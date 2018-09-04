Nutanix: Solid Guide; Transition To Software Only Remains Smooth

Transition to software only sales has been very smooth so far with more upside to come.

Nutanix (NTNX) reported a strong Q4 earnings report last week with solid guidance headed into F19. After trading down 7.4% post-earnings, this provides investors a great opportunity to take advantage of an undervalued named as their transition to a software-only model remains on schedule.

Total revenue increased 47% for the year and 49% for Q4, both of which are significant feats for a company who just surpassed $1 billion in TTM revenue. With gross margins approaching 80%, NTNX is poised to re-rate close to pure-play software companies, which typically trade at forward revenue multiples of 7-10x.

As NTNX phases out their pass-through hardware sales, they will begin to focus solely on their software business, which generates higher margins and has much greater visibility into future revenues. NTNX announced this transition in Q1 and I previously wrote an article going through this transition and how NTNX should now be valued. The recent post-earnings pull back provides a great opportunity for investors to build and increase their holdings in the leading HCI player.

Q4 Earnings and Guidance

During Q4, NTNX grew their software and support billings by 66%, which slightly decelerated from 67% in Q3. Investors should expect slight deceleration from a $1b+ revenue company growing billings at this rate. However, the mere 1 percentage point deceleration is an impressive feat in itself.

Total software and support revenue increased 49% for the quarter, and 47% for F18. Software revenue reached ~$900 million for F18 and with growth still near 50%, this is one of the fastest software companies out there. Management’s commitment to their software-only approach will cause increased investments in order to grow their market share.

Rather than focusing on profitability, management talks about their placement in the Rule of 40, that is revenue growth rate plus free cash flow margin. Companies who grow their revenues at this high of a rate will inevitably decelerate their growth rate as they strive to become profitable. The Rule of 40 suggests that as a company matures and begins to focus on profitability, the summation of revenue growth and free cash flow margin above 40 signifies a strong company. NTNX reported a Rule of 40 value of 51 for the year, placing them at the high end of the software company spectrum.

Gross margins remained very healthy at 78% and I would assume these margins will continue to expand towards 80%, especially as the company generates more software revenue, which has higher margins.

As the company sheds their lower margin, slower growth hardware sales, investors should expect higher gross margins. The one caveat with this, which was somewhat seen this past quarter, is that the quicker NTNX gets rid of their hardware sales, their revenue growth will be artificially lower. Since they would no longer record their hardware sales, their top line might take a slight hit to the growth figure. However, this means gross margins would come in higher than expected.

Billings are a great proxy for the company’s transition to software revenue. The more software billings the company generates, the more future revenue will come from software sales. The below chart is a great depiction of the company’s transformation over the years and as you can see, F19 shows a very low percentage of billings coming from hardware sales. In essence, by the end of F19, the company will have minimal hardware sales left to get rid of. Because of this transition and management’s strong commitment, I firmly believe NTNX should be valued as a software-only company.

NTNX’s customer cohort is also a big driver of their future growth. Traditionally, they have focused on the enterprise-market leaving the middle market companies largely untouched. However, NTNX has placed a lot more emphasis on the middle market and has initiated several internal sales programs to place more emphasis on this large market opportunity.

At the end of Q4, NTNX had over 10,600 customers, with 710 of the Global 2,000 customers in their wallet. Growing the middle market cohort will give NTNX a great opportunity to become the mainstream HCI name for companies of all sizes. In addition, NTNX experiences significant revenue growth from existing customers. This is demonstrated by customers who have been with NTNX for more than 18 months on average spend 4.1x their initial purchase.

This is significant in that as NTNX grows their customer base both into enterprises and middle market, over time, these cohorts will provide solid streams of revenue growth. This past quarter, NTNX signed one of their largest deals ever, a $20 million deal, with 40% of the deal’s value being recognized as revenue for the quarter.

Valuation

Management has strongly committed to their transition to software-only revenue and with the impressive combination of top line growth and gross margins, NTNX deserves to be traded as a software-only company with a premium multiple.

Software and support revenue was ~$900 million in F18, growing at 47%. This demonstrates one of the fastest revenue growth rates in the market for a company at this scale. For Q1, management expects another strong quarter of revenue growth with total revenue between $295-310 million, which implies software and support revenue growth of 40-45% y/y. In addition, management expects 94-95% of total billings to come from software, a slight increase compared to Q3’s guidance.

In order to properly value NTNX, I looked at a variety of fast-growth software companies who trade at premium revenue multiples compared to the greater market. The list of peers include: New Relic (NEWR), ServiceNow (NOW), Proofpoint (PFPT), Red Hat (RHT), Splunk (SPLK), Atlassian (TEAM), and Workday (WDAY). All of the peers are considered leaders in their respective industries, hosting both strong revenue growth rates and consistently high gross margins.

To be conservative regarding NTNX, I used F18’s software and support revenue of ~$900 million and assumed a rather significant deceleration (given management’s Q1 guidance for 40-45% growth) of 35%. This results in a conservative software revenue of $1.215 billion for F19.

With a current market cap of $9.66 billion and net cash of ~$500 million, this gives NTNX an enterprise value of $9.11 billion. Using my conservative $1.215 billion software only revenue in F19, NTNX currently trades at a 7.5x conservative forward revenue multiple. This compares to the peer group average of 11.5x.

Assuming NTNX trades at the peer group average multiple of 11.5x, this would imply an enterprise value of ~$14 billion. Backing out net cash of ~$500 million, this would also imply a market cap of ~$13.5 billion. With 171.2 million shares outstanding, this would imply a target price of $79 representing a 40% upside from Friday’s closing price of $56.32.

A more bullish case can be demonstrated by assuming NTNX’s software revenues grow by 40%, which would still imply a 7 percentage point deceleration and would be at the low end of management’s guidance for Q1 (which has historically been a seasonally slower quarter). At a 40% software revenue growth, this gives us F19 software revenue of $1.26 billion, representing a 7.2x forward revenue multiple. Assuming this multiple slightly expands to 8.0x over the next 12 months, this would give us a target price of $62, representing a 10% upside from Friday’sclosing price of $56.32. Again, these are all very conservative multiples given NTNX’s software transition, high gross margins, large TAM opportunity, and premium valuations given to peers (but not yet received by NTNX).

Risks to NTNX include a slower than expected transition to software-only sales, though would have a slight benefit to revenue growth, and would negatively impact gross margins. The emergence of more competitors would also hamper NTNX’s growth.

