U.S. Stock Market: Even The Longest Bull Market Won't Last Forever

Investors have to look at other metrics than the P/E ratio - like the price-sales ratio - to realize the bubble the S&P 500 and US stock market are in.

There we have it – the longest bull market ever. On Wednesday, August 22nd 2018, the bull market was 3,453 days old and therefore lasted one day longer than the bull market during the 90s. Since March 2009, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) entered four corrections (where the index lost more than 10%), but didn’t enter a bear market since then. In 2011 we came close to ending the bull market early, but as the S&P 500 only corrected 19.39% and it only counts as bear market when the index corrects more than 20%, we are still in a bull market since March 2009.

(Source: dshort Updates - Advisor Perspectives)

In the following article we are trying to explain how we were able to witness the longest bull market in history and present four different reasons that led to an almost 10-year lasting rally. But these four reasons are also four serious mistakes investors seem to make especially in the last three years and will cause the US stock market to backfire at some point in time, because even the longest bull market won’t last forever.

Mistake 1: Wrong Timeframe

It is pretty well established and widely accepted that economies develop in cycles and that a common business cycle lasts several years, but usually no longer than 10 or 12 years. Additionally, to the shorter business cycle, we also have longer debt cycles, which take about 75-100 years. It is important to think in such long timeframes and look at historic developments in order to understand the current market. However, we have to be pleased if investors even look at several years and not just at the data of the last few quarters. Because investors tend to look at the wrong timeframes (and to be more specific at too narrow timeframes of only a few years) they tend to draw false conclusions.

Looking at the P/E ratio will demonstrate why it is extremely problematic when only looking at a few years of data. But even looking at the last two decades is not enough and investors will miss out on the big picture of debt cycles and the long-term development of the stock market. When looking at the P/E ratio of the last 20 years of the US stock market (represented by the S&P 500), we can be pretty sure that a P/E of 20 or higher seems to be a normal P/E. I am pretty sure most investors know, that the mean P/E is 15.72 and the median is 14.72, but the last 20 years clearly show a different picture. We have to look at the P/E ratio since 1871 (the chart is showing the P/E ratio on January 1st of every single year), to realize that the last two decades are not representative for the long-term valuation of the US stock market. Especially the 10-year average (orange line) is clearly showing how extreme valuations of the last two decades are in comparison to the last one and a half decades. Average P/E ratios right now are higher than in any other time during the last 140 years.

(Source: Own work based on S&P 500 PE Ratio by Month)

To demonstrate how extreme the last 20 years were, I ranked those 20 years since 1871 with the highest P/E ratio on January 1st. You can see that eight of ten years (or thirteen of 20 years) with the highest P/E ratios were during the last 20 years (marked bold). Hence, it is safe to conclude, that the last 20 years don’t represent the average S&P 500 price-to-earnings-ratio, but might have led investors to false conclusions driving up valuations.

(Source: Own work based on S&P 500 PE Ratio by Month)

Mistake 2: Assuming A New Era

If you feel the urge to object, that we are living in special times and can’t compare the current stock market to past decades, hold your horses – I am getting to that point. It is true, that in the years after the financial crisis, we witnessed a combination of factors which are rather seldom and (almost) all active investors haven’t experienced such a combination before: We are looking at low levels of inflation (not so extraordinary, but worth mentioning), we are looking at the Federal Funds Rate almost being zero for many years and we are also seeing the 10-year yield below 2% on several occasions. Especially the last two events haven’t happened for decades.

(Source: dshort Updates - Advisor Perspectives)

However, it is simply not true that we entered a new era, a time that has never been there before. We have to look back in history (and not make mistake number 1) and we will find out that times of interest rates near zero have been there before and there also have been times where people assumed their generation entered a new era (for further information see Shiller’s Irrational Exuberance).

The current situation is extraordinary for all investors, because we only know from academic papers, books and research that similar times already existed in the past, but haven’t experienced these situations by ourselves. And considering these limitations, it is not surprising that investors seem to have troubles valuating stocks accurately. One common mistake that seems to be driving stock market valuations is the way how the intrinsic value is calculated. In our search for the highest yield, investors often compare the yield of any given stock to the 10-year treasury, which can be considered a safe investment and is currently yielding 2.82%. Depending on the risk profile, investors might be satisfied with a 3% or 4% yield from a stock as this is enough to outperform bonds. If I run an intrinsic value calculation with a discount rate of only 4% several stocks are probably fairly valued or seem even undervalued. But the important question is: Do we really want to own stocks that will yield only 3-4% for the next decade(s)? In times when many different assets are extremely expensive, those assets that seem to be a little cheaper than all the other overpriced assets are the ones that get bought. But long-term return for these “cheaper” assets is still only in the low single digits or – according to John Hussman – for the next 12 years even negative.

