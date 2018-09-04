Micron And The Manassas Factory: A Golden Ticket

Micron is using its massive free cash flow to pay down debt, return capital and invest for the future.

The Street is clueless as to what type of company or business this truly is.

Manassas factory R&D expansion is evidence that Micron will continue to be very profitable for years to come.

The finite player is competing against everyone else, The infinite player is competing against themselves.

-Simon Sinek

It takes money to make money they say. This is true in the investing world and it is also true in the business world. Micron (MU) is indeed investing for the future of both the company and current product slate. However, they are also investing in the future of business and the unknown. Allow me to explain.

The Golden Ticket

According to Anandtech.com:

Micron’s fab in Manassas, Virginia, is called Fab 1 and it was the first fab the company built in the early 1980s. Nowadays the fab processes 300 mm wafers and produces a variety of long-lifecycle high-reliability products for the aforementioned markets. Such memory devices are not a commodity, they usually do not have direct competitors and therefore deliver strong profitability. As demand for such products is increasing, Micron needs to boost their production capacity. In addition, the company intends to set up R&D operations in Manassas, Virginia. The first step of the plan is to expand the clean room of Fab 1 to enable DRAM and NAND technology transitions at the plant, while also modestly increasing its output to satisfy demand for long-lifecycle products. The expansion will add less than 5% to Micron's global clean room space footprint, so it will barely have any effect on the total DRAM and NAND output of the company.

Image Credit: Anandtech.com

I enjoy writing about misunderstood stocks and have written a few articles on companies that have turned around and performed very well even though the masses thought they would not because of hard to change perspectives or erroneous notions. However, I have never written articles about Micron in the many years I have been on seekingalpha.com because there were so many other wonderful writers taking up that mantle.

Writers like Electric Phred, Russ Fischer and William Tidwell were not only eloquent in their articles but they gave us everything we needed. Plus, those guys are way better with the numbers than I am. However, something I am very good at is connecting dots... so let's draw a few conclusions.

Micron By The Numbers

Many people see Micron in this way, spreadsheets and ledgers.

Metric Q3 2018 Q3 2017 Year-Over-Year Change Revenue $7.80 billion $5.57 billion 40% GAAP Net Income $3.95 billion $1.96 billion 101% Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share $3.15 $1.62 94%

DATA SOURCE: MICRON TECHNOLOGY.

According to Zacks.com:

Moving on, Micron is also currently trading at 4.8X forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimates, which represents a significant discount compared to its industry’s 11.3X average, the S&P’s 17.7X, and blows away fellow chip power Nvidia’s (NVDA) 37.3X. Better still, MU stock has traded as high as 6.8X over the last year, with a one-year median of 5.4X.

Those numbers are quite fascinating, however, I look at Micron in a much different way. I see it as a company that manufactures the single most necessary component for almost every Technical company of the future.

The "It's Different This Time" Train

While it has been a wonderful ride for many of us, others still have not yet purchased a ticket. Yes, the struggle is different now from 2011 and 2012. Back then we were concerned with lawsuits, other lawsuits, and memory cycles. And we were excited about Hybrid Memory Cubes and Phase Change Memory.

In 2013, Micron formally acquired Elpida out of bankruptcy and the train slowly picked up steam. In this article from 2012, you can see 2 important bits about the acquisition.

Acquiring Elpida boosts Micron’s wafer manufacturing capacity by nearly 50% and gives the company a significant foothold in Asian markets. The total cost of the deal was $2.5 billion dollars. Micron has agreed to acquire Elpida’s equity for $750M, while the remaining $1.75B owed to the bankrupt corporation’s creditors will be paid off in installments through 2019. Picking up Elpida at firesale prices doesn’t just get Micron a foothold in Asia, it also brings the company a hefty chunk of business from Apple.

The foothold in Asia and grabbing business from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) popped out to all of us back then. However, what pops out now is that the debt repayment is scheduled to be finished in about 1 year at the end of 2019.

