Tariffs:  A Bourdon Chime For Markets?

In markets where more stocks decline than increase from a market high over a given duration of time, the resulting market trend is generally to the downside. The market is considered weak as the trend plots a path away from a recent high as investors succumb to profit taking. Usually unbeknownst, the underlying index pushes ahead of trend until such time when the downward pressures of profit taking combined with those investors simply heading for the exits overcomes index’s advance as market momentum finally collapses. The broader the decline across the market, the greater the market’s downward pressure on the underlying index.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, if more stocks increase than decline from a market high over a given period of time, the resulting trend is generally to the upside. The resulting market trend pushes to the upside and generally outpaces the underlying index over the short term as forward market sentiment jumps ahead. Similarly, the broader the market participation to the upside, the higher the upside pressure exerted on the underlying index.

The question is just how much do these trends reveal about market momentum and investor sentiment moving forward?

Figure 1: NYSE Advance/Decline Issues Index September 1999 to 26 March 2000

A word of background. In September of 1998, the S&P 500 (green line) had etched out a market high that was fairly widely based across the greater market. The NYSE index (black dotted line) charged forward and upward. Gross output for the 3rd quarter hit 5.3% annualized, the strongest quarterly post since the 2nd quarter 1997 when total output hit 6.8%. Consumer spending powered the output drive at a 4.6% annualized rate for the quarter. Durable goods purchases rose to 9.9% annualized while imported goods subtracted from overall GDP growth for the quarter due to outsized demand from US consumers. Corporate spending kept pace as capital investment in structures, equipment and intellectual property surged 12%, 14% and 17% respectively on an annualized basis. Consumer confidence was exuberant at a reading of 100.9 for the month. Job creation averaged 238,000 for the three months through the end of September while the national unemployment rate came in at 4.6% during the month. Core PCE for the month came in at 1.4% annualized.

The Clinton administration managed to lower the budget deficit in every year between 1993 and 1997, ending up with both a budget and current account surplus through the end of 2000 at $236 billion and $7.76 billion, respectively. That budget surplus would melt away to a deficit of $412 billion by the end of 2004, while the current account surplus would become a victim of the Great Recession of 2007 by the 2nd quarter of 2010. At the same time, the federal funds rate underwent a frenetic bout of unannounced hikes beginning in September of 1993 when the effective fed funds rate stood solemnly at 3.09%. By the end of April 1995, the federal funds rate had ratcheted to 6.05%. The weakened dollar of the first part of the decade strengthened dramatically.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was 4.41%, while the 2-year/10-year Treasury note spread was a mere 14 basis points through the end of September. By February of 2000, the yield curve had inverted with the 2-year/10-year spread falling to -11 b/p. A year later in February 2001, the economy had fallen into an officially recognized recession. The price of West Texas Intermediate (NYSE:WTI) crude was a quaint, by today's standards, $16.19/barrel. Meanwhile, the S&P had gained 12% from October through the end of 1998 and just over 11% through the end of 1999. The index would add another 5% by the eve of March’s dot.com crash.

Internationally, after years of excessive spending and accumulated debt following German unification in October 1990, Berlin initiated harsh austerity measures in 2001 that increased taxes and drastically reduced spending. Other European countries had long instituted such measures under the Maastricht protocols and Germany set into motion a crash program to make up for lost time. German budget deficits turned quickly into budget surpluses that live to this day as the much weaker euro became the German national currency in January 1999.

The rapid rate hikes by the Federal Reserve over the 1993-95 period provided a powerful and enabling backdraft to both Mexico’s “Tequila Crisis” of 1994-95 as well as the Asian financial crisis of 1997-98. While Thailand was the first Asian domino to fall, economic contagion spread rapidly, belying years of outsized domestic credit growth and loose supervisory oversight. The Tequila Crisis had similar roots as foreign investment capital in search of outsized yield invested heavily in short-term debt positions. Overheated economies, current account and budget deficits increasingly reliant on short-term foreign borrowing exposed sovereign and corporate borrowers alike to wild fluctuations in Forex rates and reinvestment risks as foreign capital flows flocked to traditional safe harbor venues just when before the financial tsunami slammed into the beachhead, setting off spiraling currency depreciation, rocketing interest rate adjustments and the sudden and pervasive loss of consumer purchasing power.

US assets would not be spared. The NYSE Advance-Decline issue index was trending to the downside after an early September spike, crossing the underlying index in a substantive way by the turn of 1999. Declining issues outpaced advancing issues as the market weakened before the crescendo market crash as the week came to a climatic close on a strikingly negative note as March drew to a close (see Figure 1, above).