Mistake 3: Extrapolating The Current State

A third mistake investors tend to make rather often is extrapolating current growth rates into the future. Companies like Facebook (Nasdaq: FB) (50% annual revenue growth over the past 5 years), Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) (28% annual revenue growth over the past decade) or Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX) (25% annual revenue growth over the past decade) will not be able to keep up such high growth rates. It is a well-known fact, that huge corporations can’t grow as quickly – this has been true in the past and it is still true in 2018. Facebook and Amazon are some of the most valuable companies on this planet and have a market capitalization of $500 billion or almost $1 trillion. Nevertheless, some investors still seem to think that these companies can keep growing with double-digit growth rates for the next years and decades like small- or mid-cap companies. John Hussman recently commented on that topic:

“We’ve always emphasized that stocks are a claim on the very long-term stream of cash flows that they will deliver to investors over time. When companies are growing very quickly, investors tend to look backward, and as a result, they often apply very high rates of expected growth to already mature companies.”

Small companies can grow at spectacular growth rates because these companies are increasing their market shares. But companies that already dominate the market (like Facebook, Netflix or Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOG)) will have a much harder time growing in the double digits because these companies have to enter new markets to grow or growth will slow down to the sector average. But when investors instead are anticipating too high growth rates it will lead to unrealistic high valuations for these stocks.

Mistake 4: Looking At The Wrong Numbers

Usually market participants pay a great deal of attention to earnings per share and the resulting valuation metric, the price-to-earnings-ratio. However, the P/E ratio is not necessarily the best valuation ratio one can use to describe the current state of the market. First of all, earnings can easily be “manipulated” by companies and at least for some time, earnings may not be a realistic description of the company’s fundamentals. But even when using the P/E ratio, investors have to acknowledge that the current P/E ratio (25.14) is way above average and in the years before the 1990s, a P/E ratio over 25 was only witnessed at one time (in 1895). And for all of you who are tempted to argue we have reached a new normal, that was never there before, see mistake number 2.

(Source: S&P 500 PE Ratio)

Those investors who like to argue that the US stock market is far from being overvalued tend to use the forward P/E ratio to show that the S&P 500 is valued at historic averages. The Wall Street Journal is presenting a forward P/E of 17.98 for the S&P 500 which is coming closer to the average P/E in the past. But using the forward P/E ratio is especially dangerous as these investors also make mistake number 3 and are extrapolating the current state into the future and expect current earnings power to continue. If you take a look at the S&P 500 earnings in the past you can easily spot the times the stock market collapsed as earnings also declined. The simple massage here is: extrapolation current earnings into the future and justifying earnings by expected higher earnings is dangerous and leads to a kind of self-fulfilling prophecy or vicious circle with continuously climbing valuations.

(Source: S&P 500 Earnings)

Instead we should rather look at the price-to-sales ratio, as revenue can’t be manipulated so easily and might show a clearer picture where the stock market is standing in terms of valuation. The following chart shows that the price-sales-ratio has been constantly increasing – at least since 1986. During the financial crisis, it severely declined, but since then climbed to extreme highs.

(Source: Price-to-Sales Ratio May Prove Valuable in the Next Profits Recession (Dec 2007 Encore) - Hussman Funds)

Conclusion

If you know my past articles, you also know that I was cautious about the US stock market in general for quite some time, but of course I don’t know how long this bull market will last. What we do know is that due to the different mistakes investors currently seem to make, the stock market valuations in the United States don’t reflect the fundamental value of these companies any more and the returns investors can expect over the next decade are meager and, in some cases, stocks might even take more than a decade to reach current price levels again.

When searching for stocks worth investing in (a few exceptions still seem to exist), try to avoid the common mistakes and use realistic discount rates as well as realistic growth rates. Also remember, that current P/E ratios don’t reflect the long-term average of the S&P 500 and also keep in mind, that a P/E ratio is not necessarily the best valuation metric. When you avoid these mistakes and are not able to find stocks worth investing in, it is maybe time to step to the sidelines, because even the longest bull market won’t last forever. And cash will enable you to take advantage of the countless buying opportunities once the stock market reaches its bottom and realistic valuations again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own derivatives profiting from a declining Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average.