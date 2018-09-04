Please Jack, Stop Diluting My Shares! - Twitter

What about the company’s convertible bonds? Can they dilute shares even more? When do these convertible bonds mature and convert (into new shares)?

What is currently the rate at which Twitter dilutes its shareholders? What should we expect moving forward?

We ascertain whether profits and the corresponding R&D cuts will backfire, or if they are a step towards the right direction.

Everyone with an open position in Twitter (TWTR) has at some point come across the reason the company managed to post profits in Q4 2017 and thereafter. Cuts in SG&A expenses (Selling, General and Administrative) have been rather severe.

In 2017, (Y-o-Y) cuts amounted to nearly 20% and R&D was aggressively downsized (percentage wise). Taking a closer look at the last four quarters, we see that the average change in SG&A expenses was close to zero. Which means that the cuts were done only once (2017) to better align the gross profit margin with the operating profit margin.

In overview then, we could say that profits were the result of cuts. Now before we decide whether cutting back on R&D is a wise decision or not, allow me to say that stock-based compensation is not necessarily a bad thing. Why am I all of a sudden talking about stock-based compensation? Well, because a big chunk of R&D expenses comes in that form (stock options and RSUs).

From the perspective of the business/company itself, paying with shares is not straining Twitter’s balance sheet. Those additional shares are no debt. In a sense, they are the equivalent of “free money”. From the perspective of the shareholder, however, the cost is realized through a loss in ownership value. In essence, the shareholders are lending money to the company, at a zero interest rate, with the hope that they will one day be “paid back” via the appreciation of the shares they own.

Tech companies have made it a habit to dilute shares, primarily because they have huge margins that allow for huge profits per unit of revenue. So if we see stock-based compensation from this angle (dilution), it’s not all that bad. It is in fact a smart “underground” agreement between the company and its shareholders.

We’ll get back to the subject of dilution in a bit. For now, let us answer an important question first: “Are SG&A cuts the right move for Twitter”?

Pros: On the one hand, these cuts mean that Twitter will boost its operating margin to meet the average levels of its industry (20-25%, for a ~60% gross profit margin). They would also translate into Twitter generating more cash, that it can then invest (buy-outs).

Cons: On the other hand, these cuts could backfire. And I base this fear on the fact that Twitter’s tech peers are growing their R&D expenses continuously. Among them are Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), Yelp (YELP) and Snap (SNAP).

In conclusion though, SG&A cuts might not be such a bad thing after all. You see Twitter has been advancing its platform by buying applications and software (ex. Smyte), not through R&D. This means that a negative outcome is less likely and that cuts will instead generate additional cash, it can then use to buy out even more software businesses.

Dilution for Twitter comes in two forms

Now let us talk a little bit more about dilution.

Like many other tech companies, Twitter too relies on stock-based compensation to finance its R&D needs. The ideal timing for utilizing this option is when share prices are running high. Which is one reason many IPOs eventually go bust, i.e., companies are taking advantage of the post IPO momentum to gather additional cash (by saving actual cash).

After extensively studying Twitter’s stockholders equity statement, extended income statement and bond-related disclosures, I came up with the following information (and conclusions):

(a) Compensation-related dilution

Let’s start by briefly discussing the main types of stock-based compensation that Twitter is utilizing: The RSUs (Restricted Stock Units) and stock options.

While stock options are being “paid” in full right away, RSUs are not. The total RSU compensation is agreed on, but the “payments” are done periodically (partially). So for example, if Twitter and its CFO were to agree on a 4 million share RSU agreement, Ned Segal (CFO) would receive 1 million shares each year. If he was to leave the company during the 2nd year, he would not receive the full “payment”. This period during which an executive is receiving his RSUs is called the “Vesting Period”.

Both stock options and RSUs have an expiration date. Meaning that the respective holders have a limited time frame to “exercise” them. This characteristic can be very useful to investors, because knowing the vesting period (for RSUs), the expiration dates (for both) and the already agreed upon stock-based compensation plans allows them to predict the maximum possible dilution for the next year.

Now in order for us to have a clear picture of what Twitter’s “dilutive expenses” are, we should take some time and look into the Stockholder Equity Statement (graph below).

