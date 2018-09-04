Micron: Not Just Commodities

This article takes a guess at what portion of Micron's business may be viewed as non-commodity.

Journalists, sell side analysts, and even SA commenters still often refer to Micron Technology as a producer of commodity chips. Increasingly, they are wrong.

I believe the majority (90+%) of Micron chips are sold into markets with direct replacement options. and Micron is the 3rd largest manufacturer of 3 in DRAM. Which micron chip or module or SSD doesn't have a competitor? It's a commodity. [ElishaMemoryVentures post on SA.] They can screw up a two car parade [Russ Fischer writing on SA]

Micron Technology (MU) was long and correctly characterized as a producer of commodity memory chips. And as the first quote above illustrates, this old truism - increasingly a common misconception - is repeated too often. The press and analysts still fall into this trap:

We see significant improvement in commodity prices...[Source: Morgan Stanley, 5/22/2018] The thing about Micron is that its various memory chips are effectively commodity goods. [Source: Motley Fool, 7/10/2017] Memory chips are considered commodities with little differentiation among them.... [Source: Wired, 3/23/2018]

So there's no hope? Micron was, is, and always will be a commodity company with a paltry 4-5x price earnings ratio? Not quite.

Here's what the company is beginning to signal on how some of its chips are no longer commodities. The company has begun to trumpet some unique features of certain chips, like this slide on the mobile business unit from the most recent analyst day:

Hmmm, the smallest die, the lowest power, and the first industry player to a size threshold do not sound like easily replaceable chips for OEM's who value those capabilities.

And here's another part of an analyst day slide, touting the speed of GDDR 6 chips:

How would you replace a chip that has the highest bandwidth per pin in the industry? You couldn't.

And then there is the oft-mentioned and perennially late 3DXpoint which will only be available from Intel (INTC) and Micron. Hardly a commodity and only available from two players. Intel always puts interesting numbers out (see below) while Micron remains mum:

So Management has thrown out some clues that many of their offerings are no longer commodities. How big might this be? What's the time a Micron business unit or segment might hold onto a chip offering? And before we take this deeper dive into these questions, what exactly is a commodity? Here is Merriam Webster's definition:

: an economic good: such as a : a product of agriculture or mining agricultural commodities like grain and corn b : an article of commerce especially when delivered for shipment reported the damaged commodities to officials c : a mass-produced unspecialized product commodity chemicals commodity memory chips

Note the pesky last part of definition "C". And yes, this portion of the article is a wild guess since the company doesn't break out the portion of their revenue that is specialized product (as opposed to "unspecialized product", see definition "C" again).

The analyst day put the company revenue, broken out by business unit on one slide:

Let's start with the Embedded Business Unit, which I believe is the "stickiest" in terms of time, and the largest percentage of non commodity chips. A big piece of this segment is the automotive business where Micron has a #1 market share.

In automotive, as in other segments, there is a wide array of product with a varying degree of "stickiness" or what I will call time to change. The longer the time, the less the commodity nature of the chip. Here's my idea of what Micron's automotive segment might look like:

Application Time to Change out Infotainment 6 months Vehicle in Design 12 months Crash Tested Vehicle in Production 48 months

Even in applications like infotainment a change out is getting harder. Here's the trusty old 8 track compared to a Tesla Model S's screen:

All it took to remove the 8 track was a screw driver and some wire snips. Not clear that one ought to monkey around with Elon's Model S screen to upgrade memory speed or size. So even non-sticky applications like infotainment are getting stickier.

My guess for the EBU is that 1/2 or $415mm of the 2Q 18 revenue (shown above) might be "non commodity sticky" with a 36 month time to changeover. Stay with me a bit longer on the time measure on these segments.

The Mobile Business Unit (MBU) is probably the next stickiest. Here the SWAG may have a particularly "WA" nature since neither the company nor analysts give us enough color on this segment to make any accurate or detailed estimate. But we know from Micron's own materials that they are selling a lot of heavily customized multi-chip packages:

Huh. a 221 ball BGA interface with specific amounts of NAND and DRAM, a specific operating voltage and a unique size? Doesn't sound like a commodity to me. Here cell phone manufacturers are operating within such a tight board space envelope, and that means a multi-chip change out probably only happens on a model upgrade.

