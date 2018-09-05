Caesars: A Misunderstood Bankruptcy Reorg With 100%+ Upside

Quick Thesis:

Caesars is a special situation that we believe is substantially mispriced due to a complicated bankruptcy with its subsidiary, Caesars Entertainment Operating Company (CEOC), and the subsequent merger of CZR with Caesars Acquisition Corp (CACQ) and CEOC. The resulting structure (see below org. chart) is essentially an OpCo (CZR) and PropCo (VICI), with no cross-ownership between the two. This is a situation with non-fundamental selling pressure coming from the former creditors who are not natural long-term holders of the new entity (59.2% ownership upon exit). Furthermore, the complexity and recent exit from a litigious bankruptcy process likely have kept most investors on the sidelines until full year consolidated financials can be posted in early '19. Caesars is atypical in that we believe this is a high quality business that has emerged from bankruptcy with tremendous scale and many clear competitive advantages over its peers. We typically find most bankruptcy exits are companies with subpar assets and/or poor business models, but we believe the sole reason for Caesars bankruptcy was excessive leverage ($25.6bn total debt/~14x net leverage) from an aggressive TPG/Apollo LBO in 2006. While the market appears to be oblivious to the quality and scale of the Caesars assets, we project over the next 18 months, a significant re-rating is warranted. There is substantial embedded value (mostly center Strip) in Caesars owned real estate - so much so, we think if Caesars were to monetize just the owned real estate portfolio that the stock has 85-105% upside while giving no credit to other advantages within the Caesars franchise.

What the market is overlooking:

Investors appear to be underappreciative of Caesars' growth playbook through sale-leaseback arbitrage transactions with VICI (REIT), while at the same time acquiring incremental properties and implementing property level improvements through Total Rewards (largest casino rewards program) - thereby driving cost synergies and top line growth.

Recently completed buyback of ~ 3.3% of shares outstanding (not including converts), four recent insider buys - CEO purchased 100K shares after the sell-off.

Significant property ownership on the Strip and other high quality regional casinos potentially provides $8-9.5bn in untapped cash through sale-leaseback transactions.

An iconic franchise with an industry-leading casino platform business that has been unrecognized by investors due to complexity and structural impediments out of bankruptcy.

Market not giving CZR any credit for incremental Las Vegas room renovations that were mothballed during bankruptcy; only 60% of the Vegas assets have been renovated, which leaves significant incremental RevPAR growth opportunities in the next few years. With almost 60% of EBITDAR attributable directly to Las Vegas operations, there is a decent runway for organic growth by reinvesting in these core properties.

The health of the Las Vegas Strip is as good as it has ever been - hotel room inventory has been flat for almost 10 years, a record for Vegas. New inventory not likely to come onto the market for at least 3 years.

Hidden value in the rights and intellectual property of World Series of Poker (WSOP), which holds the largest and most respected poker tournament in the world annually estimated value in 2013 at $700mn.

Almost 100 acres of center strip property that is underutilized, provides upside optionality or liquidity if sold - Estimated value $833mn (see below), based on prior transactions.

Potential uplisting into the S&P 500 index; MGM (NYSE:MGM) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) are already listed within the S&P 500 index, need for a "pure play" U.S. casino company.

Sell-side is beginning to resume coverage of Caesars; JP Morgan recently initiated coverage in May, and Merrill/BoA initiated coverage in July of this year.

Accretive buybacks at these depressed levels should multiply the upside once growth and fixed cost leverage becomes more apparent from Caesars' new "asset light" business model.

A further consolidation of subsidiaries to simplify the balance sheet, the merging of CEOC and CRC is on schedule to be completed in late Q3 or early Q4, as well as the possibility of eliminating the convert.

One of the largest sports books in Vegas that can be easily transferred on a state-by-state basis, especially on mobile/online. Sports betting market estimated to be approximately $150bn per year, large amount of "play-in" ability as well once legalized the market will probably expand even more. Digital sports betting platform (App) as well as physical sports betting presence already operational in NV, MS, and NJ. Ability to utilize Total Rewards to drive sports betting platform user adoption.

