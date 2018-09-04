Brighthouse And The Fine Line Between Opportunity And Trap (Podcast)

Insurance companies, opaque balance sheets, annuities, and the value trap vs. value investment debate - Behind The Idea goes back to its roots to break it down.

But even though investors like David Einhorn hold it in their portfolio, a bit of a battleground has started up on Seeking Alpha arguing that this isn't a slam dunk.

Brighthouse Financial has a profile seemingly designed to attract value investors - unloved spin-off, morose road show, discount to book value (and tangible book value!).

by Daniel Shvartsman

I wrote this in another article, but one of the things I love about Seeking Alpha is not that we have tens of articles a week about Tesla (TSLA) going back and forth, but that intelligent debates pop up around obscure stocks. And it's hard to get more obscure than Brighthouse Financial (BHF).

The company is a life insurer and a spin-off from MetLife (MET). It has been public for just over a year and has not done well, as its earnings have been wonky and full of adjustments, its book value hasn't appeared to stabilize, and the company has not been returning capital to shareholders yet, a recently announced share buyback program aside.

Snoopy did not come with the spin.

David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital (GLRE) has detailed the firm's thesis a couple of times. Essentially, it is a classic spin-off situation in his/their view - the presentation as the company prepared to go public via the spin was unenthusiastic, dampening market sentiment, Brighthouse is much smaller than MET, leading to a mismatched shareholder base, and the company's plan of building up capital for 2-3 years before retruning capital to shareholders means the company doesn't fit in traditional insurance investors' portfolios.

We have published a few compelling articles on either side of the trade. To wit, our four most recent articles, in reverse chronological order:

The Ranjit Thomas article attracted pushback from Einhorn himself in a comment, which is what raised this to our attention. Mike and I have been spending a lot of time recently on growth names like Shopify (SHOP) or Alibaba (BABA), sections of the market that we are less comfortable with, to say the least.

So, we felt we were due to come back home to a value stock to see how the story stacks up. But there's nothing easy about analyzing Brighthouse Financial.

Topics covered:

2:30 - Starting off - what does BHF do?

6:45 – The spin-off angle and the bull case for BHF

15:00 – Spelling out the bear case on BHF's and whether its model works

20:00 – Getting into the books for BHF

27:00 - The value of hedging your book at a insurance company

31:00 - Reviewing Einhorn's source idea and the underlying incentives in this story.

38:00 - Reaching conclusions and whether it's better to get into the weeds or avoid them.

How do you wrap your head around a balance sheet or business model like BHF's? Do you agree with Mike's contention that it's better to stay out of the weeds and to just take a probabilistic view of the market direction? Does this much debate lead you to dig in further or stay away? Let us know below.

