Party City Is Way Too Cheap

A frustrating couple of years

I've been a fan of specialty retailer Party City (PRTY) since I ran across the stock in 2016. Unfortunately, despite the bull case playing out nicely in terms of earnings, the stock simply hasn't performed. Indeed, as you can see below, Party City has simply seen many stops and starts in its share price but has mostly remained sideways. I continue to be bullish on the shares because the stock is very cheap and because the growth story is alive and well, when will investors come to appreciate Party City?

A great story

Why do I still like the stock despite the fact that it has moved sideways during one of the strongest bull markets in history? I cannot answer why Party City hasn't performed, but what attracted me to the company in the first place is its unique model. The company is a niche retailer of party goods, costumes and the like, a space that has no competition of any real scale. Other places sell these goods, of course, but Party City is a one-stop shop for anything party-related.

In addition, its vertical integration is highly unusual for a retailer and it leads to strong margins. Nearly 80% of the company's revenue comes from products that are either directly manufactured or sourced internally, meaning that only ~20% of its revenue is from third-party products. This is an extraordinary mix of private-label revenue that not only leads to higher margins at the point of sale but in complete control over the supply chain. You won't see Party City complain of supplier stock disruptions or anything of that nature because the vast majority of what it sells is sourced internally. In addition, this integration allows for better speed to market as well as agility when it comes to winners and losers in its assortment. This is a significant competitive advantage that Party City possesses over other retailers and it continues to bear fruit.

Source: Investor presentation, page 17

This slide shows how much growth Party City has been able to achieve in the past few years as a public company. While not spectacular by any means, this company has proven it can grow in any retail environment and do so profitably. Party City's low-cost product assortment means that it is an affordable luxury for just about anyone. In addition, the company's research suggests parents and millennials each throw ~3 parties each year for various reasons, so the market for disposable party goods - Party City's sweet spot - is huge.

Earnings show the company keeps chugging along

The company reported Q2 earnings a few weeks ago and results were roughly in-line with expectations. Revenue grew 3% as store acquisitions drove selling square feet higher. In addition, there was a diminutive 0.1% tailwind from higher comparable sales. However, excluding the timing difference from the Easter holiday in 2017, comparable sales would have risen 1%. Party City isn't necessarily a growth stock from a revenue perspective. However, it is making strides in creative ways, boosting its e-commerce platform and selling on Amazon. In addition, it continues to acquire franchise stores as a way of growth. It currently has ~800 company stores across the country, in addition to some franchised locations, so it certainly hasn't hit any sort of saturation point yet. However, its best revenue growth days appear to be behind it.

On the plus side, margin expansion continued in Q2. Gross margins rose 40bps to 41% of revenue despite higher freight costs. The company's share-of-shelf, which is the percentage of products it sources internally, continues to edge closer to 80% of revenue. Party City is continuing to boost gross margins despite obvious headwinds like higher labor costs, higher commodity costs, and increased freight costs that just about every retailer is grappling with today. In addition, SG&A costs leveraged down a bit, pushing operating margins higher.

A ludicrous valuation

Analysts have Party City producing $1.84 in EPS this year and at that level of earnings, shares are going for a PE ratio of just 8.3. That is unbelievably cheap, although shares have certainly been cheaper this year given the fact that investors have left the stock for dead on more than one occasion. In addition, Party City reported book value of $1.3 billion at the end of Q2; shares trade for a market capitalization of less than $1.5 billion as I write this.

Therefore, Party City offers investors a steady, long-term growth story that is trading for just 8 times earnings and only slightly more than book value. This business is being valued like it is going to shrink in perpetuity but that couldn't be further from the truth. This is not a growth stock, but given the proven, long-term tailwinds the company has for earnings growth, it is still far too cheap today. Shares may decline once more as they have so many times in the past, but this stock offers investors great value today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.