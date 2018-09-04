Become A Millionaire By Investing In This Monthly-Paying REIT

While we would not recommend owning just one REIT, we do consider EPR a quality name to hold in the millionaire-maker portfolio.

As an investor in EPR, you are actually benefitting from the powerful effects of the “snowball effect”.

Today, I decided to provide you with an article to highlight the ultimate power of compounding concept, both literally and figuratively.

The key to building wealth is the power of compounding, the snowball effect that happens when your earnings generate even more earnings. You receive interest not only on your original investments but also on any interest, dividends, and capital gains that accumulate — so your money can grow faster and faster as the years roll on.

Thanks to the power of compound interest (the investing magic that allows investment earnings to earn interest of its own), time is the most powerful variable an investor has on his or her side. The chart below from JP Morgan shows how one saver (Susan), who invests for only 10 years early in her career, ends up with more wealth than another saver (Bill), who saves for 30 years later in life.

By starting early, Susan was able to better take advantage of compound interest. Chris, the third saver profiled, is the ideal: He contributed steadily for his entire career.

EPR Properties (EPR) owns properties with an "experiential" orientation, which means the properties have enhanced customer experiences, such as ski resorts:

So yes, as an investor in EPR, you are actually benefitting from the powerful effects of the “snowball effect”.

Now, in regards to the literal (or exact) example related to the power of compounding, take a look at EPR’s performance since the company listed shares in 1997:

If so, you may have recognized the massive discount with EPR and our STRONG BUY recommendation. As subscribers to the Forbes Real Estate Investor know, our New Money Portfolio has returned 16.5% since mid-May and EPR is our second best performer, returning over 29%.

But wait, I’m not suggesting that EPR is a get rich scam, I am providing you with a valuable way to get rich by utilizing the concept of the time value of money. Reinvesting in more of these dividend-paying shares compounds investor returns because the increased number of shares will consistently increase future income from dividend payouts, assuming steady dividends.

Investing in dividend growth stocks on top of reinvesting dividends adds another layer of compounding to this strategy that some investors refer to as "double compounding." In this case, not only are dividends being reinvested to buy more shares but these dividend growth stocks are also increasing their per-share payouts.

The EPR Properties Story

In 1997, EPR began as a REIT focused solely on theaters. At the outset, the Kansas City-based company had 12 theaters with a single operator, AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC). However, over the years, the company has evolved into a more diversified platform specialized in select highly enduring real estate segments.

Over the course of EPR's history, the entertainment industry has experienced a new generation of theaters, with enhanced amenities driving increased movie attendance and market expansion.

In addition, EPR has evolved into a specialty investor beyond theaters, investing in other categories such as Education and Recreation. By focusing where others are not, EPR has been able to build a high-quality portfolio, which delivers consistent results with a compelling potential for continued growth.

The key differentiator for EPR is that the company focuses on “experiential orientation” in which Millennials (ages 18-34) embrace technology for their entertainment.

“We are on the threshold… of the EXPERIENCE ECONOMY, a new economic era in which businesses must orchestrate memorable events for their customers.” - The Experience Economy

EPR Properties is a specialty REIT, with an investment portfolio that includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. EPR continues to expand its business platform within the 3 core sectors:

The diversification makes them less susceptible to weather changes in any one region or changes in education policy in any one area, helping to create a consistency of earnings from their various business lines. In addition to their well-diversified geographic exposure, the REIT is in the process of further diversifying their sector exposure.

EPR went public in November 1997 and today the company owns 400 locations with over 250 tenants in 43 states, DC, and Canada. EPR is the largest owner of entertainment-related real estate, with a large concentration in the theater industry, comprising 44% of its total portfolio (based on investment value), as well as education (21%), recreation (32%), and other (3%).

EPR is a specialty REIT that invests in properties in select categories, which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. As the REIT has moved away from the focus on entertainment (theater) assets, their tenant profile/diversification has improved as well:

Here’s a snapshot of EPR’s portfolio:

Entertainment: A Repeatable Investment Proposition

Signature theaters represent a majority of EPR's revenues and the REIT's focused income strategy provides investors with considerable growth opportunities. As a landlord for AMC Entertainment, Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK), and Rave Cinemas, EPR has targeted its core income strategy around leasing facilities to specialized sector-specific chains. As viewed below, EPR has reduced concentration with one tenant:

The growth in this evolutionary entertainment sector is distinguished by adaption to customer experiences, technology, and content transformation. In addition, new food and beverage concepts enable operators to capture a diverse customer segment. Driven by strong value, theaters continue to be the dominant choice in admissions-based entertainment.

Year-to-date box office revenue is up approximately 8% as high amenity theatres are growing in popularity and demonstrating success. The 3 largest public theatre operators reported year-over-year F&B revenue per cap growth from 5% to 9% last year.

EPR operates around 169 theaters that consist of 23 operators with enhanced content presentation in virtually every EPR facility. Customers are attracted to alternative content that increases ticket sales, including utilization of sports, concerts and special events revenue.



North American box office revenues were up over 8% versus the prior year. The second-quarter box office outperformance was impressive with almost 20% growth over the prior year and was driven by highly successful titles such as Avengers, Infinity War, Incredibles 2, Jurassic World and Deadpool 2.

