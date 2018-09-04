Ventas: Wait For A Drop Before Buying This 5.3%-Yielding Top-Shelf REIT

The healthcare REIT has produced above-average FFO and dividend growth in the last sixteen years.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) is a healthcare REIT with a strong, diversified real estate portfolio that will continue to benefit from an aging U.S. population in the coming decades. The company has grown both FFO/share and its dividend at a fast clip in recent years, making Ventas an appealing investment for DGI investors. The dividend is covered with normalized funds from operations, and the healthcare REIT has more than enough room to continue to grow its payout. Shares, however, are probably about fairly valued. An investment in Ventas yields 5.3 percent.

Ventas - Portfolio Overview

Ventas is a widely diversified healthcare real estate investment trust in the United States. Ventas largely invests in senior housing facilities, but has also extensive investments in other sectors including medical office properties, life science facilities and other healthcare facilities.

Here's a portfolio breakdown.

Source: Ventas Q2-2018 Earnings Supplemental

Ventas' senior housing segment is by far the largest business for the healthcare REIT. The REIT's senior housing segment contributes more than half, 56 percent to be precise, of Ventas' annualized net operating income. Medical office properties are the second biggest sub-portfolio for Ventas, contributing 19 percent of annualized net operating income.

Here's a NOI-split by property type.

Source: Ventas

As far as operator diversification is concerned, Ventas is moderately diversified. Atria Senior Living is Ventas' largest operator, accounting for 30 percent of revenues and 19 percent of annualized net operating income.

Here's an operator breakdown.

Source: Ventas

Strong FFO-Growth Over The Last Sixteen Years

Ventas has grown its FFO/share at above-average rates since the early 2000s. Since 2001, Ventas' normalized funds from operations per-share have grown at 10 percent annually.

Source: Ventas

Importantly, Venta also grew its dividend at a fast clip: Ventas' cash dividend per-share has grown at eight percent annually since 2001.

Source: Ventas

Capitalization And Leverage

Ventas has a bit of net debt sitting on its balance sheet thanks to the REIT's growing investments into its real estate portfolio over the years. Debt accounted for just about one third of the REIT's enterprise value at the end of Q2-2018.

Here's a capitalization overview.

Source: Ventas

That being said, though, Ventas has grown its FFO/share and dividend/share without levering up its balance sheet. The healthcare REIT has reported stable leverage ratios in the last five years.

Source: Ventas

What About The Dividend?

Ventas has no problems covering its dividend payout with either funds from operations or normalized funds from operations.

Ventas earned ~$1.03/share and ~$1.05/share, on average, in funds from operations and normalized funds from operations in the last seven quarters which compares against an average dividend rate of ~$0.78/share. The normalized FFO-payout ratio averaged 74.7 percent, leaving plenty of room on the table for real estate investments, property improvements and dividend growth.

Here are Ventas' major dividend coverage stats including (norm). FFO, dividend, and norm. FFO-payout ratio.

Source: Achilles Research

Ventas is a high-quality REIT that is actively growing its dividend payout. A growing dividend significantly enhances Ventas' value proposition, especially for DGI investors.

Here's Ventas' 3-year dividend growth chart.

VTR Dividend data by YCharts

What's The Price Tag?

Ventas' management has guided for its normalized funds from operations to clock in somewhere between $4.02-$4.07/share for the current fiscal year. Since Ventas' shares are selling for $59.87 at the time of writing, income investors wanting to access Ventas' dividend stream currently pay ~14.8x 2018e normalized funds from operations, which isn't exactly a bargain. Frankly, as much as I like Ventas, I prefer to wait for a drop here to improve my margin of safety.

Here's Ventas' guidance for various key figures.

FY 2018 Guidance 07/27/2018 Range Low High Income from Cont. Ops $1.21 ─ $1.24 NAREIT FFO $3.76 ─ $3.82 Normalized FFO $4.02 ─ $4.07

And here's how Ventas compares against other major healthcare REITs in the sector in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

Your Takeaway

Ventas profits from long-term aging trends in the United States. As people live longer lives, senior housing facilities are likely going to see accelerating demand in the future. Ventas is growing both FFO/share and dividend/share at a fast clip, which makes the healthcare REIT an appealing choice for high-yield and growth investors. Ventas further has good dividend coverage stats as it easily outearns its dividend with normalized FFO. However, I prefer to wait for a drop towards the $50 price level before scooping up a couple of shares for my income portfolio.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WELL, OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.