To make this less confusing, I used a different color (highlights) for each section of the statement that we are going to discuss:

Yellow: We can see the balance of common shares consistently rising from 2014 until 2017. Calculating the percentage change for each year reveals a slowdown in dilution. We’ll come back to that later.

Purple: The statement reveals that stock options have seen a major cut back in favor of RSUs. Why? Because Jack Dorsey values the “special few” model when it comes to managing a company. Let me elaborate: RSUs are mostly granted to high ranking executives, in order to give them an extra incentive to stay with the company for a longer time (vesting period). This same incentive scheme also keeps talent headhunters away. Dorsey wants a single executive to be responsible for an entire department. And he boosts their commitment by paying them with stock. If they do well, shares appreciate and they can exercise the RSUs and make more money. If they stay longer, they’ll receive more stocks (vesting period) and make more money. It’s up to them.

Back to the statement. Under the Common Stock section, we can see the number of shares issued (for compensation), and under the Additional Paid-in Capital section, the value of these shares (see highlights). As I’ve said before, the shareholder-friendly manager will avoid issuing shares when the stock price is low. Why? Because if Twitter wanted to raise cash indirectly (by issuing shares, i.e., avoiding to pay employees with actual cash), it could raise more cash per share when prices run high. So for example, if Twitter wanted to raise $400 million in 2018, it would need to dilute shareholders only half as much when the price is $40/share as opposed to $20/share. And that is yet another reason why Dorsey is striving to boost the price of Twitter: To continue diluting at a lesser cost to existing shareholders.

This also means that the longer Twitter’s stock price remains “high” (and it is high at P/E above 100), the better: Less dilution for shareholders, more extra (indirect) cash for the company. And that is probably one of the reasons hedge funds short the stock: They are trying to cut the company’s wings by pulling down prices as much as possible, making it harder for Twitter to raise cheap money. At the same time though, they are making sure that Dorsey keeps minimizing risk.

Orange: The arrows in the graph are meant to just remind us that paid-in capital is not the same as retained earnings. Retained earnings, often confused, are located lower down the Shareholder Equity Statement (Accumulated Deficit).

Now let us discuss GAAP and non-GAAP net income.

Twitter’s IPO-shareholders (the ones that stayed with Twitter since its IPO) have a claim on the $4.5 billion cash that Twitter holds. That money is in fact their money, which the company raised by diluting its shares over time. And while dilution has a negative impact on shareholders, it has a positive one on the company (as a business) itself.

Stock-based compensation expenses are non-cash in nature, i.e., cash never leaves the business, quite the opposite (indirectly). To understand my perspective, let’s say I own a private business all by myself. And because I believe in it I put some extra money in, right from my own pocket. This in a sense is a loan, from me to my business. I grant that loan hoping to get that money back with an extra premium (GAAP profits).

Pretty much the same holds for Twitter: Shareholders have loaned the company money with a zero interest rate. For that money, they expect the company to do well and pay them back with an extra premium (share buybacks and capital gains or just capital gains). If that doesn’t happen, they will “punish” the company and exit the stock. The latter by the way explains the high levels of short interest for Twitter (another reason). Those shorts know that shareholders have invested a big amount of cash and they expect to be paid back in full and more.

What about us who invested in Twitter during 2017-2018? Well, we are better positioned. You see we never gave Twitter a dime or gave much less at least, equal to the value of the dilution that took place since we bought the stock. That $4.5 billion pile is not our money, but it is ready to be invested and boost our position. That is what makes Twitter such a good investment for the newcomers, something most analysts have missed. Yes, we are far luckier than the poor shareholders who decided to invest in Twitter right after the IPO. That by the way is the reason why the company is hated so much and why even though shares have appreciated by more than 100% since its all-time lows, many are still not interested. Gauging the interest of the Seeking Alpha community is enough to realize that (limited engagement overall compared to other stocks).

But is Twitter still diluting its shares? Let’s have a look:

The 10.61% change we see in the graph (blue line) is the dilution for Twitter shares over the past 2+ years. Percentage-wise it seems to be a rather high rate when compared to Facebook and Alphabet. But we also need to take the market capitalization into account when comparing those companies to Twitter.