Q3 Guidance Overreaction

The stock was cheap to begin with prior to the Q2 report; but after the report, Caesars' stock became temporarily exceptionally cheap from what seemed to be exacerbated concerns. On August 1st, 2018, Caesars lost approximately 24% intraday in the span of a few hours and was halted three times off worries of a potential Las Vegas slowdown. Oddly enough, the violent collapse in the stock didn't translate into a meaningful sell-off in bonds - with the CGPHLC 5.25% 2025 notes only down around a half percent. The concern had to do with issues that seemed more short-term in nature, with forecasted softness in the Q3 due to tough comps (Mayweather/McGregor 08/26/17) and a lack of overall events in Q3 (down 22% on conference attendees Q3 y/y pg 23). On top of this, continued weakness at MGM's Mandalay Bay after the shooting tragedy, has forced MGM to lower rates at Mandalay Bay to attract hotel customers. This was implied on the Q2 call, with Caesars' CEO, Mark Frissora, stating that this weakness at "similar competitors" (mainly MGM) was dampening pricing growth, which was reiterated on the MGM Q3 call. While Caesars does have a large Las Vegas exposure, for what amounted to a point or two of Las Vegas RevPAR (Q3) deceleration, Caesars, at one point, lost ~$2.4bn in market capitalization for approximately $8-16mn in EBITDAR impact (Wolfe Research). Even with the deceleration in Q3, management maintained full year guidance given what they think are fairly solid event bookings in Q4, and significantly easier Q4 comps y/y. We think one of the main reasons for this short-term collapse was some structurally specific dynamics at work with Caesars just exiting bankruptcy ten months ago and the former creditors still holding a significant interest in Caesars OpCo. Furthermore, the stock has lower liquidity (typically a 5 cent bid/ask spread) than would normally be expected for a $20bn+ EV company with a global presence. We think all these factors combined, in addition to some possible algorithmic trading, put undue pressure on the stock.

With the recent pressure on the stock and new recent lows, one would expect a correlation to deteriorating fundamentals; however, that does not appear to be the case. Adjusted EBITDAR margins for Q2 2018 were the highest (29.4%) ever for a Q2 reporting period, with enterprise wide EBITDAR growing double digits and expanding 270 basis points year over year. While there is a lull in Q3, management is maintaining guidance to double-digit RevPAR growth in Q4. On top of this, occupancy trends remain healthy with Q2 occupancy remaining at 90.8%, with revenue well diversified in the most recent quarter.

Exhibit 1: Revenue Segmentation, Source: Company Q2 Presentation

Overview

Caesars operates the largest U.S. casino portfolio within the U.S.; it has a geographic presence in 14 states (51 properties- including Centaur assets) and recently emerged from a complicated CEOC restructuring, which shed over $17bn in debt. After the LBO from TPG and Apollo, Caesars was operating with over 14x net leverage ($25.60bn in total debt 01/15/15); it is now much more manageable, running just above 4.8x 2019E pro-forma (total debt $8.2bn + rent 8x) EBITDAR, after spinning off some real estate assets into the PropCo and creditors rolling positions into equity ownership in the new Caesars OpCo & PropCo (Exhibit 2).

Exhibit 2. Property Structure. Source: Q3 2017 Earnings Presentation

Exhibit 3. Merger Agreement/Prospectus

VICI Sale-Leaseback Playbook

Not many investors are aware of Caesars' new operating structure, let alone the extensive value arbitrage arising from the relationship with VICI, selling properties into a triple net lease and retaining operating control. Caesars demonstrates an extremely strong network effect from its Total Rewards program, integrating 51 properties under the consolidated network of Caesars. This strong platform is exhibited in recent transactions, and management has created a slide (below) showing how accretive these leaseback transactions are to the CZR shareholders. Essentially these transactions enable CZR to purchase assets at 7-9x EBITDA and then sell those assets in a triple-net lease to back to VICI for ~ 6x+ EBITDA, while maintaining control of the property and capturing the EBITDA spread. This assumes a 2x REIT rent coverage and approximately 10% EBITDA synergies post acquisition; when combining all these pieces, the net multiple becomes a purchase price of roughly 3.25x EBITDA, highly accretive to the OpCo at ~ 8x EBITDAR. If a similar sale-leaseback transaction were to be executed on the recent Centaur acquisition ($1.7bn) we estimate it would create around $345mn in shareholder value. This would be comprised of ~$200mn (no credit for table games) in EBITDAR at an EBITDAR/Rent multiple of 1.8 and purchase prices of 12x, resulting in incremental EBITDAR of $89mn acquired at 4.12x EBITDAR, while CZR is trading ~ 8.0x. Over time, I believe management can create a tremendous amount of value by repeatedly executing this strategy. We believe Caesars possess a unique proposition through a captive REIT (NYSE:VICI) that is backed and enhanced in value by Caesars' industry leading scale, Total Rewards, WSOP, and a fully integrated IT infrastructure.

