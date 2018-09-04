TAL Education: Market Panicked, Let's Be Greedy

Buy TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) as the firm’s stock price is driven to a valuation that ignored the company’s leadership position within the China Education space and its strong growth potential in the medium term.

Why investors need not to worry?

Despite TAL posted strong quarterly results, shares of the company dropped 36% from its June high under the double whammy of Muddy Water’s accusation of accounting fraud and weakness in the China stocks as a whole. These are mere noises and investors need not worry about them. First, Muddy Water’s accusation of the company committing accounting fraud is solely based on its own assumptions and estimates, which are different from street consensus assumptions and some of those assumptions are ludicrous. For example, Muddy Water stated the incentive for the company to commit accounting fraud was because chairman's net worth skyrocketed and "The prospect of becoming Bobby Axelrod rich is a powerful incentive" which can be applied to all companies which shares rallied. In addition, Muddy Water has no concrete proofs like those they had with Sino-Forest Corporation, instead, all proofs listed in their reports were made using the company's own assumptions and cherry picking of information. As for the weak sentiment toward China stocks, the company’s core business is unaffected by the weak RMB (one of the major reason why the market is selling China shares across the board). It has little FX exposure as 100% of its revenue is from onshore sources, whatever FX adjustment needed because of the rapid CNY depreciation will not impact its core business in any substantial way.

What Should Investors pay attention to?

The company is in a great position to reap profit from the growth of the sector as a whole.

Macro Wise, China relaxed its one-child policy back in 2016 and there are rumours that the government will further ease the regulation before 2020. The number of births spiked after the relaxation and we can expect the trend to continue. As many students in China use private education service before starting primary education, these additional students will start generating revenue for the sector as soon as 2020 (Children born 2016 reach pre-school age). In addition to that, according to the Beijing Education Examination Authority, the admission rate of “211” & “985” Universities (Best Universities) in Bejing has been declining since 2013. To secure a place in these prestigious universities, more and more students will turn to private tuition services. Combining these, it is obvious that demand for private education in China is likely continuing to rise.

Industry-wise, TAL is also well positioned to remain as the leader. For now, different provinces of China have different sets of Gaokao (college admission test), which gives local education shops a “regional edge” over national chains like TAL. However, the Central Government has rolled out plans to standardize Gaokao by 2020, implying the regional edge will no longer exist in the near future. And according to Deloitte consulting, the total amount of M&A in China’s education industry has been growing rapidly, reaching 71 cases in the first half of 2017. With a fat balance sheet and consistent FCF, TAL has what it takes to take over regional shops to add scale.

Source: Bloomberg

Fundamentals

The company’s top line is growing rapidly over the years given the consistently increasing enrolling number. The trend is likely to continue given the facts discussed above. The margin had been under pressure for the past two years as the result of the rapid addition of new learning centres but that has slowed in 1QFY19, only 36 were added in the period. In addition to that, the company is going to launch the dual teacher scheme (Star teacher who is renowned nationally teaches on screen (main instructor) and a teaching assistant teaches in the classroom, this increases the number of students Star teacher's number of students significantly) nationally which will support further margin expansion.

Source: Company Presentation

Valuation

At first glance, the stock seems expensive as it is currently still trading at 73.75x P/E even after the recent correction and that is still higher than the firm’s historical P/E of 60.17x. However, the consensus view on the street expects the EPS of the firm to double next year, and it is currently fairly valued at 55x fwd P/E.

Source: Bloomberg

Positioning and technical

Despite the investor’s sentiment for the company has been damaged by the Muddy Water report, the street is still bullish on the stock fundamentally with the average Tgt Px offering 44.5% upside potential.

Source: Bloomberg

Stock is entering previous consolidation range between $26.37 and $30.70 and is likely to see support at the range. Short interest is at 52 weeks high and we expect some short cover buying activities soon as the stock is near its key support level. The stock’s relative strength against SPX seems to be bottoming and this is usually a leading indicator for stock price movement.

Source: Tradingview

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Stockcharts.com

Using $26.37 as the stop loss price and the street average 12-month price target $43.42 as our price target, this trade offers a 1:3 risk to reward ratio.

Catalysts

Introduction of early education courses tailored for additional kids born after the relaxation of one-child policy Further top-line growth from increasing enrollment and margin expansion from the national introduction of dual teacher program

Risks

1. The firm actually committed accounting fraud.

Even if it really did accounting manoeuvres as Muddy Water claims it did, we cannot deny it is a legit business providing real service to consumers and growth prospect is very strong. Whatever downside risk from that has already been priced into the current price.

2. Increased competition puts pressure on revenue and margins.

Not many companies in the sector have the same level of scale and brand recognition as TAL has. In addition to that, TAL has enough cash on its balance sheet and cash generation capacity to take over other regional education names. For these reasons, it is more probable that TAL puts competitive pressure on other education names than the other way around.

Conclusion

The rapid drop of TAL’s share price is the combined result of weak investor sentiment against the stock because of the Muddy Water report and weakness for China-related stocks because of macro reasons. The firm’s core business is still growing rapidly, and its prospect is unaffected by macro tension at all. Its share is now cheaply valued given its strong growth prospect. For that reason, now is a great time to buy the stock.

