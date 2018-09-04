BOIL Weekly: Heat Keeps Bullish Momentum Alive

Introduction

Welcome to my ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) report. As you may know, BOIL is a U.S. incorporated ETF that replicates 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas futures. This ETF is not recommended for long-term holding since its rollover costs and expense ratio of 1.31% slowly erodes its value.

In this report, I wish to discuss (based on the Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimate) recent changes in natural gas inventories and speculative positioning (released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)) to assess the impacts on natural gas futures and BOIL. Then, based on the recent macro developments, I highlight the triggers, which will likely impact BOIL share price.

Natural gas stocks

According to the latest EIA report, U.S. natural gas inventory posted a healthy advance on the August 17-24 period, up 2.87% or 70 Bcf to 2,505 Bcf. However, this increase was not ample enough to lift natural gas seasonality above 2014 storage level, remaining short of 15% or 442 Bcf and 20.6% or 650 Bcf under last year's stockpile. With a growing natural gas storage deficit and only 11 weeks left ahead of the withdrawal season, U.S. natural gas futures and BOIL shares bullish pressure persists.

Source: EIA

During the August 23-29 period, total U.S. natural gas daily supply weakened its (w/w) advance, up 0.5% to 88.2 Bcf/d, following stable U.S. natural gas production. Indeed, marketed and dry production cancelled out, with respective increase of 0.1% to 93.3 Bcf/d and decline of 0.1% to 82.7 Bcf/d. Net imports from Canada contributed the most to this week's marginal increase, up 5.9% to 5.4 Bcf/d.

Meanwhile, U.S. natural gas demand slowed its (w/w) decline, down 0.4% to 76.7 Bcf/d, following unchanged power generation and residential/commercial demand. However, Mexican exports decline affected the most U.S. natural gas demand, which slowed by 2.1% to 4.6 Bcf/d.

With supply increasing by a mere 0.1% compared to demand, November 2018 natural gas futures, which represent 197.43% of BOIL exposure recovered sharply its losses following last week's dip.

Source: CME Group

Meanwhile, BOIL declined 0.34% to $29.18, following natural gas technical correction and strong EIA storage report.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC on August 21-28 period, net speculative positioning on natural gas NYMEX contract dipped 7.59% to 68,104 net short contracts, whereas BOIL lost 8.2% to $27.89 per share.

Source: CFTC

The net speculative positioning drop is due to strong long shrinkage, down 5.68% (w/w) to 281,943 contracts and is partly offset by short liquidations, down 3.36% (w/w) to 350,047 contracts.

Since the beginning of 2018, net speculative length weakened compared to last week, up 51.53% or 72,397 contracts, whereas BOIL (YTD) decline accelerated, down 17.49% to $27.89 per share.

Bullish momentum is still on

During the week, gas prices recovered from the strong technical correction brought in the beginning of the week, following persistent summer heat into September than initially forecasted.

Weather remains supportive and bulls have regained momentum ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend. Latest National Weather forecast on the September 9-15 period trends hotter, with warm temperatures expected in the Northeast and the Southwest regions, which will likely significantly boost power burns, given that it will touch the densest populated areas of the U.S.

Source: Natural Weather Service

Concurrently, this hotter weather outlook will further increase storage deficit, which is already at a 10-year low and might swipe out market participants' beliefs that sustain that additional supplies will fill lagging storage inventories.

Given the above, I maintain my bullish call on BOIL and natural gas futures.