Along with other recent debt reductions, I connect those dots to this article from 2 days ago on the new factory expansion at Manassas.

The new facility is intended to leverage the future demand for smart devices in the automotive industry, in autonomous systems, and in other applications that require the latest high-speed memory chips. The new facility, which will include clean-room manufacturing and a global R&D facility, is set to begin operations in the second half of 2019.

As a way to show my thought process, last year everyone was doubting Nvidia (NVDA) as well. This article titled Wall Street Fears Nvidia is Too Dependent on Bitcoin paints an eerily similar picture to the "fears" the Street has that Micron is only benefiting from a really good chip cycle and that they will eventually start to lose money again.

Here is a quote from the above-referenced article.

Overall, Nvidia reported revenue jumped 56% to $2.2 billion, a quarterly record and more than the $2 billion Wall Street analyst had expected. Earnings of 92 cents a share also beat analysts’ 70 cent estimate, the company’s eighth beat in a row. But while revenue in the traditional graphic card business came on strong, the other problem for investors was in the company’s fast-growing data center business. Businesses and cloud data center owners are adding graphics cards to their servers to perform artificial intelligence and machine learning tasks more quickly than traditional central processor. And at the beginning of the quarter, Nvidia rolled out its new Volta chip providing performance 100 times faster on AI jobs than its previous generation of chips.

But despite the new Volta-based cards, sales in the data center increased only 2% from the first quarter to $416 million (although that still represented an impressive 175% increase from a year earlier). Some analysts and the CEO suggested that customers might have delayed purchases as they awaited better Volta availability or new server CPU chips from Intel (INTC, +0.37%).

Wall Street analysts are almost always unwilling to go out on a limb and say... "Hey! It is different this time!"

Thankfully, our friends and fellow authors here at SA are not.

Current Management

The second big dot I connect here is the one of current management as it relates to the performance of the company. In the past, under much less capable management, earnings reports were mishandled, financial terms of convertible bonds were terrible, and investor relations just plain sucked. However, a new day dawned in May of 2017 when Micron hired Mr. Mehrotra.

I have copied the first few lines of his biography from the Micron website:

Sanjay Mehrotra

President and Chief Executive Officer

Micron Technology, Inc.

Sanjay Mehrotra is president and chief executive officer at Micron Technology. Mr. Mehrotra joined Micron in May 2017, after a long and distinguished career at SanDisk Corporation where he led the company from start-up in 1988 until its eventual sale in 2016. In addition to being a SanDisk co-founder, Mr. Mehrotra served as its president and CEO from 2011 to 2016, overseeing its growth to an industry-leading Fortune 500 company. Prior to SanDisk, Mr. Mehrotra held design engineering positions at Integrated Device Technology, Inc., SEEQ Technology and Intel Corporation.

Please pay special attention to his prior experience as an engineer as well as his entrepreneurial experience at SanDisk Corporation. This is something that was integral for the future of the company. Having a leader... not just a manager but a leader... in place with the experience and drive that he has is paramount. He not only knows this technology and how transformational it will be, but he has the capability to execute the game plan.

We are also seeing this kind of transformational leadership in other companies like Centurylink (CTL), and Cleveland Cliffs (CLF). Leaders like Jeff Storey and Lourenco Goncalves are cut from the same stone.

Leaders like Mehrotra, Storey and Goncalves also play the infinite game, (with the companies they lead), and not the finite game. According to Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra:

“Micron’s Manassas site manufactures our long-lifecycle products that are built using our mature process technologies, and primarily sold into the automotive, networking and industrial markets,” said Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “These products support a diverse set of applications such as industrial automation, drones, the IoT (Internet of Things) and in-vehicle experience applications for automotive. This business delivers strong profitability and stable, growing free cash flow. Micron is grateful for the extensive engagement of state and local officials since early this year to help bring our Manassas expansion to fruition. We are excited to increase our commitment to the community through the creation of new highly skilled jobs, expanded facilities and education initiatives.”

