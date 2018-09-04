Coca-Cola: Topping Off, Or Topping Out?

Source

Coca-Cola (KO) has traded under bearish selling pressure for most of this year, and the stock is currently showing YTD losses of -2.9%. The divergences here with the broader bull market are stark, as the S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) is currently showing gains of 8.8% over the same period. Weakness in KO has arrived after a substantial rally in the stock (which has been in place for nearly a decade), and this has led some investors to believe that the stock may have reached its top. But the company continues to move forward in its rebranding transitions, and this should help modernize its offerings to cater to new consumer demographics. As a classic dividend stock with an impressive growth history, the company still has much to offer investors, and recent declines should be viewed as a new opportunity to buy KO.

Those with long positions in KO have had a troublesome year in 2018. The stock is part of the lagging consumer goods sector, which has been impacted by recent declines in many of its most popular blue-chip names. Coca-Cola seems to be on the receiving end of the market's guilt by association, as the stock has failed to attract a lift after a recent earnings beat. A quick look at KO's price chart doesn't do much to help the situation, as it currently shows a head-and-shoulders pattern (which is typically associated with further declines in price valuations).

So, the question now becomes one of market accuracy. From an earnings perspective, it would appear that the bearish stock moves seen recently actually belie the fundamentals. During the second quarter, Coca-Cola posted adjusted earnings per share of 61 cents (beating the consensus expectations by 1 cent). Revenues came in at $8.90 billion (against forecasts calling for $8.54 billion). These improved results were propelled by Coca-Cola's efforts to introduce diet beverages to global markets, and this is encouraging because it is one aspect of the company that is often ignored by KO bears. For the most recent quarter, Coca-Cola showed $2.32 billion in net income (54 cents per share), which was well above the $1.37 billion, (or 32 cents per share) posted during the same period in the prior year. Earnings from continuing operations produced an increase of 68% (at 53 cents per share).

Coca-Cola's revenue figures were also better than the market estimates ($8.5 billion), but there are deeper factors here which should be considered. Revenues did decline by 8% on an annualized basis (to $8.90 billion), but this weakness was expected due to the refranchising of bottling operations. This actually helped sales figures surpass analyst estimates for the period. Double-digit growth in its Coke Zero offering helped volumes rise by 2%. This is another example of successful strategy, as revitalized sales of Diet Coke have not been negatively impacted by the company's newer offerings for health conscious consumers. Further evidence of success in these strategic moves can be seen in sales of sports drinks (i.e. Powerade) and water products, which rose by 4% for the quarter.

In most of the arguments against long positions in KO, arguments center around a "changing consumer culture" that is consistently moving away from sugar-based beverages. But what these arguments seem to miss is the size and reach of the company in its ability to influence global markets. Organic sales for the second quarter (which remove foreign currency impact) rose by 5%, and the strongest growth markets were located in Latin America (11% sales growth) and in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East (7% sales growth). World Cup marketing efforts in Europe proved to be particularly successful. Strategies in foreign markets helped counteract North America sales weakness (where a -1% decline in organic sales was seen).

Overall, there was a lot to like in Coca-Cola's second quarter performance. Organic revenues increased by 5% when not including the effects of structural changes, driven largely by the strong performance in emerging markets. During the same period, PepsiCo (PEP) did not fare nearly as well with revenue gains of 2.4% and organic revenue gains of 2.6%.

With positive trends in organic revenues driven by advantageous pricing strategies and strong sales of its trademark concentrates, the outlook remains favorable despite the negative chart outlook and sluggish activity in share prices. Growth in unit case volumes rose by 2% in the second quarter, thanks to rising demand for Fuze Tea and double-digit gains in Coke Zero. It is clear that the company is putting forth the effort to revitalize its "aging" image and innovate through low-calorie beverage choices. Marketing initiatives have also focused on sparkling water products, and the positive effects have shown themselves in the quarterly sales volumes (4% growth in Q1 and 2% growth in Q2). By extension, sports drinks and enhanced waters also saw gains (4% in Q2). Coca-Cola's recent decision to purchase a portion of the BodyArmor beverage company shows commitment to this portion of the business. Further efforts in diversifying its product line can be found in the decision to purchase coffee retailer Costa, which will actually give the company brick-and-mortar access to a large and growing consumer demographic interested in caffeinated products.

With a $1.56 annualized dividend payout, KO stock remains attractive for long-term investors focused on elevated yields. The company has shown 5-year dividend growth of 7.74%, and this reward for shareholder loyalty will pay long investors for their patience as the stock builds additional traction. Coca-Cola has traded under bearish selling pressure for most of this year, but these recent lows can be viewed as a new buying opportunity for those not already long the stock. KO's elevated 3.5% dividend is strong, given our low-interest rate environment, and the company continues to show progress in moving forward with its rebranding transitions. This should help modernize its offerings to cater to new consumer demographics and help the stock resume its bull trends in the quarters ahead.