Exhibit 4: Internal Estimates Based on Centaur Transaction

Exhibit 5: Accretion Example. Source: 2017 Full Year Presentation

JPM Note on VICI and CZR:

"CZR Has a ~$10 billion Real Estate Pipeline That Could Be Sold to VICI (and/or Other Gaming REITs) We believe CZR could create substantial value per share (~$1.34 total, assuming recent transaction multiples hold) by utilizing sale/leasebacks for its nearly ~$10b in real estate assets. The company could optimally then use the proceeds to repurchase shares, or alternatively, reduce debt given that a sale-leaseback of the company's remaining assets would elevate current leverage. CZR currently owns the real estate at 11 of its 30 properties (19 are leased to VICI), including two of its nine Las Vegas properties and 17 of its 21 regional U.S. properties. Given the company has announced three sale leasebacks since emerging from bankruptcy, we believe more are likely to come… We estimate that if CZR repurchased $8b of shares at a 10% premium to current prices, it would be ~33% accretive to free cash flow per share, and assuming CZR could trade at a ~9% 2020E FCF yield, would imply a share price of $19."

Source: JPMorgan, 05/24/18 Initiation, Daniel Politzer

This, in turn, is also extremely attractive to VICI by buying properties for ~ 10-12x EBITDA while trading at ~15x EBITDA, as shown below the future runway of sale-leaseback transaction is considerable.

Exhibit 6: Growth Runway, Source: VICI Q2 Presentation

VICI has been quite active with two recently closed deals - Harrah's Las Vegas and Caesars Octavius Tower - and announced acquisitions of Harrah's Philly and Margaritaville (sale-leaseback with Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)). Overall, gaming properties continue to generate interest among REIT investors due to higher cap rates and fairly predictable cash flows.

Investors trying to understand the potential from the Caesars sale-leaseback blueprint may want to look at Penn National Gaming as a relevant case study. Since initiating a sale-leaseback transaction in 2013, PENN spun out GLPI as a captive REIT and began doing accretive M&A deals and leasing them back to GLPI. Over the past five years, the earnings accretion has benefited shareholders tremendously; the stock is up over 3x+ since 2013 and likely has even more running room left with the recent acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment. While we think highly of Timothy Wilmott and believe much of the success at PENN has been due to his capital allocation abilities, we think Caesars has an even better story. Wilmott and his team at PENN were highly successful in rolling up some of the fragmented regional casino market, but Wilmott never had the powerhouse of Total Rewards 55mn+ member network (only 5m members on 41 total properties post merger), the rights to the World Series of Poker, or the brand power of Caesars and Harrah's.

As shown below in a Caesars Analyst event, the network effect of Total Rewards is strong and drives immediate EBITDA and top-line growth - not to mention the ability to combine acquired properties into Caesars existing IT infrastructure (newly upgraded) and proven property and operational management systems.

Exhibit 7: M&A Options. Source: Analyst Day Presentation

To give an example of just how wide the disconnect is between casinos, PENN, with just under 95% of properties leased, will have a net leverage ratio of approximately 5.84x (after assumed merger w/ Pinnacle) after year one synergies ($50mn) and 5.4x leverage after year 2 synergies, totaling $100mn run rate of EBITDAR synergies. On the other hand, we calculate Caesars is trading at approximately 4.80x net rent adjusted (8x multiple) leverage in FY '19, a full turn below PENN. While PENN is not an absolute apples-to-apples comparison, we have PENN trading around 8.0x 2019 EBITDAR and Caesars trading at roughly the same multiple in 2019E. Additionally, Las Vegas operators and owners typically get a decent premium to pure regional operators, typically 1-1.5x, depending on the quality of the properties and operating margins.

Comps

Exhibit 8: Source Bloomberg - * CZR '19 EV/EBITDA Adj. for Centaur

Caesars is cheap on an absolute basis; on a relative basis, bearing in mind the percentage of leased to owned properties, there is an even wider dispersion if one gives consideration for the quality of Caesars' franchise. In regards to the comps, a few of these have de-rated recently - mainly CZR; we have CZR's trading just above 7.73x 2019E EV/EBITDA. Also worth mentioning is WYNN's implied U.S. multiple (backing out WYNN Macau) is ~ 11x and LVS is around 17x on 2019E EV/EBITDA.