In that statement, Sanjay mentions long-lifecycle products primarily sold into the automotive networking and industrial markets. We can safely assume he is talking about automotive-grade GDDR6 there. He also mentions expanding FCF. However, the diamond in that statement is this: "Micron is grateful for the EXTENSIVE engagement of state and local officials since early this year to help bring our Manassas expansion to fruition." I immediately think of the China-Micron tiff as it relates to failed buyouts, banning chips, the 2025 initiative, etc. This is an example of the infinite game being played by Micron and our federal government.

More Examples Of The Infinite Game At Micron

The recent decision to commence stock buybacks in the amount of $10 billion is an infinite game decision. Had they decided to issue a dividend it would have been, in the short term, better for the stock by allowing many potential investors to finally buy it. Someone who was more concerned with their numbers or share price of the stock, (their equity compensation), would have issued a dividend.

The decision to invest $3 billion over the next 12 years at the Manassas factory is evidence that Micron is playing the infinite game. They understand that those products currently produced at that facility are important for the future of the company. More importantly, however, they fully understand the need for increased R&D to find the next big thing that will propel the Micron of 2030 to new heights.

The decision to dissolve the IMFT partnership in 2019 is also an example of Micron playing the infinite game. An article from July 20, 2018 states:

In two separate press releases, both Intel and Micron stated that 3D Xpoint technology development beyond the second generation of the technology will be performed independently. According to the releases, the two companies have divergent business needs for 3D Xpoint and will optimize the next generation of the technology for different applications.

Conclusion:

The investing community still does not understand what Micron "IS." This is evidenced by the repeated comments and allusions to the "cyclical" nature of not only Micron as a company but the DRAM and NAND markets as a whole. The landscape has changed and will never be the same. Micron is using its massive free cash flow to pay down debt, return capital and invest for the future.

My Theory:

Micron is a founding member of the OpenPower consortium. They have, as of yet, not decided to market QuantX. Why is this? It is my belief that they are waiting for the full dissolution of the IMFT, as well as the next generation of QuantX, and will then begin aggressively marketing and selling that product into the server and mainframe markets.

A quote from the 3rd quarter earnings: "The underutilization costs associated with 3D XPoint production that I previously mentioned had a negative impact on SBU operating margins of approximately 700 basis points in the third quarter." You do not take that charge unless you know for sure it is worth it and how the future will play out.

Mr. Mehrotra is playing the infinite game here. That is why he did not bother selling 3D XPoint now... he did not want to cut off his nose to spite his face. That is, selling QuantX now would cannibalize their current very profitable markets. But in a year or so, as everyone will be needing much more powerful memory to run their AI machines, Deep Learning machines, Autonomous vehicles, IoT appliances, you name it... Super Sanjay to the rescue.

Long Targets:

Micron should report EPS for the Fiscal Year 2018 of $12 a share. That would mean 5x EPS would be $60. However, the industry average forward P/E multiple 11.3x. If Micron can manage a 10x multiple with those numbers it is $120 a share. However, given the Debbie Downer attitudes of the Wall Street types, I feel that is unrealistic.

By the end of 2019, Micron should have repurchased about $4 million in shares. I arrive at this amount based on a round number of $8 Million in FCF and the company directive to return 50% of FCF through repurchases. If we assume 1.235 Billion shares outstanding, (excluding treasury shares), and use an average share price of $60 a share, that implies 66,666,666 shares repurchased.

This amount would be larger if the company can repurchase at lower share prices. This would contribute to a 68-cent increase in EPS from repurchases alone, assuming no other increases in EPS. As far as the forward P/E multiple goes, let's split the difference and assume a 7.5x Forward P/E multiple and use the 12.68 EPS number; that comes out to $95 a share. The 7.5 forward P/E is a slight increase over the recent 6.8 FPE.

It is at this time that many will be forced to fall in love with Micron. However, at that point, they would have already missed the train.

