The Brown Bag Portfolio August Review

Those of my readers that have been following my articles for some time may want to skip down to the main portions of this article. For those of you who are new, welcome. I am not a financial expert or professional. My expertise (if you can call it that) is in technology; an industry that I’ve been employed in as a systems engineer, network administrator, and field systems analyst for the past twenty-five years.

A health crisis, failed business, and later a bitter divorce left me in financial ruin. My 401k was gone. My savings were nil. The only investments I had were in the tank of my car. I’d worked since I was 16 and yet at 50 I had no retirement savings. In other words I was part of the 50% of Americans who have little or no retirement savings and things were looking bleak. I really didn’t and don’t want to work until I’m 75.

Around age 51 (I’m 53 now) I decided that I needed to get serious and start doing something to change my situation. Now that the five-year court battle with my ex-wife was over I could and did reopen a 401k, but that wasn’t going to be enough.

I started the Brown Bag Portfolio in July 0f 2016 with an initial investment of $150 by opening a brokerage account with TD Ameritrade. I started funding it through lifestyle changes. I’m a field service analyst now and travel throughout a territory a little larger than Rhode Island every week. I was eating lunches out on the road, so I started packing my own lunch and threw the savings into the portfolio. The reimbursement checks I receive every two weeks for gas and mileage I also started throwing into the brokerage account rather than returning it to my checking account. I tightened my belt.

I made mistakes, lots of them. I bought high and sold low, trying to learn how to invest. I did a lot of research and eventually found Seeking Alpha and discovered dividend investing. For me, this became the key to keeping myself from panicking when a stock I owned went lower. I might have paper losses, but at least I was being paid every month or quarter to keep the stock and those dividends grew my position through dividend reinvestment programs (DRIP).

In August of 2017 I started writing about my experiences in order to help others, especially my children become better investors. By publicly detailing where my portfolio is and where it’s going, the mistakes and successful decisions I make I hope to help others attain their investment goals. I set a timeline and a goal for the Brown Bag Portfolio (15 years and dividend income of $16,800 a year – just a little over what my mortgage, taxes, and insurance are on my home). It’s going to be a difficult slog, but I think that it’s obtainable.

Every month I publish an update on the portfolio itself, any buys or sells and where this puts me along the plan. Some months there are few changes other than dividends paid and DRIP’d, as I currently purchase in blocks of $1000 or more. This arbitrary number is a rule I made for myself in order to keep the commission charges down. In 2017 it was $500, but I raised it at the beginning of this year and have been pleased with the results. I’m likely to raise it again to $1500 next year.

Since I began writing about the Brown Bag Portfolio I’ve come up with a number of rules for my investing. Please note; these rules are specific to my situation. I don’t recommend anyone else use them, but I do recommend that you develop a set of rules that work for you. They are not hard and fast rules. I have and will break them upon occasion when the situation merits, and I will adjust them as the portfolio matures.

My Rules

Buy in blocks of $1000. I’ve already mentioned this rule and I’m likely to raise it to $1500 in 2019. I established this rule primarily to keep my commission charges down to an acceptable level. Buy only dividend paying stocks, preferably those with a yield in excess of 3%. This rule is designed to maximize dividends. If you are more concerned with price appreciation then you may wish to examine equities that pay out a smaller dividend such as Apple Computers or Microsoft. Once my core portfolio is set, I will begin to examine these as well. DRIP everything if available. By using the dividend reinvestment program through your brokerage you maximize the compounding nature of the dividends. Buy slowly, over time. This rule is partially forced upon me since I don’t have vast resources to put into the market, but even if I did, I would structure my buys over several months at a minimum. Although this creates more commission charges it also mitigates the risk somewhat. I don’t know about my readers, but the one thing that seems to guarantee a price decline in a stock is the fact that I just purchased it. This isn’t a 100% occurrence, but it happens often enough that I’ve grown used to it and don’t worry about it. If the price continues to decline and a) I still believe in the story and b) have more funds available, more often than not I’ll take advantage of the decline and reduce my cost-basis. Limit the BBP to no more than 15 holdings. This is simply due to the fact that I don’t believe that I will be able to do the homework necessary (reading quarterly reports & other research) on more than 15 holdings. Ideally, I’ll keep the portfolio to no more than 12 core positions. Set a concrete goal for your portfolio. A comfortable retirement isn’t a concrete goal, because your definition of comfortable will change over time. A concrete goal is a portfolio valued at $500,000 or $1,000,000 or in my specific case a dividend income greater than $16,800 a year (a little more than the cost of my mortgage, taxes, and insurance each year). The reason for setting goals is so that you can measure the level of your success and make adjustments if necessary along the way. Along with the goal for your portfolio a timeline is very helpful. If you only have five years to reach your goal of a $500,000 portfolio and you’ve only invested $125,000 you have quite a bit to make up. Conversely if you still have 30 years to reach that goal, you’re well on your way and you might want to revise your goal upwards.