Figure 2: Nasdaq Advance-Decline Issues Index, the Nasdaq Composite, September 1998 to 26 March 2000

The Nasdaq Advance-Decline Issues index (red green lines) took a different path as momentum was well ahead of the underlying composite for much of the period, not crossing the composite (black dotted line) in a substantive way until August of 1999, subsuming completely by the turn of the New Year in 2000. From a low of 1,419.12 on the 8th of October 1998 through the 10th of March high of 5,048.62, the Nasdaq composite would surge 256% (see Figure 2, above).

The trend (yellow line) was negative for the duration, turning decidedly negative as the composite broke loose to the upside in search of its Pyrrhic March high. By the end of 2000, the composite had given up 2,578 points for a drop of 40% on the year. The composite would give up another 520 points in 2001, adding another 15% drop for the year. The composite would eventually scratch out a trough of 1,114.11 on the 9th of October 2002. The composite would not close above the 5,048 threshold until 20 July, 2016.

Fast forward a number of years and we see some rather eerie parallels with the 1999-2000 period possibly taking shape. GDP growth in August’s second report on 2nd quarter growth hit 4.2%, the strongest post since the 3rd quarter 2014. PCE consumption was up 3.8% for the period as consumer spending continues to remain strong. Final sales to domestic purchases rose 6.5% for the period, while durable goods purchases rose 8.6%. Headline PCE price inflation rose 2.2% for the quarter while core prices rose at 1.9%. Corporate investment remained tepid, eking out a 0.4% QOQ gain after being up 9.6% in the 1st quarter, juiced by realized savings from tax cuts put in place in December.

Consumer confidence remained strong at a reading of 96.8 through August. Job growth continued apace with July adding 157,000 positions during the month. With the number of unemployed falling by 284,000 to 6.3 million through the end of the month, the unemployment rate fell to 3.9%, well below what most economists consider the non-accelerating inflation rate of unemployment (NAIRU). Involuntary part-time positions fell by 176,000 for the period for the lowest post since 2001. Wage growth, however, remains stubbornly stuck at 2.7% YOY. With headline CPI inflation at 2.9%, workers actually lost ground in terms of purchasing power over the period. Credit cards have long become a wage supplement with households carrying $1.039 trillion in revolving debt through the end of June—the highest level ever. The share of US adults with a job rose to 60.5% in July, the highest post since January 2009 at the height of the US financial crisis.

While the Clinton administration in the mid-1990s was able to reduce and eliminate the US budget deficit, the Trump administration appears unphased by a growing sea of red ink subsuming many national account balances. The Trump tax cuts alone have reduced federal by over $230 billion, depriving the Treasury of about $2.3 trillion in tax revenues over the next ten years. In the meantime, federal spending has ramped up with the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending compromise in February which included $40 billion in new military and $54 billion in new non-military spending. More recently, the Trump administration invoked the depression era Commodity Credit Corporation (NYSE:CCC) to pay farmers an estimated $12 billion in lost revenue resulting from the administration’s ever-evolving international trade policies.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, but for a brief foray above the 3% threshold in mid-May, has remained in a narrow trading range of 2.75% to 2.95% for much of the year. With the yields on comparable notes from Japan and Germany at 11 and 32 basis points due largely to continuing monetary policy within both national jurisdictions, the arbitrage play alone mitigates against any large upward movement on US yields for the foreseeable future. With the long side of the yield curve bottled up by arbitrage and growing economic uncertainty, the recent increases in the federal funds rate, again, threatens to upend the traditional equation for risk. The 2-year/10-year yield spread now stands at 23 basis points through Friday's market close. With the probability of an uptick in the federal funds rate at this month’s FOMC meeting virtually guaranteed at 98.4% with a fourth rate increase for the year in December at 65.9%, an inverted yield curve in early 2019 cannot be unduly dismissed. Of the nine recessions officially designated by the National Bureau of Economic Research in the post WWII period, only one such period in the mid-1960s that was followed by a negative 2-year/10-year spread was not officially recognized as a recession. The price of WTI rose to $70.10 on the NY Mercantile Exchange at Friday’s market close. The S&P closed at 2,901, up just over 8% for the year, while the Nasdaq composite closed at 8,109, up over 18% for the same period.

Internationally, the Federal Reserve’s tightening of monetary policy continues to have a dramatic financial impact on countries that remain vulnerable to foreign capital flows seeking higher yields on so-called “hot” money-- particularly from low interest environments like Japan and Europe. The US dollar’s strength has been the main driver of the 2018 Emerging Market weakness with the likes of Argentina, Turkey, Russia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Ghana are all caught in the downward spiraling swirl of withdrawn international capital flows. Many of these countries’ equities face bear territory on the MSCI EM index. An even greater fear comes from plunging industrial metal prices. Future prices for aluminum, copper, zinc and nickel remain in double digits to the downside from April highs.