Exhibit 9: YTD Comps Performance

Caesars has continued to underperform peers even though fundamentals are stable and Q3 guidance has been in line with other Vegas peers. Furthermore, the two big laggards in the above table, WYNN and MGM, have specific events affecting the stock. MGM has experienced continued weakness at its Mandalay Bay property (MGM's #3 property with respect to EBITDA) since the shooting tragedy last October, coupled with construction issues and delays at MGM Park. MGM's current stock price is likely factoring in considerable legal liabilities from class action suits as well as the PR nightmare of logging a countersuit against plaintiffs. Some have gone so far as to boycott MGM facilities and Mlife accounts. WYNN, on the other hand, lost its founder and CEO, Steve Wynn, in February of this year due to sexual misconduct claims. WYNN's stock since its peak this year is down ~ 28%.

Exhibit 10: Weighted CZR EBITDAR Multiple. Source: Internal Estimates

Exhibit 11: Management Estimated FCF Profile. Source 2017 Year End Presentation

We also believe there is some incremental upside as it relates to Caesars' continued Las Vegas room renovations. We think that there is an incremental $21mn of annual EBITDAR (assuming 90% occupancy and 35% adj. LV EBITDAR margins) associated with completing the remaining ~ 9,200 rooms - giving credit to entertainment, gaming, and F&B, it could be closer to ~ $80mn in incremental EBITDAR. By 2021, Caesars plans to have every room on the Strip updated, and subsequently, earn a normalized return relative to other players on the Strip that have more recently renovated rooms. For instance, JP Morgan estimates that a typical renovated Las Vegas room for Caesars generates on average a $20 ADR lift. Moreover, Caesars Las Vegas properties still track at a discount of approximately $8-10 compared to MGM RevPAR, per JP Morgan.

With Caesars having significant exposures to the Las Vegas strip, we think an appropriate conservative weighted multiple for the mix of owned to leased properties and Las Vegas to regional assets would equate to ~ 9.85x EBITDAR multiple. Another way to look at it is the market is treating PENN and CZR as equals on an EBITDAR multiple basis, while giving absolutely no credit to the owned Vegas and regional properties, Total Rewards, WSOP, lower net leverage, substantial NOL carryforwards (3 years' worth), asset light business transition, and a world class casino and entertainment franchise. By just giving credit to the owned U.S. real estate portfolio, we believe there is $8.0bn to $9.5bn in potential cash proceeds to unlock (LV owned ~$6.2bn, Centaur $1.4bn, VICI call rights $1.2bn) which, if used to purchase shares, could essentially buy back the entire market capitalization of the stock. This gives no credit to any of the aforementioned advantages and the accretive M&A opportunities to roll-up fragmented casino operators. Additionally, there is no consideration for the value of the internationally owned assets that would have additional value in a sale or sale-leaseback transaction. To sum it up, Caesars is trading at a one turn discount on leverage to PENN, while deriving ~45% of pro-forma EBITDAR from owned properties.

"Hidden" Value

Exhibit 12: Las Vegas Real Estate. Source: Analyst Day

Caesars owns almost 100 acres of underutilized land on Las Vegas' center Strip that could potentially be monetized or used for organic growth opportunities. There are approximately 50 acres behind Bally's, 7 acres in front of Caesars Palace, and ~39 acres remaining after the development of the convention center behind the LINQ. Caesars purchased a small addition to the land behind Bally's (Paris and Planet Hollywood) in 2004 and paid $35mn for 7 acres; with normal inflation over the past fourteen years and the fact that it is one of the larger contiguous blocks of land on the center strip, it is likely worth ~$7mn per acre ($350mn total). While Caesars recently "acquired" land from VICI, 18.4 acres for $73.6mn (only $4mn/acre), we have reason to believe that the price was at the very low end of the range for this undeveloped land. The consideration was from a cheaper price on the Harrah's Las Vegas property announced in tandem with the land purchase. Harrah's Las Vegas was sold at 13x rent ($1.14bn/$87.4mn rent), whereas a recent deal for another center Strip property was done at 14.5x, Octavius Tower. Another way to triangulate the value is by looking at a recent LVCVA bid in June of this year for a north Strip location that is just south of The Drew, but inland approximately two blocks. The price is $6mn per acre for approximately 8.3 acres. We believe a conservative valuation for the remaining property behind the LINQ is valued at ~ $7mn for the entire contiguous block ($273mn total). The remaining 7 acres Caesars owns is directly on the Strip has an extremely wide delta; the best comp we can think of is being valued at $50mn per acre. In another transaction, Wynn's recent deal to buy land next to the Trump International was done at roughly $9mn/acre for 38 acres. The parcel is roughly equidistant between Sammy Davis Jr. Dr. and the Strip, so it is not directly on the Strip. Therefore, it would seem reasonable to value the 7 front facing acres Caesars owns on the Strip somewhere in the middle - at around $30mn per acre ($210mn total). In total, the "hidden" land value we ascribe to the roughly 100 acres is ~ $833mn, a weighted average of ~ $8.7mn/acre.