But what really matters is development. We want to know if Jack Dorsey continues to dilute the company’s shares at the expense of existing shareholders. So let’s have it:

Dilution Y-o-Y: 9.48% (2015), 5.99% (2016), 4.35% (2017).

I think it’s perfectly clear that percentage-wise, dilution is in decline. We verified that also earlier when we took a peek into the Shareholders Equity Statement. The money “indirectly raised” was lower each quarter. Q4 2017 and Q1 2018 show that the downtrend continues, but in Q2 2018 money raised via compensation plans started increasing again.

Of course that’s not a bad thing: Twitter’s stock price has appreciated, allowing for the company to raise more indirect cash per share. So even if stock-based compensation plans start expanding again, the dilution rate per dollar raised will be much lower.

Make sure to note that diluting shares is not always a bad practice. Since Twitter was not generating profits for years, the cash it kept piling comes mostly from diluting its shares (and issuing convertible bonds). If that cash was to be used to buy out valuable businesses like Smyte, then shareholders have yet another reason to stay positive towards the company. Businesses with huge margins like Twitter (67%) can easily capitalize on these practices (including convertible bonds).

(b) Bond-related dilution (potential)

Twitter had in the past issued convertible bonds. These notes have the potential to dilute the company’s shares substantially. For that reason, Jack Dorsey decided to issue yet another convertible bond to postpone possible dilution in 2019. This was a wise move. Let us discuss the details a bit.

In September 2014, Twitter issued two convertible bonds (notes):

Both have a total value of ~$1.8 billion (money raised).

One of them is due in 2019 (September), has a $77.64 conversion price per share and a 0.25% interest rate.

The other matures in 2021, has a $77.64 conversion price per share and a 1% interest.

Although the coupon rates are rather low (the reason companies chose convertible bonds sometimes), the Premium that Twitter signed for is high. Then again, had the company issued “regular” bonds, it would have to pay a much larger interest rate. The positive side when it comes to a convertible bond is that the “interest” is paid at maturity all at once (meaning the premium and excluding the mini-coupon rate). This put less of a strain on Twitter at a time when it had to heavily invest in R&D.

Now what happens if Twitter is unable to meet the conversion price by maturity? Well, it has the following options:

Pay the entire value of the bond with cash, in which case it would forgo a major piece of its cash pile. This would trim its investing capabilities and increase the overall risk for the company.

Borrow and pay the full value of the bond. This option would add an extra “weight” to the company, since it would still owe the money (just to someone else) and pay a much higher interest rate. The reason for the higher rate is because (i) the bond is not a convertible one and (ii) since the Fed increased interest rates, naturally any new debt issued will come at a higher cost (compared to a couple years back). Of course, Twitter’s credit rating has since risen so it would get some discount.

Perform the conversion and pay the difference either with cash, borrowed funds or by issuing additional shares (or any combination of these).

It would be hard for Twitter to meet the conversion price for the bond due in 2019 (September). $77 means that it would have to double its current Market Cap in just ~12 months. And even then the conversion would result in dilution (new shares need to be issued for the conversion to materialize).

And that is the reason Jack made the right choice: He issued a new convertible bond in order to postpone dilution, by using the raised funds to pay down the maturing bond. Or at least that is what I hope he will do.

Bottom Line

Twitter has been diluting its shareholders for quite some time now. Luckily, the company seems to be altering its strategy, now that GAAP profits are gradually becoming the norm. Q2 2018 generated about $100 million in profits, an amount similar to the average value of dilution, on average per quarter (for the past two years).

At the same time, a higher stock price means that every extra share issued (dilution) generates more dollars then in the past. So if Twitter was in need to keep raising cash, it could raise a lot more per share now. And this is good news for shareholders: It means that even if dilution expands again, the company would raise a lot more of money which it could then use for valuable buy-outs.

Either way, dilution is currently in the decline. Still, Jack Dorsey and/or his CFO Ned Segal need to clarify whether the newly issued convertible bond is to be used in order to postpone a dilutive conversion in September 2019. Twitter needs to be extra careful now that short interest is on the rise again.

Postscript Note

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.