Casey's General Stores Tries To Cut Costs

Due to trends in the retail industry and bloated plans of expansion, Casey's will have a hard time growing in the future which should generate less interest from investors.

At the beginning of September, Casey’s General Stores (CASY) will report earnings for its fiscal first quarter based on previous earnings dates. The grocery store company that operates more than 2,000 stores in the Midwest will look to correct course after missing earnings estimates 3 out of 4 quarters in the previous fiscal year. Investors will be looking to see if shares of CASY can build on the recent bounce off of near-term lows at $95. Shares trade at about $114 as of Monday, September 3rd and look to be on trend to test the high at $128.51. A good earnings report would be a refreshing fundamental change for the stock that could lead to a move higher.

As mentioned before, CASY’s last year of quarterly earnings reports was dominated by pessimism after 3 out of 4 EPS numbers missed Wall Street analyst estimates. Revenue numbers were similarly disappointing as 3 out of 4 of Wall Street analyst revenue estimates were missed as well. Year-over-year growth rates remain relatively positive though. While it seems that Wall Street always seems to expect more of the company, CASY has consistently grown revenue over the past 3 years. From $1.58 billion in 2016 to $2.09 billion in 2018, the sales number has been on a steady rise which keeps investors interested.

Investors will also be keeping an eye on CASY’s ongoing “value creation” plan that was focused on reducing costs in order to create more operating efficiency. Management took various actions including reducing the number of 24 hours locations. This had the effect of dropping same store sales for the quarter by 0.4 percent while increasing margin by 10 basis points. The margin increase was enough to offset the drop in sales for the year as the stores that stopped 24 hour service saw sales increase 1.9 percent with margins even higher at 31.8 percent. Management noted that this was “at the upper end of our guidance.”

While CASY is a grocery store company, the firm generates a large part of its revenue from its gas stations. The trend of higher crude oil prices in the first half of 2018 pushed CASY fuel prices and total sales higher. In the last quarter, total gallons sold rose by 7.2 percent with the average price rising from $2.48 per gallon to $2.21 per gallon. Because crude oil’s price has been growing faster than gasoline’s price, the benefits of higher prices were more than offset by costs. CASY’s average fuel margin fell from $0.172 a year ago to $0.163 in the last quarter.

The poor margins in the gas station operations has weighed on overall results. Despite efficiencies being realized on the merchandise end, the average margin for the quarter was down 200 basis points from a year ago. Operating expenses, up by 7.9 percent, also weighed on the bottom line. Unusual expenses related to weather, health insurance, and consulting fees resulted in $7.3 million worth of extra costs. The common thread of CASY’s earnings announcement is and will continue to be margin management, and despite the recent “value creation” initiative, leadership seems to be unable to successfully cut costs.

An unusual item that has pushed bottom line growth a lot higher than expected is the benefits from the tax cuts from 2017. For the full year that ended last quarter, CASY received $103 million in tax benefits. The cash went to three main places:

CASY authorized the repurchase of $600 million worth of stock through 2020. The first $300 million was authorized in March 2017 and end May 2018. The second $300 million was authorized in April 2018 and will last until 2020. In addition to share repurchases, CASY increased its dividend from $0.26 to $0.29 which was paid out on August 15th, 2018. Finally, the company continued to open new stores and acquired 20 or more in the entire fiscal year. New construction surpassed expectations by 25 stores as 85 stores were built for the full year. Additionally, the firm opened its first store in Michigan.

CASY’s performance as a company has remained consistently below expectations. Shares have been trading sideways between $100 and $120 since the second half of 2015. There’s no reason to assume that this will change. While the store owns over 2,000 stores, it remains located regionally in the Midwest. As it adds stores, the old operations will be vulnerable to cannibalization. In order to avoid this, CASY should look at expanding into new states like it did in Michigan or stay focused on its cost efficiency measures, measures which could be endangered by excess expansion (as what might have occurred in the last year).

In the end, it’s hard to find good reasons to buy CASY. With the retail and grocery store industry being radically changed by services like Amazon, brick and mortar stores will find it hard to grow and attract investor interest. It’s likely that the company will continue to post disappointing earnings, below analyst estimates and low year-over-year growth numbers. There’s a reason this stock was downgraded four times in 2017 by RBC Capital Markets, Northcoast, Sidoti, and Raymond James. CASY shares could trade higher on a continuation of the reversal, but it should never trade above $120. The earnings report will probably be more of the same and should have no lasting effect on share price.

