Intel's Challenging Investment

Investment Thesis

Intel (INTC) makes for a very rewarding investment for long-term and patient shareholders. Intel's semiconductor space is undeniably hot, with Intel's peers trading at large and extended multiples, representing investors' expectations for the sector as a whole.

Moreover, in spite of Intel's leading position in the industry, together with Intel's high free cash flow capabilities, investors remain unwilling to reward Intel with a suitable multiple.

Investors who wish to beat the market, need to be buyers when others are sellers and sellers, later, when others are buyers. Naturally, this is approach is challenging and frustrating, but ultimately, it offers investors the highest returns.

Recent Performance

At the end of July, Intel released its Q2 2018 results. Investors were unimpressed and the stock gave up much of its gains from the past 6 months. In the aftermath of its earnings sell-off, we can see that things truly are not so bad, in spite of what analysts might say.

If you want to attain the results the financial analyst dictate, follow them, but if you want to attain incredible returns, you must find value where others have left for death. -- Templeton

Intel's Q2 results showed that its top line was up nicely, 15% to $17 billion - reaching record revenue for the second quarter. Additionally, non-GAAP EPS was also strong, up 44% YoY to $1.04. Interim CEO Swan used the earnings call to highlight to investors that Intel is on its way to deliver the third year in a row of record financial performance. In the past, I had been skeptical of whether Intel would be successful in transiting from a PC-centric business to a data-centric operator. Its latest results show that Intel is succeeding and presently 50% of business is derived from data-centric revenue.

Intel's Next Leg Of Growth

In Q2 2018, not only was 50% coming from its data-centric segments but 2 years ago, its data-centric business was only a third of Intel. Now, we have a business where 50% is growing very strongly and up 26% compared with the same period a year ago.

Furthermore, while many analysts had come to expect Intel's PC-centric business to quickly contract, astonishing, this quarter showed that not only is Intel's PC-centric business stable, but it actually succeeded in posting 6% YoY growth - which is remarkable.

Furthermore, in a show that Intel means business, not only does Intel continue to cut out costs, but Intel has flourished in growing its top line, while at the same time bringing its total costs to 30% a full two years ahead of schedule.

Within Intel's Data-centric reporting segment, Intel's Data Center Group (DCG) was a key driver with its DCG being up 27% YoY. Proving to investors that Intel continues to position itself to best capitalize on the strong demand for digital services, artificial intelligence, and data analytics.

Financial Position

For the second consecutive quarter of 2018, Intel raised its top line guidance. From its year-end 2017, the original expectation from Intel had been for its top line to grow by approximately 4% to $65 billion. In Q1 2018 this was raised to $67.5 billion. Then, once more, in Q2 2018, its top line mid-point guidance was raised to $69.5 billion. Consequently, on the back of its solid top-line growth, together with improved operating margins, Intel is now expecting to generate $15 billion in free cash flow in FY 2018. This leaves Intel's market cap trading for just 15X free cash flow - in spite of management showing a real determination to not only cut back on costs but at the same time succeeding in growing its top line.

Intel finished Q2 2018, with a net debt position of $16 billion (not including any consideration for its $3 billion in 'other long-term investments'). Said another way, Intel could come very close to operating debt free in just over 1 year's time - although realistically this would not make for a strong capital allocation strategy. Nevertheless, it is important to note, that Intel has a flexible balance sheet, which together with its strong and recurring cash flows, means that Intel can leverage its financial position by taking on more debt to invest either organically or inorganically (through M&A).

Valuation

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

As we touched on at the beginning of this article, Intel's valuation is the outlier in its sector. With both Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD) trading for approximately 3-4 times their respective 5-year average P/Sales ratio. Furthermore, the degree of Intel's low valuation is even more acutely felt on its P/Cash Flow ratio, which presently trades for single digits. Furthermore, compared with Qualcomm (QCOM), Intel's free cash flow is significantly less volatile and should be rewarded with a higher multiple than Qualcomm's, but that certainly is not happening.

In summary, whichever way we look at Intel, it trades at a large discount to where it should trade at, implying meaningful upside potential.

Takeaway

It's not supposed to be easy. Anyone who finds it easy is stupid. -- Munger

Intel's share price has sold-off after its Q2 2018 results. I highlight that given Intel has raised its full-year top line guidance, together with its remarkable ability to turn its revenue into stable free cash flow, that Intel should in time return to favor with the investment community and be rewarded with a more appropriate multiple.

