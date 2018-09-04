Burlington Stores Will Make New Highs

Image credit

A soaring stock, but more to come

Burlington Stores (BURL) has long been a tremendous story of growth in the retail space. The company's store count has grown over time but apart from that, it has continued to expand both comparable sales and margins. Even though the story is well appreciated by investors at this point and the stock has soared, I still think there is more coming. Recent results show that the party isn't over by any means and although the valuation has increased markedly, so has projected growth; I still like Burlington as a buy.

Another outstanding report

The company's Q2 earnings report was another outstanding one as Burlington managed some spectacular growth and a boost to guidance. Sales were up 9.9% as the company enjoyed a 2.9% comparable sales gain on top of the 3.5% gain that was accrued in last year's Q2. Burlington has 51 additional stores against last year's Q2 so that is certainly helping with the growth story, but it is also continuing to find ways to get people in the stores.

Burlington continues to improve its margins as well, which is a significant piece of the bullish argument. It saw a small headwind from higher sourcing costs and freight costs, but strong pricing power afforded it higher merchandise margins. In total, gross margins rose 70bps to 41.4%. In addition, while total inventory grew 16% over last year's Q2, the increase was due to early receipt of back-to-school merchandise. On a comparable basis, inventory was down 2% and if we exclude the back-to-school receipts, it was down 7%. In addition, management said inventory turn improved by 11%. In other words, the inventory situation continues to be lean and that supports higher prices and fewer markdowns in the coming quarters; the margin growth story is well intact.

SG&A costs leveraged down 20bps to send EBIT margin up 80bps to 7% in Q2, a sizable gain to be sure. Adding in a lower tax rate, Burlington's EPS grew by half to $1.09. Management took the opportunity to boost EPS guidance for this year from $5.90 to $6.00 to a new range of $6.13 to $6.20.

The valuation moves higher but has room to run

Today, shares are trading for 27.2 times the midpoint of that earnings range, so shares certainly aren't cheap in a traditional sense. Indeed, Burlington hasn't traded with a valuation like this since the first year it came public several years ago. However, the growth story has picked up of late and this is why the stock is soaring. The company is in a unique position in the very popular discount, treasure-hunt shopping experience sector that has been made popular by Ollie's (OLLI), TJMaxx (TJX), Ross Stores (ROST), and others. The company has expanded away from being as apparel-heavy as it once was and is offering a more comprehensive shopping experience that is very obviously resonating with consumers. With more new stores coming and comparable sales gains continuing to stack upon each other, I still very much like the story.

While 27 times earnings aren't cheap by any means, Burlington's recent and projected growth justifies the valuation and potentially more. If we assume a low single-digit comparable sales gain along with the 40 or so new stores that the company is adding, we can very easily get to a high single-digit or low double-digit sales gain annually. The share repurchase program isn't huge, but it is a small tailwind; let's call it low single-digit. Then, we have the margin expansion story that is alive and well as EBIT margins continue to rise. Indeed, EBIT margins increased 13% in Q2, and while gains may not always be that impressive, you can see how adding these components together can get you to 20% or so in annual EPS growth. When put into this context, 27 times earnings doesn't look all that expensive as the stock's price-to-earnings-growth ratio, or PEG, is still well under 1.5 today. I don't get concerned by a valuation until we approach a PEG of 2, and we are nowhere near that with Burlington.

Burlington has proven it is willing to be nimble in the discount retailing space and its ever-shifting product assortment has shown that. In addition, its constant focus on cost savings is helping to boost margins, along with its disciplined inventory strategy supporting fewer markdowns. Burlington has the entire package and while the stock has soared since the bottom last year - more than doubling, in fact - I still think there is some room to run. Risk has certainly increased simply given that the share price is materially higher than it was, but there is no sign of any sort of weakness or slow down from Burlington; I still think it is a buy.

