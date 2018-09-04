Financial Advisors | Economy | Market Outlook

Emerging Markets, Debt And The Next Financial Crisis (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs

Summary

It is not politics but economics that is pressuring emerging market currencies.

The world’s bond vigilantes are concerned about EM dollar-denominated debt, which U.S. rate hikes have made more costly to service.

The smallest U.S. investment bank, Lehman Brothers, detonated a global financial crisis 10 years ago this month when it could not finance its debt.

We make no specific predictions, but note that a similar dynamic could play out here; a vulnerable emerging market unable to finance its debt could spread its contagion.

It is not politics but economics that is pressuring emerging market currencies. The world’s bond vigilantes are concerned about EM dollar-denominated debt, which U.S. rate hikes have made more costly to service. Ten years ago this month, the smallest U.S. investment bank, Lehman Brothers, detonated a global financial crisis when it could not finance its debt. This brief podcast (3:41) argues that what the Lehman period and today’s time have in common is a huge run-up in debt in which a similar dynamic could unfold.