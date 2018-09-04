Emerging Markets, Debt And The Next Financial Crisis (Podcast)

It is not politics but economics that is pressuring emerging market currencies. The world’s bond vigilantes are concerned about EM dollar-denominated debt, which U.S. rate hikes have made more costly to service. Ten years ago this month, the smallest U.S. investment bank, Lehman Brothers, detonated a global financial crisis when it could not finance its debt. This brief podcast (3:41) argues that what the Lehman period and today’s time have in common is a huge run-up in debt in which a similar dynamic could unfold.