Undervalued Assets

Two pillars of the Caesars brand are the Total Rewards loyalty program and the World Series of Poker (WSOP) franchise. Together, these two brands are unique in their scale and competitive advantages, which we think the market is ignoring. Caesars owns the intellectual property of the WSOP and the rights to host WSOP branded poker tournaments worldwide. Wilmington Trust initially made a complaint in the fraudulent conveyance case with Caesars and the sponsors (TPG & Apollo) that these assets were transferred without ascribing fair value; WSOP, for instance, was transferred for $35.5mn, but was ascribed a value of over $700mn in October of 2013.

WSOP real money online poker is the largest online legal poker room, pooling players from NJ, NV and DE. The recent 2018 WSOP events brought in more than 123,000 entrants, the sixth consecutive year of record attendance. With the recent introduction of pooled poker from multiple states and continued record attendance, we believe WSOP could be worth around $1bn.

The final piece of value that we believe is crucial to the success at Caesars is Total Rewards, Caesars big-data customer loyalty program. The Total Rewards member loyalty program has over 55mn members and leads Vegas rival MGM's Mlife at ~ 30mn members. Total Rewards had the largest disputed value in bankruptcy court and at the time was valued at $1bn with 40mn members versus today's 55mn + members. The loyalty program helps Caesars achieve near industry leading margins with substantial marketing efficiencies tracking consumption patterns and other pertinent data for customized advertising programs. Additionally, as a Goldman Sachs research note points out, Caesars is able to target customers through Total Rewards and funnel these casino customers into lower tax jurisdictions, like Las Vegas.

"We view fundamentals on the Las Vegas Strip and for the regional gaming consumer as solid, a dynamic which supports CZR's hub-and-spoke strategy. We think about this strategy as leveraging the company's vast Total Rewards database (50m+ members) at regional properties to "export" gaming revenues to Las Vegas, where it benefits from a low, 7.75% gaming tax rate (vs. 20% - 50%+ at regionals)." - Goldman Sachs (05/24/18), Komal Patel.

Exhibit 13: Las Vegas Margins. Source: 2017 Year End Presentation

When compiling all the various components, we believe there is approximately $3bn+ in "hidden" value represented by the undeveloped center Strip acreage, WSOP, and Total Rewards-all of which the market attributes little value to.

Assets Estimated Value Undeveloped Land $833mn WSOP IP and Rights $1bn Total Rewards (55mn) $1.25bn Total $3bn+

Exhibit 14: Internal Estimates Based on Public Information

Asset Light Transition and Simplifying the Capital Structure

Mark Frissora has continued to focus building out the Caesars brand in a non-capital intensive way through partnerships that require little to no initial capital outlay, where Caesars takes a licensing/management fee on an annual basis as a percentage of sales. Caesars recently announced three new properties, two of which are non-gaming properties that require little to no upfront capital from Caesars. The Dubai project is set to open this fall and is structured where Caesars' partner, Meraas, would pay a management fee/licensing fee to use the Caesars brand and be fully integrated into the Caesars network. Mark Frissora estimated the management fee would be in the 16-17% range and potentially include an equity stake and a performance incentive.

Exhibit 15: Asset Light Example. Source: Q1 2018 Presentation

The two other properties under development are a beach resort, Caesars Palace Puerto Los Cabos, and Harrah's Northern California. Caesars Palace Cabo is expected to be complete in 2020 and is planned to feature 500 beachfront suites/villas. Caesars Northern California (Ione, California) is set to open in 2019 and will feature a 71,000 sq. ft. casino floor featuring 950 slots and 20 table games.

