far this year down nearly 16% year-to-date and one of the worst performing asset classes of the year. Of the 27 asset classes down this year, silver is in the bottom 25%, ranked 6th out of 27 for worst performance. The commodity has already closed at new 2-year weekly lows and broke intermediate support, and is now in danger of closing at new 9-year lows if it cannot hold the $13.82 level on a monthly close. For those wondering, new multi-year lows are typically not a bullish sign. Silver remains in a bear market on all time-frames, the commodity continues to find a ceiling at its 200-day moving average, and I would expect any sharp rallies to be sold into. There are tons of bull markets out there to invest in, but silver is not one of them. Physical demand, national debt, low sentiment, manipulation nor a rising stock market are reasons to be long the metal. The sooner this becomes clear, the better off an investment portfolio will perform in the long run.

Despite a consistent series of lower highs and lower lows for silver over the past year, the amount of bullish articles on silver does not seem to be waning. Apparently lower prices and technical weakness are a bullish sign if one measured the frequency of articles bullish the metal, though many of these same analysts have been pounding the table on General Electric (GE) and Tesla (TSLA) for months so we shouldn't be surprised by their adoration for troubled assets. The prevailing argument for buying silver seems to be that it's low and investors should buy low and sell high, but buying low in a bear market is like paying above asking at a garage sale. If you're willing to haggle and have the emotional discipline to be patient, there is almost always going to be better prices to be had. Of course knowing the difference between a bull market and a bear market is essential to knowing when to buy low and when to step aside, and apparently this distinction is more difficult to discern for some than others.

I cannot count the amount of traders and investors proclaiming they have got a good deal as they bought at new 52-week lows, but really they're just providing a bid for the big money to get out. For those skeptical of new 2-year lows being an ominous sign for a commodity, we'll take a look at a few commodities that have suffered a similar fate below. None of these cases proved to be good buying opportunities for any of these assets unless you were a swing trader that was very nimble and caught the high of some of the brief snap-back rallies.

Taking a look at platinum in the below chart, it made a 2-year low and broke key support in July of 2015. The commodity immediately fell another 22%, rallied back to just above where the 52-week low was made, and then fell another 30% before putting in a bottom. Platinum is now trading 41% higher three years later, but one had to sit through a 30% decline to reap the rewards of this 41% increase. One could have seen a better return being in boring old Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) with less than half the volatility, and a 3% dividend yield per year to boot. Platinum was one of the few commodities that this strategy worked for as an investment, if you consider having to sit through a 30% drop in a year to return 42% over the next three years a good investment. I would argue it's a disastrous trade, but to each their own.

Moving onto sugar (SGGFF), it suffered a much worse fate. The commodity made a new 2-year low and broke key support in 2013, never returned to more than break-even from that 52-week low, and is down 69% since even after the 9% rally the past two weeks. So much for stepping in the way of 52-week or 2-year lows.

Next in line for the 2-year lows and broken support list is coffee (JO), which performed even worse than sugar after new lows were made. The commodity immediately fell 42% in a year, rallied back to just above break-even, and then dropped 73% off of those highs. Investors purchasing coffee in 2012 certainly got a jolt, but to their portfolio rather than their energy levels.

Platinum did not suffer quite as bad, but didn't put up a very pretty return either. The commodity bounced a little over 7% after making its 52-week lows but quickly found itself unable to get back to its watermark where the 2-year low was made. The commodity is down 44% five years after its 52-week low was made in 2013.

The list is endless and could be complimented with gold's (GLD) 2-year lows and broken support in 2013 which saw the metal drop 29% in two years from this level and it has still not returned to the $1,455/oz level where this low was made from. The point of this which should be clear by now is to think twice before buying new 52-week lows or 2-year lows, especially when this new low is coupled with a break below a key support level. You will also notice that it was typically the third of fourth test of this support level in which the asset classes eventually buckled. I personally believe this phenomenon to be due to the amount of eyes that are on triple bottoms or quadruple bottoms as the support level is finally obvious to everyone. The first bottom is typically only seen and played by the professionals but the triple-bottoms and quadruple bottoms seem to be popular among retail. When even the average retail trader has figured out where an asset class should bounce from, the trade has likely become too crowded and is much less likely to be successful.

Let's get back on track. What does all of this have to do with silver?

