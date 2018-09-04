Top 5 Oil Supermajors - Second Quarter 2018 Complete Analysis

My choice is to spread the risk evenly and invest in more than one company equally. I firmly believe that a long-term investment should be spiced up with light trading.

Investment Thesis

The big oil companies are also called International Oil Companies or IOC for short. If we regard it as a group, the supermajors have control over nearly 5% of the world's oil and natural gas reserves. The five largest IOC are:

ExxonMobil (XOM)

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B)

BP Plc (BP)

Chevron Corp. (CVX)

Total S.A (TOT)

(We can also add ENI (E), Equinor (EQNR) and a couple of others but I believe the five selected above can be considered first-choice.)

Big Oil Integrated companies have successfully demonstrated that they know how to adapt their business model to the right momentum. They generate positive cash flow while cutting debt levels, buy back shares, and paying a sizable and secure dividend. They are called "integrated" because they deal in upstream, midstream and downstream.

It signifies that they explore for and produce oil & gas (the upstream segment which is the most important one); transport oil and gas output to a refinery (midstream); refine the initial production into fuels and petrochemicals (downstream), and finally sell gasoline at gas stations they generally own. More recently, most of the supermajors are involved in the renewable energy industry (Solar and wind power).

The second-quarter results 2018 were out a few weeks ago, and supermajors have shown a bright picture signaling the end of a three-year-long battle across the entire oil industry to cut costs and capital spending that has supported operating profitably under $55 a barrel price environment.

XOM data by YCharts

Therefore, any well-balanced portfolio should imperatively allocate a significant part of its capital available to this class for the long-term. However, it is critical to trade at least 30% of your holding to take advantage of the sharp volatility of this sector.

Q2'18 Balance Sheet Snapshot - The Raw Numbers

XOM, CVX, RDS.A, BP, TOT RDS.A BP XOM TOT CVX Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 99.27 76.91 73.50 52.54 42.24 Net Income, in $ Billion 6.02 2.82 3.95 3.72 3.41 EBITDA $ Billion 15.90 9.45 11.25 9.71 9.62 Profit margin % 6.2% 3.6% 5.4% 8.1% 8.1% EPS diluted in $/share 1.44 0.84 0.92 1.38 1.78 Cash from operations in $ Billion 9.50 6.31 7.78 6.25 6.86 Capital Expenditures [Quarterly] in $ Billion 5.28 3.48 4.93 3.51 3.23 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 4.23 2.82 2.85 2.73 3.63 Total Cash $ Billion 19.47 22.29 3.43 30.08 7.69 Total Long-term Debt in $ Billion 80.47 61.46 41.20 54.02 38.38 Net debt in $ billion 61.00 39.17 37.77 23.94 30.69 Dividend per share in $ 0.94 0.615 0.82 0.73 1.12 withholding rate on dividends paid to U.S. ADR holders 15% 15% 0% 30% 0% Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 4.17 3.34 4.27 2.70 1.92 Enterprise Value, in $ billion 340.5 184.9 386.5 193.2 261.6 Oil Production K Boe/d RDS.A BP XOM TOT CVX Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 3442 2465 3647 2717 2826 Quarterly average Brent Eq. ($/b) 66.09 67.24 65.61 69.50 58.79 Quarterly average NG price ($/Mcf) 4.86 3.65 4.69 4.49 1.61 US Oil production in K Boep/d 697 711 975 401 739

Source: Companies filings and Morningstar

Note 1: Revenues are total revenues including taxes, JV, and others. For Total SA the revenues include the excise taxes.

Note 2: Production in K Boep/d for BP exclude Rosneft production which is 1,127K Boep/d. BP owns a 19.75% stake and a board seat in the Russian state-owned oil and gas company.

Note 3: XOM Price realized for oil and gas, is the average of US and International indicated by the company.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Dividend and Oil Production

I will use six simple measure tools to compare these five oil majors indicated above. I have found out that these six different aspects have personally answered adequately any attempt to evaluate an oil company either as a standalone investment or as a comparison to a few of its peers to decide which is the best investment.

Total Quarterly Revenues 2Q'18 Free Cash Flow Net debt at June 30, 2018.

Oil & Gas Quarterly Production in K Boep/d (upstream)

Note: BP owns a 19.75% stake in Rosneft with a production of 1,127K Boep/d not included in the 2,465K Boep/d above. The second graph indicates the output in the USA. However, Shell indicates production in North America (including Canada and Alaska) and Total SA indicates Americas including North and South America. It is not surprising that the two US supermajors are showing the most significant production.

5. Dividend per share

Note: For US investors, the quarterly dividend can be reduced by the tax deducted at the source by the Country of origin. For example, BP and Shell charge 15% and total charges 30%. It is essential to figure out your correct dividend that can be different depending on the nature of your investment or financial situation.

6. Enterprise Value EV (according to Yahoo).

Discussion

It is hard to choose a winner amongst these five impressive contenders who rely primarily on the price of oil whether to thrive or struggle to survive. Oil prices are notoriously volatile and create a continuous instability at the stock price level. Looking at the Quarterly Free Cash Flow, we can see that they are quite similar and equivalent. The Supermajors can be considered as a "cash machine" business.

Meanwhile, If we look at the 10-year graph and compare, we quickly realize that the same dollar invested in Royal Dutch Shell or Chevron has not produced the same return.

RDS.A BP XOM TOT CVX -6.2% -25.6% 0.2% -12.7% 37.2%

Chevron set aside; the four other oil supermajors have delivered mixed results for the long-term shareholders. However, these performances, indicated in the table above, have to be adjusted by the effect of the dividend paid during the same period (~40%,) which makes a notable difference.

It is evident that management ability to navigate these troubled waters is an important criterion. However, it is not the only crucial element that we should consider.

Other circumstantial situations (e.g., substantial oil discoveries in Stabroek block off Guyana for ExxonMobil) or unique "catastrophic" event (e.g., the Macondo incident has cost well over $65 billion to BP Plc) can derail or boost a company at any time. How to pick a winner?

Picking the best performing stock seems logical

The unavoidable issue is that what we can only analyze is "old news," which means we can pinpoint a winner using the rearview mirror, but it is not a guarantee that the winner will continue to perform as expected. If you believe that the past is a guarantee to strong future performances, then, in this case, choosing Chevron would make perfect sense.

Contrarian investing is also a legitimate choice

BP Plc has managed to survive a substantial financial catastrophe called the Macondo, and it is reasonable to expect BP to deliver a much better return now. XOM is also a good choice because the company presents a good potential for the future and has underperformed the group since 2016.

Going with the strongest is a strategy that makes sense.

Dutch Shell is big, offers one of the highest dividends, is cutting its debt and is committed to buying back $25 billion until 2020.

Our free cash flow outlook and the progress we have made to strengthen our balance sheet give us the confidence to start our share buyback programme,

Said Ben van Beurden, Shell chief executive last month.

Going with the strongest cannot hurt.

Finally, my choice is to spread the risk evenly and invest in more than one company equally.

Two to five companies depending on your cash position. Above all, I firmly believe that a long-term investment should be spiced up with light trading using the apparent ups and downs of the market.

About 30% can be set aside for this purpose while using the RSI 30/70 as a momentum indicator.

