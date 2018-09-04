Emerging Markets, Debt And The Next Financial Crisis (Podcast)

It is not politics but economics that is pressuring emerging market currencies.

The world’s bond vigilantes are concerned about EM dollar-denominated debt, which U.S. rate hikes have made more costly to service.

The smallest U.S. investment bank, Lehman Brothers, detonated a global financial crisis 10 years ago this month when it could not finance its debt.

We make no specific predictions, but note that a similar dynamic could play out here; a vulnerable emerging market unable to finance its debt could spread its contagion.