Recreation: Tee It Up

As noted above, part of EPR's value proposition is to provide a well-balanced income model distinguished by repeatable sources of revenue. The recreational category consists of 86 properties and 21 operators. As you can see below, EPR continues to expand its recreation business…

Topgolf continues to exceed expectations and strengthens with each new location. In addition to the 31 complexes, EPR has 3 Topgolf properties under construction.

Topgolf features a golf game that uses microchip technology inside golf balls that are shot into several targets with real clubs to score points. Everyone that wants to play must get a playing card with their name on it.

Education: Surge In Enrollment

EPR’s education investments include investments in public charter school properties, private schools and early education centers. At quarter-end, EPR’s education portfolio included over $1.4 billion of total investments with 6 properties under development, 146 properties in service and 58 operators. Our occupancy was 98% and our rent coverage was 1.47x.

Investment spending in EPR’s education segment totaled $17.4 million, primarily consisting of build-to-suit development and redevelopment of public charter schools, early childhood education centers and private schools.

Subsequent to quarter-end, EPR sold five charter school properties for total net proceeds of approximately $55 million. Four of these five properties were leased to Imagine Schools and produced net proceeds of approximately $43.4 million. The transaction had a cash cap rate of approximately 9% and a GAAP cap rate of approximately 10% due to the additional non-cash direct financing income from these leases.

In July 2018, EPR entered into the agreement with CLA related to 21 open schools which replaces the prior leases with a one-month lease expiring on August 31, 2018. EPR can agree to extend this lease at its sole discretion, if it believes CLA is making adequate progress towards a satisfactory restructuring. CLA made all of the $4.2 million scheduled rent payments under the prior agreement covering the period of March to July 2018.

CLA continues to negotiate with third parties regarding their restructuring that would permit CLA to continue operation of the properties. EPR is also actively pursuing other alternatives for these properties, including replacement tenants and operators.

Driven by parental choice, EPR forecasts strong and growing demand for real estate financing solutions within the education space, and the company's extensive operator relationships combined with its build-to-suit program provide a competitive advantage in developing a high quality portfolio of education facilities.

New and innovative learning models provide students with alternative sources of education that has resulted in a national waiting list of almost 1 million students.

There are limited quality private school options and that has fueled demand for EPR. Non-sectarian private schools in the >$15k tuition level have seen double-digit growth since 2008. Proven operators are capitalizing on the opportunity to be meeting the needs in gateway cities. There are over 26,000 private schools (K-12) serving over 4.5 million students.

The Improved Balance Sheet

EPR’s coverage ratios continue to be strong and improving with fixed charge coverage at 3.2x, debt service coverage at 3.7x, interest coverage at 3.7x and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 5.6x.

Note that each of these ratios exclude all prepayment and termination fees. EPR’s net debt to gross assets was slightly under 44% on a book basis and 37% on a market basis.

At Q2-18, EPR had total outstanding debt of $3 billion, of which $2.9 billion is either fixed rate debt or debt that has been fixed through interest rate swaps with a blended coupon of approximately 4.6%. EPR had $30 million drawn at quarter on its $1 billion line of credit and $3 million of unrestricted cash on hand.

In April, EPR issued $400 million of 10-year senior unsecured notes at a coupon of 4.95%, the proceeds of which were used to reduce the line of credit. EPR has a weighted average debt maturity of over seven years and no debt maturities until 2022.

As illustrated below, EPR has investment grade ratings from the 3 major rating agencies:

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q2-18, EPR’s net income was $85.5 million, or $1.15 per share, compared to $74.6 million, or $1.02 per share, in the prior year. FFO was $139 million, compared to $85 million in the prior year. FFO as adjusted for the quarter increased to $141.8 million, was $94.9 million in the prior year, and was $1.87 per share, versus $1.29 per share in the prior year, an increase of 45%.

For the six months ended June 30th, EPR’s total revenue was up 29% and FFO as adjusted per share was up 26% to $3.12. If you remove all prepayment and terminations fees from both year-to-date numbers, the FFO as adjusted per share growth was 5%.

FFO said it was increasing guidance for 2018 FFO as adjusted per share to a range of $5.97 to $6.07 from a range of $5.75 to $5.90. The company said it was narrowing guidance for investment spending to a range of $450 million to $650 million from a range of $400 million to $700 million and increasing disposition proceeds to a range of $450 million to $500 million from a range of $350 million to $450 million.

Become A Millionaire By Investing In This Monthly-Paying REIT

We’re glad we jumped on the EPR train back in May, and given the price appreciation over the last 90 days, we have downgraded shares from STRONG BUY to BUY. Here’s how the dividend yield compares today:

As you can see, EPR yields 6.2% and let’s see how that compares with the payout ratio:

Now let’s compare EPR’s P/AFFO with the Net Lease REIT peers:

Interesting. EPR trades at 12.2 P/AFFO, not the cheapest (VER, LXP, and GNL are cheaper), but EPR trades at the deepest discount compared to the company’s historical 4-year history. Keep in mind, EPR does not have the same credit quality as many of the direct peers, but that’s perfectly okay since EPR does not compete directly with many of the peers (STOR and EPRT are the closest peers).

As you see, EPR has an impressive dividend growth history and here is our forecast (via FAST Graphs):

In summary: EPR is no longer a “STRONG BUY”, but the company screens easily for the BUY list. We consider shares soundly valued and perfectly suited for a “dividend compounding strategy”. While we would not recommend owning just one REIT, we do consider EPR a quality name to hold in the millionaire-maker portfolio.



Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs and EPR Investor Presentation.

