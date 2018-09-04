Pretium Resources: Patience Required

Pretium Resources (PVG) was the clear loser to start the year in the mining space after initial ramp-up at Brucejack left a lot to be desired, and shares plummeted 40%. Fortunately, the stock has begun to turn the corner since that sell-off, and the stock has managed to stabilize during a period when the majority of the sector is stuck in a violent bear market. The annual earnings trend for the stock is showing a potential ascent that is unrivaled by any of the company's peers if the company can deliver on these projections.

The issue is that more proof is needed to confirm this turnaround is indeed underway. While the past quarter is a significant step in the right direction, the amount of funds holding the stock is suggesting that most funds are still in 'wait and see' mode and are not willing to commit to this turnaround just yet. This is confirmed by the technicals which are telling me that a turnaround is possible, but we're still early in the transition from laggard to leader. I believe Pretium to be a special situation to keep an eye on, but am not yet convinced it's a spot to park some money in the sector.

While the Gold Miners Index (GDX) is now more than halfway through its worst quarter since Q4 2016 with a nearly 17% decline, Pretium managed to hold its own and put a 13% increase during the same period. It is worth noting that the stock is still down 27% for the year and under-performing the Gold Miners Index's 20% year-to-date decline thus far, but we are starting to see the potential for a possible turnaround. Typically when an index goes into free-fall as the Gold Miners Index has, the laggards are the ones that show their true colors, and they accelerate to the downside.

Logic would have suggested Pretium would have followed this pattern and been pulverized like the other broken miners, but the stock managed to defy this pattern. We saw evidence of this pattern in New Gold (NGD), Randgold Resources (GOLD), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) and Gold Fields (GFI), which made up four of the bottom six performers as of the end of Q2 of 2018. As we can see in the below table, I've put together 9 GDX holdings, a weak year-to-date performance to finish Q2 in 8 of 9 cases led to accelerated downside thus far for Q3.

The best examples of this are New Gold and Gold Fields which were down 36.7% and 16.9% respectively from January through the end of June and are since down 53.3% and 30.3% respectively in only the past two months, an evident increase in the ratio of descent for each stock.

What is interesting about the below table is that Pretium was the second worst performer of the below listed names for YTD performance going into Q3, but is the best performer thus far in the back half of the year and the only one that's not only green but also up double digits. Based on this table, it's obvious to see Pretium is breaking the mold and is trying to stage some sort of turnaround.

Moving to the company's fundamentals, we're also starting to see signs of a turnaround. The company reported Q2 results earlier this month and saw a massive improvement from its Q4 and Q1 results. While Q4 results weren't all that surprising, as it was the first quarter of production for the company and we often see some growing pains, the Q1 results were very weak and saw results worsen over 3 of 5 categories. Revenues came in lighter in Q1 2018 vs. Q4 2017, costs increased substantially from $893/oz to $1,009/oz, and earnings per share also was halved from $0.07 to $0.03.

Looking at the bottom of the chart, we can see a complete 180 in Pretium's results which allowed analysts and shareholders of Pretium to breathe a sigh of relief. Production for the quarter jumped significantly and beat both of the prior quarters, grades jumped a whopping 60% over the prior quarter, and revenue soared from $89.4 million to $146.4 million over the prior quarter. The most impressive beats came in the last two categories in my opinion as all-in sustaining costs dropped 37% from $1,009/oz to $648/oz, and quarterly earnings per share jumped from $0.03 cents to $0.26 cents.

This was a massive quarter for the company and has given the company a second lease on life here after it was left for dead in Q1. The key going forward will be if the company can show follow-through to these exceptional Q2 results. A single quarter of a turnaround is something to raise my antennas, but another quarter is needed to confirm this potential turnaround. If the company can continue to deliver and is able to put up the growth numbers that are projected, this will be the most impressive earnings trend in the sector I've seen since Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) in Q2 of 2017 when I initially went long the stock at $6.77 US.

Pretium's Brucejack deposit is certainly more complex than most projects given its narrow high-grade intervals, but so far grade control relative to the block model is improving substantially. While two quarters will often suffice for a turnaround and confirmation of a new earnings trend that's accelerating in the majority of cases, I will be looking for three quarters for confirmation in the case of Pretium here due to the complexity of this project.

This does not mean the stock cannot go higher in the meantime, but I am not interested in getting the lowest price, I am interested in getting on board a stock when the fundamentals and technicals are both in alignment, and there's confirmation of a positive earnings trend. Speaking of the technicals, let's take a look to see if they are confirming this potential turnaround in the fundamentals.

Taking a look at the below monthly chart of Pretium, we can see a definite level of resistance at $11.85 going back nearly eight years now. If the stock is going to turn into a powerhouse like Kirkland Lake did and became the new leader in the sector, it's first going to have to get through this massive area of supply at $11.85 first.