August Review

BBP August 2018 Symbol Shares Value Cost Basis Return % Return Div/shr Annual Div D 40.00 $2,830.40 $2,626.60 $203.80 7.76% $3.34 $133.60 PEGI 62.81 $1,280.11 $1,332.22 -$52.11 -3.91% $1.69 $106.15 APLE 215.30 $3,800.18 $3,807.61 -$7.43 -0.20% $1.20 $258.36 EPD 186.96 $5,347.06 $5,031.03 $316.03 6.28% $1.72 $321.57 T 103.58 $3,308.44 $3,573.27 -$264.83 -7.41% $2.00 $207.17 EPR 37.62 $2,639.96 $2,375.25 $264.71 11.14% $4.32 $162.51 MAIN 41.49 $1,674.70 $1,532.63 $142.07 9.27% $2.28 $94.61 OXLC 87.47 $944.69 $889.00 $55.69 6.26% $1.62 $141.70 ECC [RH]** 50.00 $907.50 $913.50 -$6.00 -0.66% $2.40 $120.00 $0.00 *New Position ** Increased Position [RH] - Robin Hood Acct Total $21,825.54 $21,167.61 $657.93 3.11% $1,545.67 Div Goal % of Goal BBP Yield % $16,800 9.20% 7.30%

Because I find it useful and to further illustrate the power of dividend reinvestment I also include an Out of Pocket chart for the BBP.

Out of Pocket as of Aug 31 Symbol OOP Shares $ OOP Shrs frm Div Div Rcvd Current Value Actual Rtrn D 40 $2,626.60 0 $0.00 $2,830.40 7.76% PEGI 60 $1,281.00 2.812 $51.23 $1,280.11 -0.07% APLE 205 $3,618.28 10.302 $189.35 $3,800.08 5.02% EPD 170 $4,589.84 16.96 $441.21 $5,347.06 16.50% T 100 $3,453.42 3.583 $119.86 $3,308.44 -4.20% EPR 36 $2,277.10 1.617 $98.09 $2,639.96 15.94% MAIN 40 $1,475.20 1.494 $57.47 $1,674.70 13.52% OXLC 80 $810.40 7.471 $78.62 $944.69 16.57% ECC 50 $913.70 0 $11.40 $907.50 -0.68% Total $21,045.54 $1,047.23 $22,732.93 8.02%

Heartburn with AT&T (T)

AT&T is my worst performing position. Even when you look at it from an out of pocket perspective my position is down 4.2%. Now that’s not disastrous, but it’s not good either. I have to be honest and note that I have looked at selling out of my position and redeploying the capital elsewhere. But if I do that I need to do it for the proper reasons. I’ve already closed out two positions this year and both for similar reasons as I detailed in my last article: GET SMART.

In both cases I had grown frustrated with the performance of the stock; Ares Capital (ARCC), and Keybank (KEY). Keybank turned out to be the smart sell, I had realized an approximate 30% gain and the 2% yield wasn’t enough to benefit my portfolio in the long run. Over the course of 2018 Ares’ price recovered and they also increased their dividend, so my getting out turned out not be such a good idea. Hindsight is 20/20 however, so I won’t kick myself over that one. I did put it back on my watch list and will consider creating a new position in the future.

AT&T is well known and is one of the most hotly debated stocks here on SA. Everyone reading this article is most likely fully aware of both the pros and cons of owning this particular stock. The enormous debt and the ongoing legal battle over it’s acquisition of TimeWarner continue to drag it’s share price down, but on the positive side it is a Dividend Aristocrat and it is likely to raise it’s dividend at the beginning of 2019. If AT&T can successfully integrate TimeWarner and rollout 5G and if the company starts paying down it’s enormous debt, the share price should recover and move beyond my cost-basis.

If, if, and if . . . there are a lot of ifs that need to be surmounted in order for this particular holding to do well. I’m not convinced that it will fail, but neither am I convinced that it will succeed with its ambitions plans.

At this point I honestly don’t know what to do with my holding. If I were convinced that AT&T would be able to succeed with their plans I would be buying more at this depressed price, but I’m not convinced. So for the time being I will hold and continue to evaluate at least until the next quarterly report. Most likely I’ll probably wait for two more quarters before I make any decision on this holding and see how things shake out.

Author’s Note:

Disclosure: I am/we are long D, PEGI, APLE, EPD, EPR, T, MAIN, OXLC, ECC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.