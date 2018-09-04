Canadian Apartment REIT: Solid Growth Outlook

The company should be able to take advantage of strong rental demand thanks to favourable demographic trend.

Investment Thesis

Canadian Apartment REIT (OTC:CDPYF) (TSX:CAR.UN) delivered a strong Q2 2018 earnings thanks to rental rate growth on turnovers and its ability to control its operating expenses. Looking forward, the company should be able to continue to enjoy solid revenue growth thanks to strong demand in its major markets. In addition, its preventative repair and maintenance approach should help keep its operating expenses under control in the future. The company currently trades at a premium to its peers and has consistently increased its dividend in the past.

Canadian Apartment REIT’s Excellent Quarter

Canadian Apartment REIT had an excellent quarter. Thanks to strong rental demand, the company delivered 8.6% growth rate in its operating revenue. In addition, the company was able to keep its operating expenses under control. This has helped it to achieve double digit net operating income and normalized funds from operation growth. As the table below shows, its NOI increased to C$110.9 million in Q2 2018 from C$98.7 million in Q2 2017. Similarly, its NFFO per unit also increased to C$0.535 per unit from C$0.469. As a result, the company’s payout ratio also improved to 62.2%.

Growth Outlook

Canadian Apartment REIT’s high occupancy ratio of 98.9% means that it will be much more difficult for the REIT to continue to rely on occupancy ratio improvement to drive its NFFO growth. However, the company should be able to grow its net operating income for the following reasons:

Average monthly rent should continue to improve thanks to favorable suite turnovers

As the table below shows, its average monthly rent increased by 3.9% in Q2 2018 thanks to 10.5% revenue increase through suite turnovers and 2.2% increase through lease renewals.

The chart below shows Canadian Apartment REIT's average monthly rent growth for suite turnovers. As the chart below shows, the company was able to increase its AMR at a much higher growth rate in Q1 and Q2 of 2018.

Canadian Apartment REIT should continue to enjoy strong rental demand for the following two reasons. First, Canada welcomes about 300 thousand immigrants annually and about one third of the new immigrants choose to settle in Ontario (49% of its suites are in Ontario). This will result in strong demand for rental units in the province. Second, there are not enough supplies to meet the healthy demand. According to a publication by Federation of Rental-housing Providers of Ontario, demand for rental apartments and housing units is projected to average 34,000 units annually in the coming decade. This will result in a shortfall of over 6,000 units per year under the current development outlook. This will result in a cumulative deficit of 62,500 rental units in the coming decade. We believe Canadian Apartment REIT will benefit from these two trends and grow its average monthly rent in the province.

Operating expenses can be contained

The table below shows a summary of Canadian Apartment REIT’s operating expenses in Q2 2017 and Q2 2018 (as well as the H1 2017 and H1 2018). As can be seen from the table, the REIT reduced its utility expense as a percentage of total revenue to 7.2% in Q2 2018 from 8.1% in Q2 2017. This was primarily due to lower electricity rates, energy-saving initiatives, and sub-metering. In addition, the company also reduced its “Other” expenses (which includes repair and maintenance, wages and benefits, insurance, and advertising expenses) as a percentage of total revenue. As can be seen from the table, its “Other” expenses as a percentage of total revenue declined from 19.2% in Q2 2017 to 17.8% in Q2 2018.

Looking forward, the company should be able to benefit from lower forecasted natural gas pricing in 2019 and 2020. As the table below shows, its natural gas price is estimated to decline from C$2.87per GJ in 2018 to C$2.58per GJ and C$2.31 per GJ in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Similarly, the transport cost is expected to decline to C$1.08 per GJ in 2019 from C$1.19 in 2018. This will help it maintain its utilities expenses.

In the conference call, management also expect that its repair and maintenance expenses to remain stable as Canadian Apartment REIT has invested heavily in the past on the preventative maintenance front. Hence, we believe its “Other” expenses should remain pretty stable in the next few quarters.

Valuation at a Premium

Below is the chart that compares the valuation of Canadian Apartment REIT with its peers. Its price to 2018 estimated AFFO ratio of 28.5x is significantly higher than Northview Apartment’s (OTC:NPRUF) 14.7x and Killam Apartment’s (OTC:KMPPF) 20.7x. Hence, we believe it is trading at a premium. However, its price to net asset value of 103% is higher than Northview’s 96% and Killam’s 98%. Canadian Apartment REIT deserves a higher premium to its peers due to its higher NOI margin and better growth outlook than its peers.

Market Cap (C$ mm) Price/AFFO 2017A 2018E 2019E Canadian Apartment 6,310 28.5 26.1 25.2 Northview Apartment 1,629 14.9 14.7 13.8 Killam Apartment 1,334 22.1 20.7 19.6 Total Average 21.8 20.5 19.5

Canadian Apartment REIT currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.1108 per unit. This is equivalent to an annual dividend yield of 2.9%. This dividend yield is low compare to its peers. Northview Apartment and Killam Apartment have dividend yields of 6.3% and 4.1% respectively.

Risks and Challenges

Although demand continue to exceed supply in Canadian Apartment REIT’s major markets, excess supply may occur if more residential rental units are developed in the future. This will result in slower rent growth. In addition, new regulations imposed by local and provincial governments can impact its ability to grow its rent even when demand continues to exceed supply. For example, rate increases in Ontario is restricted to the inflation rate.

Investor Takeaway

Canadian Apartment REIT should be able to continue to perform well thanks to favourable demographic trend in its major markets and its ability to keep operating expenses under control. Although its shares are trading at a premium to its peers, we believe it is justified because the REIT has consistently deliver above average NOI growth in the past. For investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend growth, Canadian Apartment REIT is a good choice. We believe any pullbacks will be good buying opportunities.