In addition to more asset light partnerships, Caesars is working on simplifying its overall capital structure by getting rid of the convertible notes and merging CEOC and CRC - likely within the next few months. With regards to the convertible, Caesars filed an S-4 on June 4th outlaying the proposal which would include an additional variable cash consideration.

Caesars Q2 2018 Conference Call:

"…I think related to that, have you given any more consideration to simplifying the balance sheet, combining the subsidiaries?" James Kayler "….With respect to your second question on simplification, yes, there are two main areas that we're looking at now. One, as you're aware, is the convert and reducing the amount of convert that's out there. And the other we've alluded to in terms of merging CEOC and CRC, that's still on our plan. And I would expect that we would try to pursue that either late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter." Eric Hession, Caesars CFO

Las Vegas: Latent Pricing Power

While Vegas recently had its worst recession ever in '08-09, we think many investors have misclassified the underlying health of the current Las Vegas economy with some anchoring bias from the devastating financial crisis. Overall, Las Vegas is the strongest it has ever been; Vegas has the most diversified revenue base it has ever had, while at the same time, this has been the longest stretch in Vegas history without a hotel inventory supply increase.

Exhibit 16: Source UNLV Center for Gaming Research

When we present this idea to other investors, the typical pushback usually concerns around the economic cycle and how Las Vegas is assumed to have exponential exposure to U.S. GDP. We actually think that the Las Vegas market, in particular, is far from overheated and growing on a sustainable basis. The supply-demand dynamic for Vegas hotel inventory is currently in a very healthy balance (possibly even a slight shortage), with no large new projects hitting the strip for a few years. In fact, this is the first time in Vegas history that room inventory has not increased for an eight-year period (2009-2017). While total room inventory has remained flat to slightly down (147,689 June '18), visitor traffic has increased by roughly 6 million (16% increase) since '09. Furthermore, conference delegates are at an all-time high, along with room tax collections and deplaned air passengers.

Exhibit 17: Source: LVCVA

We are under the assumption that the sweet spot for Vegas will have at least 2-3 more years before any new significant supply is added to the market. There are a couple of large projects under construction on the north end of the strip: Resorts World Las Vegas (old Stardust site) and The Drew (formerly the Fontainebleau). The Drew is expected to open around late 2020, and Resorts World Las Vegas has recently stated that it still intends to open around 2020. However, with regards to Resorts World, Genting Group has already pushed the completion date back multiple times. Other recent concerns affecting the Resorts World timeline are the ongoing trade-wars negotiations and recent strength in the U.S. dollar inflating (as well as higher steel prices due to tariffs) some of the costs associated with the project. The 87-acre property was purchased for $350mn from Boyd Gaming (failed Echelon project) in 2013, and the original time frame was for an opening in 2016 with a $7.2bn budget. New estimates are for a $4bn budget and the complex completed in stages, presumably over many years after the initial opening date in 2020. In light of these goals, there is reason for skepticism; since the May 2017 announcement, construction has been slow to non-existent and analyst, Brian McGill, of Tesley Advisory Group recently expressed his concerns regarding the start date.

"The most likely new openings to be delayed would be… Resorts World Las Vegas and The Drew," - Brian McGill, Telsey Advisory Group

The reasons for the concern were data points that imply slow slot machine demand in both 2019 and 2020, he stated,

"As a rule of thumb, it is expected that slots will ship into [a] property 60 to 90 days ahead of the opening. This is when the manufacturers will recognise the sale typically." "Construction activity at Resorts World Las Vegas and The Drew is not moving at full speed and "it would be a long shot" for them to open by 2020." - Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts Ltd

While these new large scale projects will likely attract a lot of initial attention, it remains to be seen if the viability of the North Strip transformation is as appealing as the excitement of the center Strip. The north Strip lags behind other stretches of the Strip, with less foot traffic, large unfinished projects, vacant lots, and a lack of retail/restaurant selection. A recent 2014 opening of the SLS Las Vegas provides a hint at some of the challenges on the north Strip; just a few hundred feet north of The Drew, SLS Las Vegas has had a challenging time attracting traffic and remaining profitable. Apparently, the project is so challenged, that investors in February of this year stated it's on the "verge of bankruptcy." This reinforces how big of a competitive advantage it is to own and operate casinos and hotels on the Center Strip, as well as having a program like Total Rewards that can drive/manage traffic to individual properties. Referencing the below site map, the red highlights are the development properties and the yellow is the start of the Strip.

