McKesson's Valuation From 3 Perspectives

Despite potential for about a 25% return when including the small dividend, there are some strange things going on - namely regarding the book value and EPS mismatch.

In this article, I will take a quantitative approach to analyzing MCK. This piece will solely focus on the numerical value of the business from three different perspectives.

McKesson's (NYSE:MCK) stock price has been hovering in place for quite some time now. In this piece, I will assign my fair share value for McKesson from two different perspectives: FastGraphs analysis and Discounted Cash Flow Analysis, while also analyzing their book value.

Company Description

McKesson has two core business segments, which they identify as McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. Their Distribution Solutions segment consists of three main sections: North American Pharmaceutical Distribution and Services (PDS), International PDS, and Medical-Surgical Distribution Services. Their North American pharmaceutical distribution and services business is the largest pharmaceutical distributer in the United States. Their Technology Solutions segment consists of their equity investment in Change Healthcare and formerly consisted of Enterprise Information Solutions (EIS) business, which they sold for $169 million on Oct. 2nd, 2017.

Valuation - Fast Graphs Approach

Looking at FastGraphs, we can see that the company is trading well below its earnings line. If we were to take the normal P/E and multiple it by the current earnings, we would get a price of about $220 per share. If we simply take a look at what the price should be given its earnings and earnings growth, we see a fair share price of about $190.

Valuation - Discounted Cash Flow Approach

In order to determine a company's equity value, the most standard methodology is a discounted cash flow (DCF) model. Many modelers will base their assumptions on what they expect the company will do, however, here at DocShah Economics we apply what the company has historically done. Each assumption used to power the DCF has been rooted in the historical performance of MCK going back almost a decade. For example, if we take the average revenue growth going back to 2009, we arrive at 7.43% (however, revenue jumped by 30% in 2015, so we must normalize that to a statistical mean of each of the other years. In doing so, we 'normalize' the one time large gain to what is a more accurate representation of their revenue growth). In doing so, average revenue growth since 2009 has been 4.91%. MCK's weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is 9.76%.

Many investors forget that operating leases, while an "off balance sheet activity" is still debt and thus, must be accounted for (pun intended) in calculating cost of debt, and subsequently WACC. Our conservative terminal growth rate is set at 2%, simply to keep up with inflation (for an interesting read on that subject matter, take a look at this piece I wrote on my blog.

The summation of their discounted future free cash flows amounts to $40,134 million. From there we must subtract out debt, which is comprised of $6,751 million (long-term debt), $1,129 million (short-term debt), and $2,650 million (present value of operating leases). We add back the cash on hand, $2,672 million and subtract out minority interest $253 million to arrive at an equity value of $32,023 million. Then, we finally divide by the outstanding shares to arrive at a fair share price of $160.30.

To justify the current share price of $130, revenue would have to grow at 1.3% per year. I find that scenario highly unlikely given the historical performance of MCK. And just to be cute, if you fancy "what if" scenarios… let's unnormalize 2015's revenue growth and make 7.43% the revenue growth per year. If that is the case then MCK would be worth $184.81.

Furthermore, I baked into my valuation a shift towards higher taxes in 2021 (35%) because I like to be conservative in my valuations. So, if you were wondering if we were to have a change of political parties in 2020 and the corporate tax rate got hiked up again, I have got you covered.

However, if we want to be as liberal as possible and were to hold a 25% corporate tax rate, using the 7.43% growth, the fair share of MCK would be $220.53 per share.

Valuation - Book Value Approach

MCK's Price/Book value is 2.64. This signifies that if you were to buy the business today, immediately liquidate all assets, and pay off all liabilities, you would only get 37.88% (1/2.64) of your money back. That's not a great margin of safety. However, McKesson's P/B ratio is better than its two biggest competitors, Cardinal Health (CAH) and AmerisourceBergen (ABC), which come in at 2.66 and 6.28 respectively. For comparison's sake, take a look at the article I wrote on Dick's Sporting Goods and their P/B value.

In addition, MCK's Dividend CAGR since 1999 is only 4.3%. Management has recently picked up the pace in regards to raising dividends at a faster rate - since 2009, MCK's Dividend CAGR is 12.51%. Their dividend payout ratio is an incredibly low, 10%. With a 1.20% dividend yield and a miniscule payout ratio, there is lots of room for the dividend to exponentially grow. However, as of now, it offers a weak return, which may not align with your investing strategy. As a result, taking this approach shows that the company does not have a large margin of safety and does not offer much compensation in terms of dividends at least for now.

EPS Growth Verse Book Value Growth Mismatch

McKesson's EPS CAGR since 2010 is 11.92%, while their book value CAGR in that same time period is only 6.39%. And if that wasn't enough to raise in eye, consider this: McKesson's CEO John Hammergren has drawn controversy for his exorbitant salary and bonuses - much of which derives from stock options. MCK had 271 million shares of common stock outstanding in 2009. Fast forward to 2018 and they only have 199 million shares of common stock outstanding. Companies buying back stock because their shares are undervalued is nothing to fear. Companies buying back to stock to artificially boost their EPS and value of executive stock options is something to fear.

Furthermore, if we go to the DEF14A for MCK, released in conjunction with the annual proxy statement, we can find executive compensation information. MCK increased its Performance Stock Units (PSU) 25% in regards to its long-term incentives (LTI).

PSU are restricted stock awards granted in units as opposed to shares (each unit typically represents the same value as one share of stock) given to executives only if certain goals are met - one of which could be earnings per share targets. Could one possible explanation be that MCK has bought back 72 million shares in order to boost the value of the performance stock units and pay higher compensation to executive officers?

That to me explains one possible reason why EPS grew (and subsequently stock price - CAGR of 9.94%) so drastically over the years, but that growth did not carry over to the book value. The logic goes something like this - if earnings grow dramatically, that money gets invested back in the company, which leads to more growth - higher book value. If earnings are not being converted to more earnings, then cash is effectively being squandered somewhere in the chain or EPS is being manipulated and there is no real earnings growth, just a decrease in outstanding shares.

Takeaway

I threw a lot of numbers out there so let's quickly recap starting with FastGraphs:

Best Case Scenario - $220/share

Standard Scenario - $190/share

DCF:

Best Case Scenario - $220/share

Standard Scenario - $184/share

Conservative Scenario - $160/share

My goal was to present the case where MCK is undervalued. Stock prices tend to follow EPS growth, but we want organic earnings growth, not artificial growth from fewer shares.

I believe in the current economy of cheap money and low rates that MCK has upside to $160 and most likely beyond given their historical track record of revenue growth. However, with that being said, we are investing in businesses, not ticker symbols. One should feel comfortable that management has the shareholders' best interest in mind. I think readers have to continue to dig deep with MCK and determine if it is the right fit for them. Hopefully this article sheds some light on McKesson's fair value. Please drop a comment down below and tell me what you think - I would love to hear your thoughts. As always, thanks for taking the time to read my work. Hit the follow button if you so wish.

