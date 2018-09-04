Brazil And Argentina's Currencies And Commodities Prices

South American economies have been a basket case for decades, so the latest economic travails in Argentina and Brazil are nothing new. Corruption in these nations is legendary, and many politicians often go from positions of power to jail sells because of graft, extortion, payoffs, bribery, and other crimes that pad the pockets of leaders, at least for a short-term until they get caught with their hands in the til. The corruption in South America reminds of a joke that former U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman told at John McCain's funeral last weekend attributed to the late Senator. Two inmates in Federal prison are standing in line at dinner with their trays in hand. One says to the other, "The food here really sucks." The other responds, "It was much better when I was the governor." The quip could sum up the state of politics in many South American countries.

The corruption in these countries has been so severe, that it has damaged economic conditions and required bailouts from supranational institutions like the International Monetary Fund, Bank for International Settlements, and many other countries around the world who step in with funds to keep the government going. Brazil and Argentina are both significant commodity-producing nations, and the world depends on the raw material output from the two countries. In 2018, their respective currencies have reflected another series of political and economic blows over the recent months and years.

The real and peso nosedive

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the Brazilian real highlights, the current fell from 0.65095 in July 2011 to lows of 0.23455 in September 2015. After a recovery to above the 0.32 level against the U.S. dollar that ended in January of 2018, the real has traded down to near its all-time low again in August when it hit 0.23725.

Source: CQG

The situation in Argentina's peso has been even worse as the current has plunged steadily from 0.26547 against the dollar in 2009 to its latest new low at 0.02710.

Both of these South American countries supply the world with agricultural as well as other raw material products. The weather, availability of water, and soil makes both nations significant producers of the products that feed the world. However, while global demand for these commodities continues to grow, many years of greed and corruption has bankrupted these countries, and the rest of the world is now stepping in to stop the economic bleeding and allow them to continue to produce commodities.

The IMF has no choice but to step in big time

China is the world's leading commodities consuming nation as their population is at almost the 1.4 billion level. For many decades, China has been stepping into countries around the world with economic woes to provide capital and investment in exchange for direct interests or secured flows of food and other raw materials. However, to prevent China from establishing a global commodity monopoly, the United States, and Europe either directly or through the IMF and BIS has provided aid to economically challenged nations.

In June 2018, the IMF provided Argentina with the biggest bailout loan package in history at $50 billion. Meanwhile, the Argentine peso continued to move lower in the aftermath of the deal, and the IMF vowed "full support amid the economic crisis that continues to grip the country. At the same time, the Brazilian real has been falling in sympathy with Argentina's currency and over uncertainty about the result of the upcoming election as most market-friendly candidates are lagging in the polls. Voters presently support the Workers Party of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who is in jail and is likely to be barred from running in the election. The Workers Party opposes changes to labor and pension policies that most investors believe are critical to trimming budget deficits and improving the state of the Brazilian economy.

The slump of the Brazilian real has been so severe that it has weighed on the prices of both sugar and coffee. Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of the two soft commodities and the decline of the real has taken them both to the lowest prices in over a decade.

Sugar would benefit from a recovery in the real

Sugar reached a low of 10.13 cents per pound in August 2015 when a deficit developed leading the price to more than double in value by October 2016 when it reached a peak of 23.90 cents.

Source: CQG

Ample supplies of sugar and a plunging Brazilian currency has taken sugar on a bearish ride that reached a low of 9.91 cents per pound in August. At that level, sugar was at its lowest price since the second quarter of 2008. As the quarterly chart illustrates, sugar was trading at 10.68 cents per pound at the end of August after violating its 2015 bottom.

The fall in the price of sugar at a time when the Brazilian currency is plunging is no coincidence. While the price of dollar-based sugar has declined under the weight of abundant supplies, the real added insult to injury for the sugar futures market as it softens to blow of lower sugar prices in dollars and allows Brazilian producers to continue to sell on the world market. The same issue has attacked the coffee market over recent weeks sending it to its lowest level in a dozen years.

Coffee needs a higher real

The world's leading producer of Arabica coffee beans is Brazil, and ICE coffee futures have plunged alongside the Brazilian real.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart shows, coffee futures fell to a low of 95.45 cents per pound in August 2018. The last time the coffee market probed below the $1 per pound level was in the third quarter of 2006 when it reached a bottom of 93.5 cents.

Sugar has become a lot less sweet, and coffee has been percolating lower during the summer of 2018. Each of these agricultural products is a year-to-year affair when it comes to production. Crop diseases, poor weather, and other issues can cause shortages as the shelf life of both are limited. Sugar and coffee prices have long histories as volatile commodities as supply-side shocks have a habit of quickly changing the fundamentals from one crop year to the next. However, at their lowest prices in ten and twelve years, and close to the lowest level for the Brazilian real in history, the bearish sentiment on the Intercontinental Exchange continues for the two soft commodities.

The situation in South America looks so bad that it is near a low

The bottom line when it comes to the economies of Argentina and Brazil these days is that the level of their currencies and the current environment is unsustainable. The low level of the peso and real present a potential for the Chinese to swoop in with billions of dollars to buy up production assets at bargain basement prices. At the same time, the current tension over trade and worries about China's unfair advantage is likely to make the U.S. and Europe more aggressive when it comes to bailouts, loan packages and investments in the South American nations. Either of those two scenarios is likely to lift the levels of their currencies, and in turn, the prices of sugar and coffee which are at very low levels considering the ever-increasing global demand because of population and wealth growth around the world.

The potential for higher South American currency rates against the dollar and the low price levels of the two soft commodities limits their respective downside price potentials and increases the possibility of significant upside price corrections. For those who do not trade in the futures and futures options markets on the Intercontinental Exchange, the Teucrium Sugar ETF product (CANE), and the iPath B Bloomberg Coffee

Total Return ETN product (BJO) offer alternatives to the leveraged and volatile futures arena. At the same time, an investment in either Argentina's peso or Brazil's real could pay off handsomely if the two foreign exchange instruments are near lows against the dollar.