Exhibit 18: Northern Portion of Center Strip & North Strip. Source: Google Maps

Risks

Atlantic City weakness has a greater than expected impact (mgmt. estimated $40mn EBITDAR in guidance) due to two new casinos opening in June of this year.

An economic recession halting consumer confidence and compressing discretionary spending.

Another mass casualty incident in Las Vegas.

A lack of financing with regards to sale-leaseback transaction with VICI.

Continued selling pressure from former creditors and original sponsors, TPG and Apollo.

A decline in business activity affecting conference attendance in Vegas.

Higher interest rates affecting the variable (40%) portion of debt.

We estimate a downside scenario around 6.5-7.0x EV/EBITDAR 2020E ($2,700bn) which would correlate to a stock price range of $6.65-8.40. In our view, this would reflect a severe recession, but not as severe as the most recent financial crisis. On top of this, Caesars survived through most of the recession with ~14x leverage; it currently has less than half the leverage with a much leaner operating structure. Furthermore, while most of the gaming peers did take EBITDA hits during the last recession, many of these stocks ended up bottoming out ~ 6x EV/EBITDA, which gives some confidence to our estimates.

Summary

To reiterate what the market is ignoring:

Investors appear to be underappreciative of Caesars' growth playbook through sale-leaseback arbitrage transactions with VICI.

Less than 11 months out of bankruptcy, we think that most retail investors are not aware of the new structure and the sell-side has been late to re-initiate coverage of CZR's new complicated structure.

Recently completed buyback of ~ 3.3% of shares outstanding (not including converts), four recent insider buys - CEO purchased 100K shares after the sell-off. Significant free cash flow to equity potential while still growing the franchise.

Significant property ownership on the Strip and other high quality regional casinos potentially provides $8-9.5bn in untapped cash through sale-leaseback transactions.

An iconic franchise with an industry-leading casino platform business that has been unrecognized by investors due to complexity and structural impediments out of bankruptcy.

Market not giving CZR any credit for incremental Las Vegas room renovations that were mothballed during bankruptcy; only 60% of the Vegas assets have been renovated, which leaves significant incremental RevPAR growth opportunities in the next few years.

The health of the Las Vegas Strip is as good as it has ever been - hotel room inventory has been flat for almost 10 years, a record for Vegas. New inventory not likely to come onto the market for at least 3 years.

Hidden value in the rights and intellectual property of World Series of Poker (WSOP).

Almost 100 acres of center strip property that is underutilized, provides upside optionality or liquidity if sold - Estimated value $833mn, based on prior transactions.

Potential uplisting into the S&P 500 index; MGM and WYNN are already listed within the S&P 500 index, need for a "pure play" U.S. casino company.

Sell-side is beginning to resume coverage of Caesars; JP Morgan recently initiated coverage in May, and Merrill/BoA initiated coverage in July of this year.

Accretive buybacks at these depressed levels should multiply the upside once growth and fixed cost leverage becomes more apparent from Caesars' new "asset light" business model.

A further consolidation of subsidiaries to simplify the balance sheet, the merging of CEOC and CRC is on schedule to be completed in late Q3 or early Q4, as well as the possibility of eliminating the convert.

Potential upside in sports betting and other associated gambling.

Given the favorable economic backdrop, record low unemployment, and a balanced Las Vegas hotel inventory, we feel that Caesars is on the right trajectory to capitalize on these trends by running its sale-leaseback playbook. Caesars has the largest center Strip exposure of any casino to a supply constraint Las Vegas market, while getting none of the premium deserved for these one of a kind assets. While there are some transitory issues off the shooting tragedy last October, we think Vegas has longer-term tailwinds that should absorb this temporary lull.

We believe a few short-term catalysts should help mitigate some of the structural selling pressure referenced earlier - namely the increased buyback, finalizing the convertible tender, and simplifying the entity structure by merging CEOC and CRC. We continue to believe over the next 18 months, a significant re-rating is warranted. There is substantial embedded value (mostly center Strip) in Caesars owned real estate portfolio; so much so, that we think if Caesars was to monetize just the owned real estate portfolio that the stock has 85-105% upside while giving no credit to other advantages within the Caesars franchise. If management continues to perform in driving margin expansion, execute accretive sale-leasebacks, and achieve organic growth, we think the stock could be worth ~ $25 in mid 2020 (10.5x EBITDAR $3,150bn 2021E) as the narrative changes to a growth and cash flow generation story.