My guess for the whole MBU is 40% or revenues (or $502mm per the chart above) is only changeable within a 24 month time horizon.

The Storage Business Unit, SBU, is probably the next stickiest. Here as I've mentioned in articles and comments before, the blizzard of offerings from all the NAND purveyors is making changeability less possible than it used to be. In order to save costs on a non-volatile memory controller, a specific chip offering is usually assumed. This is because 96 layer offering from Samsung will have different properties from a 32 + 32 layer string stacked offering from Micron, etc. The controller is what handles the wear pattern of a given chip. So vendor decisions are getting more locked in at design time.

My guess for the SBU is that 25% (or $314mm) can be changed out with an 18-month time horizon.

The Compute and Network Business Unit, CNBU, may be the least sticky segment. But even here, as the "Bandwidth Leadership" slide above shows, there are some particularly non-commodity offerings like the one with the fastest speed per pin. Here system designers probably aren't going to run one bank of DRAM at one speed, and another at a slower speed. Voracious DRAM consumers like Nvidia (NVDA) aren't going to populate GPU cards with a smorgasbord of offerings from Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) and Micron. They are going to lock in one vendor at design time, even if variants of the processor or memory controller may offer particular flavors of a model number.

My guess for the CNBU is 20% (or $738mm) can be changed out over a 9 month time horizon.

So let's roll this together. And what's this about time to changeover? I've introduced time as a variable in this discussion for a couple of reasons. First and foremost, anything can be changed out over time. Put another way, the longer the time for a potential changeover, the less a given chip is a commodity. In the chart below, I've assumed that anything not called out as a sticky non-commodity offering is indeed a commodity, and could be changed out when a contract (assumed at 2 months) expires. Second, introducing time allows one to get a time weighted average of the whole company's revenue. And third, I think changeover times will be marching out as we go forward. Even though these are wild guesses it may be useful to look at how time changes, in this commodity analysis, as Micron develops more specific and tailored offerings and as the company's penetration of segments like automotive increase.

Here's what the segment wild guesses listed above look like:

$ time in months EBU Sticky 415 36 EBU Commodity 414 2 MBU Sticky 502 24 MBU Commodity 1064 2 SBU Sticky 314 18 SBU Commodity 940 2 CNBU Sticky 738 9 CNBU Commodity 2953 2 Total 2Q '18 Rev 7340

$1.969 billion of that total, or 27%, is exhibiting sticky tendencies which one might call non-commodity offerings. And as promised, the time-weighting of revenues shows that the average time to changeover is 6.8 months.

Conclusions. Not too many years ago the lead quotation in this article, which claims Micron has <10% of its revenues arising from non-commodity offerings, might have been correct. Day by day, as CEO Sanjay Mehrortra passionately explains with his quest for "higher value offerings", this is increasingly not the case.

And this progression toward fewer commodity offerings as a percentage of the total matters a great deal. Commodity companies are worthy of the 4-5x price earnings ratio Micron is rewarded. Once analysts and journalists wake up to this move beyond commodities, the company will be justly more richly valued.

I'm sure readers and commenters will have numbers of their own and hopefully specific vignettes of sticky long changeover times. These may be worthy of my compiling into a composite for a subsequent article.

Finally, I love watching where the underlying markets are going that will propel Micron away from a pure commodity business. For instance, more and more autonomous cars with a higher level of autonomy. And this greater autonomy begets huge increases in content of DRAM and NAND. And all this in a naturally sticky segment where the company has a #1 market share. Sprinkle in a little 3DXpoint, some "new memory", more unique NAND offerings and Micron may soon be called "a former commodity company."

I don't know what to expect from the September 6 analyst presentation. Former CFO Ernie Maddock used this Citibank conference to do his first non-earnings-call guidance update several years ago. Whether or not current CFO Zinsner follows this approach, I think we will get some valuable updates on the retirement of the toxic convertibles issued by former-former CFO Ron Foster. We might also get an update on how the buyback will be structured and whether it's even started. I don't think there is much choice in the matter about pre-releasing if they are sitting on blow out numbers, which I think they could be. Good luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU, INTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.