The below monthly chart confirms this picture of the massive amount of supply sitting overhead. The largest volume bars for the company and the majority of supply is sitting between $10.00 and $11.85 and the bulls are going to need to chew through all these shares if they want to put together a monumental advance like Kirkland Lake Gold enjoyed after the growth trend in the company was confirmed.

Thus far, the company is having an extremely difficult time on any rallies up to this $11.85 level and the bears are doing a superb job of keeping a lid on the stock. The current float of Pretium is 10% short which isn't terribly surprising given that it's still early days for this turnaround, but these shorts are going to be in trouble and will likely begin to cover if we see a monthly close above the $11.85 level.

Just because the $11.85 level is the most meaningful level of resistance does not mean I will be waiting until $11.85 to establish any positions in the stock. I would be more than willing to start a position in the stock well below this level if a low-risk setup developed in the stock and more of a turnaround were confirmed. The significance of this $11.85 level is that I do not anticipate we're going to see any real powerful moves in the stock until the bulls can move the stock above this level on a monthly closing basis and turn things around.

Zooming in a little to a weekly chart of the stock above, one of the key moving averages I use to define the intermediate trend is keeping a lid on the stock for now. As we can see, the stock was rejected by this level on three separate occasions between 2014 and 2016, and then found support at this key moving average on two consecutive occasions in late 2016 and mid 2017.

The stock has come back up to test this moving average on two occasions now in mid 2018 and both times has been rejected so far. A weekly close above the $9.50 level would tell me that the stock might finally be turning around and reclaiming this moving average. This would not be enough confirmation to purchase the stock for me, but it would check off one of the boxes needed to get it back on my radar technically.

In summary, the technicals still have quite a bit of work to do in terms of flipping the trend from range-bound to a new uptrend. The stock has put in its first higher low on the weekly chart from $6.17 to $7.60, and also one higher high from $8.40 to $9.84, but the jury is still out on whether this is a turnaround and the start of a new uptrend, or simply a bear flag that's going to need to re-test the lows at $7.60 first. Given the fact that there's no real confirmation of a turnaround yet on the weekly and monthly charts, I remain intrigued by the fundamentals but on the sidelines due to the technicals.

Pretium Resources is staging an impressive turnaround based on the company's most recent quarterly report and has the potential to be the new Kirkland Lake Gold 2.0 if this turnaround is for real. The issue is that the technicals are not yet confirming this, and if this is for real, the company is going to put in a weekly close above $10.00 and eventually $11.85 as big money accumulating can easily power this stock higher. I see no reason to park money in this name yet as the turnaround is still early on both a technical and fundamental basis, and my style is not getting the lowest price, but getting the best price.

So often I hear that investors should not buy at new highs as they give up too much of the move and it's riskier to do this. This could not be further from the truth in my opinion. Even if a trader or investor waiting to buy the all-time high in Kirkland Lake Gold, they realized a 190% gain in 18 months and minimal draw-downs along the way. Waiting for new all-time highs or 52-week highs in a stock confirms that you are getting in with the funds and ultimately funds and big money are needed to power a stock higher.

I continue to keep Pretium on my radar given its growth prospects, but unless the stock can get back above $11.85 on a monthly close, I expect the stock to be range-bound and unable to make any real progress. The stock's resilience and character of giving up ground grudgingly during this rout in the miners is a sign of relative strength, but it's important to put the big picture in context. This rally is a step in the right direction, but it's not yet confirmed that we're in a new uptrend yet.

Buying rallies in downtrends is about the worst thing an investor can do, and so far there is about a 30% chance that this is what the current rally is. Until I can almost entirely rule this out based on more progress in the technical picture and a constructive pattern, I'll remain on the sidelines.

The stars are aligning for Pretium Resources, and the company has almost all of the same ingredients that Kirkland Lake did before its massive advance started in late 2016. The issue and the caveat are that the technicals are telling an entirely different story for now and ultimately price and the dominant trend are what allows a stock to move and gets big money interested. If the company can continue to deliver quarters like Q2, I expect the share price will follow in due time.

The issue is that the opportunity cost of sitting and waiting for a turnaround for three months or longer is a big one when several stocks continue to tack on 3% to 4% gains per week in other sectors that are in clear bull markets. Patience is required for Pretium Resources, but those that are patient and are willing to wait for confirmation based on the technicals and fundamentals will surely reap the rewards.

I am taking a wait and see approach like many funds are currently on Pretium but am more than willing to change my mind if the technicals start to tell a different story. I remain neutral on Pretium Resources, but believe it's too early to commit to the stock given the opportunities available presently across the rest of the market with confirmed growth and confirmed uptrends.

