Ambarella: Ugly Vision

The small valuation is the only saving grace for the stock where another semi. player could snap up the CV technology for hardly more than $1 billion.

The CV chip remains all hype in the AV market, as Mobileye locked up contracts even prior to the Intel buyout.

Ambarella (AMBA) just proved the problem with investing in a stock based on hype and not any solid data points. The stock hit a new 52-week low on a lack of constructive news on their hyped computer vision chips. A long road to revenues, if ever, from the CV chips sets up Ambarella for new multi-year lows.

Image Source: Ambarella website

Primary Categories Are Dead

First and foremost, Amberella faces my long discussed problem of having replaceable silicon over time. While both hyped markets of action cameras and drones are struggling, the problem is further compounded by customers that either build their own chips or find cheaper solutions. Ambarella seems to exit as mass market adoption hits.

For this reason, sales declined 12.8% YoY in FQ2 to only $62.5 million. The guidance for the crucial holiday sales in FQ3 was at only $57.0 million. The company was regularly approaching the $100 million level in past years back when GoPro (GPRO) cameras were all the rage.

AMBA Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Now, Ambarella is all focused on the security IP market with the security market accounting for 60% of revenues. The biggest risk here is that this market rolls over and the CV auto market never picks up.

CV Hype

One just needs to look back last year to realize the hype surrounding the CV1 chip. Amberella announced sampling for that chip in the FQ2'18 earnings call last August:

We received our first CV1 silicon samples in May and have successfully completed initial software bring-up. We will be sampling CV1 to leading customers in Q4 this year including a software development kit for them to put their algorithms.

The FQ2'19 earnings call was pretty much the same song, different verse with the focus this year on the CV2 and CV22 chips.

What the company did on the latest call is confirm that Mobileye, owned by Intel (INTC), is indeed the biggest competitor suggesting that Amberella was very late to the game. Despite indications from management that the CV chips are the best perception solutions in the game, the company has to overcome contracts in place with Moibleye and the marketing power of Intel. Do major auto manufacturers trust their AVs to a firm that addresses several end markets with an R&D budget of below $150 million with only about 60% of that dedicated to the auto or CV sectors.

Remember that going back to 2017 when Intel bought Mobileye, the company had famously already locked up deals for a revenue base of over $1.1 billion for 2019. All one needs to do is read the Q4'16 earnings call in February 2017 to see how most of the AV contracts were already locked up:

Strategically, 2016 was a landmark year for Mobileye. We secured 12 new ADAS program wins across 11 different OEMs. Volume for these programs run from 2018 to 2026... Our revenue is tracking as expected towards our outlook of approximately $1.1 billion in 2019, which we reiterate today.

The problem for Amberella was always the ability to obtain contracts that aren't even up for competitive bids as the CV chips hit the market.

The most aggressive companies in Waymo (GOOGL), Telsa (TSLA) and Cruise Automation (GM) already have AV plans for right around the corner making it very difficult for Ambarella to grab business with the leaders. At the time of the deal with Intel, Mobileye had deals with 27 auto manufacturers leaving other minor developments as what is left for Ambarella.

The Information report last week suggests Waymo is far from hitting the road with a fully autonomous fleet in 2019. Such delays and troubling data points might support the ability of a truly superior chip to steal market share, but CV sampling at this point makes that reality slim.

Attractive Valuation

The major reason that the stock held up on the horrendous guidance is the valuation. Ambarella only ended down $1.44 on the day despite an initial dip of an additional $4.

Ambarella is only worth about $1.3 billion now. Intel paid about $15.3 billion for Mobileye and any competitive chip would be appealing to any of the big semi players. Those players could afford the 2-3 year timeline and development costs needed for inclusion in AVs. Not to mention, the marketing muscle to convince an auto manufacturer to take the risk on an unproven chip.

Due to a highly profitable business and a cash balance of $376 million to end FQ2, Ambarella has spent some money repurchasing shares. In the last quarter alone, the company bought about 1.1 million shares for $45 million. The ending result in an enterprise value at only about $900 million making the stock pocket change for any large semi company.

AMBA Enterprise Value data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that any weakness in the stock next week is a problem. New lows would likely indicate the market has lost confidence in the vision of the management team.

If the CV chips ultimately have a future, investors should start seeing real signs of the company grabbing market attention and eventually deals. So far, the only hype comes from the company with limited external sources actually promoting any excitement over chips that should blow the socks off reports like the one from The Information. Knowing that Ambarella is still mostly hype, stay on the sidelines for now though the valuation makes the stock worth a flyer on a major dip.

