What Is Happening With Hilton Grand Vacations?

I keep my hands off HGV, and would only consider a buy-on-dip move in the context of a very well-diversified portfolio.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock has been down 30% in the past 6 months, despite recent results that have been nowhere near disastrous.

Back in mid-March, I wrote my first article on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV). I was impressed by the performance of the stock since it went public in the early part of 2017, particularly with astonishing 67% annualized return and comparatively low volatility in daily share price movements, up to that point.

Call me bad luck, but that moment marked the all-time peak of a stock that has since lost nearly 30% of its market value in only about six months, severely underperforming the broad equities market (SPY) so far this year.

Between then and now, Hilton Grand Vacations delivered two all-around earnings misses into a market that seems increasingly skeptical of top-of-the-cycle sectors, like travel and leisure. If on the one hand the macroeconomic landscape has been ideal as of late for businesses that rely on strong consumer discretionary spending, on the other hand investors may have started to tap the breaks on pro-cyclical bets, as the longest-lasting bull run in history runs its course. Cruise ship operators Royal Caribbean (RCL) and Carnival Corporation (CCL), two companies that have performed beautifully in recent quarters but whose stocks have been off their YTD peaks by at least 9%, have suffered from a similar lack of investor enthusiasm.

A key difference between Hilton Grand Vacations and most other players in the travel and leisure space, I rationalize, is that its revenue model is largely recurring-like. The company estimates that 60% of a customer’s lifetime value is generated after the initial VOI (vacation ownership interest) purchase, making client acquisition not the end goal in revenue generation, but the top of the sales funnel instead. Such feature tends to slow down revenue growth on the front end, but the upsell opportunities should theoretically protect the top line from falling off a cliff during an eventual downcycle.

A look back in history, however, suggests that the space is likely more sensitive to a deterioration in macroeconomic factors than my thesis might suggest. The graph above, provided by Hilton Grand Vacations itself, illustrates how revenue growth in the timeshare industry vanished in the wake of the Great Recession of 2008 (see shaded grey area) -- from a 2007 peak of $10.5 billion to $6.3 billion by 2009, representing a whopping 40% two-year decline after a fairly smooth 15% CAGR between 1974 and 2007. To this day, the industry has not fully recovered from that dip into the abyss.

Peers Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) and Wyndham Destinations (WYND), companies that have traded as public entities for longer than Hilton Grand Vacations has, saw their stock prices take a painful dive between July 2007 and March 2009, by as much as 92% in the case of the latter. Interestingly, as the chart below suggests, the late 2000s peak in WYND's price seems to have taken place roughly one year before the peak in trailing twelve-month revenues, while the 2009 trough also seems to have formed about 12 months ahead of the definitive turnaround in sales growth.

Final words

When I look at the chart below and notice that HGV currently trades at a rock-bottom trailing P/E multiple of 8.9x, I find myself tempted to buy the stock at current bargain prices. This is especially true in the face of financial and operational results that seem far from concerning: a recent net owner growth of more than 7%, contract sales increase of 10.5%, new property acquisition and launches in markets like New York City and Chicago, 65% growth in adjusted EBITDA and solid current-year EPS growth expectations.

But history suggests that timeshare companies and their stocks can be particularly sensitive to a slowdown in economic activity. Even if a 30% drop in HGV's value might seem overdone at first glance, a worst-case scenario could push share price further down the gutter. A forward P/E of less than 10x certainly looks low, but it may properly reflect the perceived risks that the stock may reach substantially lower before finally climbing back up.

For this reason, I choose to stay away from HGV at the moment. I would only consider a buy-on-dip move here, if at all, in homeopathic doses and in the context of a very well-diversified portfolio in which my pro-cyclical holdings are properly balanced by countercyclical ones.