As we can see in the below chart of silver, we're now coming into test #4 of the $14.00 area support level. The first test we saw buyers show up immediately, the second test was a shake-out below the support, the third test was buyers show up immediately, and thus far this time around the reaction has yet to be seen. The fact that the metal closed on the lows of the month is not the most positive sign, but the support is there and valid until it's broken. The issue is that the metal is bearish on every single time-frame, this is the fourth test of this support, and the metal is just coming off of fresh 2-year lows. I've never found bottom-fishing and looking to buy support in bear markets to be all that reliable as support levels are typically overshot in bear markets or blown right through. We saw this as the Gold Miners Index plummeted through the support level at $21.00 like it wasn't even there last month.

While bullish sentiment on silver is below 15% bulls and the metal is starting to look oversold short-term, oversold indicators in a bear market are about as useful as screen doors on a submarine. This doesn't mean it's not possible the metal can bounce from these levels, but the dominant trend is down and the big moves tend to occur in the direction of the dominant trend. As was famously written in Reminiscences Of A Stock Operator by Edwin Lefevre

"An old broker once said to me: 'If I am walking along a railroad track and I see a train coming toward me at sixty miles an hour, do I keep walking on the ties? Friend, I sidestep. And I do not even pay myself on the back for being so wise and prudent."

In the case of silver, the bear market is the sixty mile an hour train, and the prudent move was stepping aside. Lower highs, lower lows, an inability to reclaim the 200-day moving average, the death cross in March, and the pathetic action among the Silver Miners ETF as a whole (SIL).

I initially warned of this trouble in the Silver Miners ETF earlier this year as it flopped around beneath its key weekly moving averages in March in my article "A Simple Way To Better Position One's Portfolio", and the ETF is now down 18% since. If silver was really going to find a bottom and rally from its multiple tests of the $16.00 level in March, we wouldn't have seen such carnage in the miners which typically lead the metals.

Looking at a big picture for silver to gain more perspective into the current move, there's very little to be bullish about. The metal is trading below a 10+ year uptrend line, only managed to back-test and fail at this uptrend line in late 2016, and continues to act poorly as it trades in a 2-year box sitting below this key support level. The 2016 rally now looks like just a relief rally and brief mean reversion from the secular bear market that started in 2011, and all of the moving averages are confirming this. Silver is stuck beneath a declining 20-month moving average, beneath a declining 200-day moving average, and can't even muster up a rally to reclaim its 50-day moving average. This doesn't mean a bounce is out of the question and not possible, the issue is that it has much higher odds of being sold into.

Silver is in a bear market here and other than short-term swing trades and day-trades for the most experienced of traders, I see little reason to be trading it from the long side. I've never cared to trade long in a bear market as the overnight risk is too high in holding long positions, and oversold indicators and support levels are typically much less reliable than they are typically when the bears are in control. As long as the metal remains below $16.00 on a daily close, I would consider any rallies to just be relief rallies within a bear market and very prone to failure. Short-term resistance sits at $15.00 on SLV and $16.10 on silver and while rallies to this level are possible, they're likely opportunities to liquidate and lighten up any positions that traders or investors are still long.

If silver could put in a new weekly close above $16.10 and begin to show commitment to this area, this would be the first sign a bottom might be in. For now there is absolutely no evidence of that and the bulls are at a must hold level with 9-year support sitting just below at $13.82. I would consider any monthly close below $13.82 to be a serious violation for the commodity, with no real support below until the $10.00 level. I have no position in silver and no plans to initiate any positions. Bear markets are brutal, bear markets are sobering, but bear markets can be avoided. The most important thing to remember is that fundamentals go out the window in bear markets and the nutty arguments put forth by the perma-bulls are not relevant when price continues to make new lows in a secular bear market. There's nothing wrong with admitting to being wrong and admitting to being in a poorly chosen position, the real pain comes when one is unwilling to admit they are wrong and chooses to stay the course. As Ed Seykota famously said:

"If you can't take a small loss, sooner or later you will take the mother of all losses".

Bruce Kovner's quote also applies to the perma-bulls convinced that the national debt is reason to be fighting the trend daily in silver and hoping the market conforms to their theses.

I would love to know what companies you believe are superior long ideas that are underrated above $150 million market caps in the precious metals space. My articles get plenty of comments, and I'm always open to new ideas and food for thought.