The Turkish lira has fallen 35% against the dollar YTD including a 12% fall last week when it hit an all-time low of TL6.30. Spain’s BBVA, Italy’s UniCredit and France’s BNP Paribas all have significant operations in Turkey as their respective share prices fell in unison with Turkey's continuing financial woes. The European Central Bank (ECB) worried publicly that Turkish borrowers might not be fully hedged against the lira’s weakness and will begin to default on foreign currency loans--which make up about 40% of Turkish banking sector’s assets. Further, the depreciation in the lira to TL7.1 could largely wipe out much of Turkish banks’ reserve capital. Turkey has one of the highest external debt loads and one of the smallest foreign reserve holding in the EM space. To make matters even worse, the Trump administration doubled US tariffs on imported Turkish steel and aluminum to 50% and 20%, respectively. The tariff regime is unprecedented in the annals of diplomacy as the Trump administration unleashed a high-profile, high risk policy option to force the release of an US evangelical pastor from North Carolina who has lived in Turkey for the past 23 years and jailed for allegedly supporting the 2016 military coup. Turkey is the sixth largest supplier of foreign steel to the US market. In a further tightening of the screws, the Trump administration used the Magnitsky Act (2012) to freeze the assets of two senior Turkish officials, the ministers of justice and the minister of interior over their role in the pastor debacle.

Figure 3: NYSE Advance-Decline Issues Index, 26 January to 31 August 2018

After February’s market correction, advancing issues (green line) handily outpaced declining issues (red line) through the end of the 2nd quarter. Through fits and starts, the underlying index slowly made its way from a February low of 2,581, wading through the volatility of April’s and May’s trade tariff announcements and enactments to a post of 2,718.37 by the close of the 2nd quarter, gaining just over 5% for the period. June’s tariff announcement sent declining issues plummeting off June highs as the overall trend flipped to the downside. Meanwhile, the S&P index continued to advance. The critical crossover of the two indices was in early July. Through Friday’s market close, the S&P benchmark had advanced just under 8% for the year. The Advance-Decline Issues index ended on an uptick as the spread between the two indices widened (see Figure 3, above).

Figure 4: Nasdaq Advance-Decline Issues Index against the Nasdaq Composite, 26 January through 31 August 2018

The Nasdaq Advance-Decline Issue index came off of an early February low (red line) to streak to an early April high (green line) in relatively short order. The underlying composite low (black dotted line) for the year was 6,777.16 in early February, hitting a YTD high of 7,588.32 before falling again with the announcement of tariffs on Chinese goods coming into US markets. While the tariffs largely steered clear of electronic circuitry and consumer goods, the initial reaction was to the downside as technology issues weakened due to the proximity of major chip and assembly operations in Taiwan and South Korea. The breadth of the upside market was narrow with major technology issues like Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT) with a collective market cap of $3.17 trillion comprises or just 13% of the $23.6 trillion market cap of the overall S&P benchmark, providing much of the market upside. From April composite low of 6,870 to Friday’s close of 8,109, the Nasdaq composite is up just over 18%. Declining issues have been outpacing advancing issues since the second week in April (yellow line), ending the month of August on a positive uptick but well below the underlying path of the underlying composite (see Figure 4, above).

Headwinds remain. While corporate tax savings continues to pour into shareholder enhancement programs, slowing worker productivity, an aging demographic, a workforce stifled by the administration’s rigid immigration and H-1B visa policies, the rising dollar value of tariffs on international trade not to mention ballooning household and government debt—create outsized impediments to sustainable economic growth in a rising interest rate environment. With annual wage growth in the economy of the past decade now falling behind the annual rate of headline CPI inflation coupled with the systematic evisceration of stalwart elements of traditional economic growth, the Trump administration increasingly appears to be banking on the biggest economic expansion of the post WWII era to somehow fall out of the sky.

The Trump administration further reminded us all last week that he is more than prepared to act on his threat to impose 25% tariffs on a further $200 billion of Chinese goods—as early as next week—unless Beijing offers more concessions. These new tariffs necessarily will include large swaths of everyday consumer goods, from electronics to luggage to clothing. It is difficult to imagine a governmental initiative that runs so counter to the stated goals of the tax cuts that promised to increase US consumers’ purchasing power and make US corporations more competitive in world markets. The net result of the Trump action will be lower, rather than higher, worker productivity as assembly lines and companies wait for higher cost raw and semi-finished materials from abroad now mired in bureaucracy and added costs at US ports of entry. While a mockery of the White House’s desire to roll back existing regulatory structures, none of this appears contradictory to the Trump administration. The intention is clear: a rollback of the global supply chain that US companies have invested billions of dollars setting in motion over the past several decades. The administration’s policy surprisingly simple: to maximize US exports and minimize US imports.

The Trump administration’s rewrite of the tri-lateral NAFTA agreement furthers the point. The agreement not only calls for a greater portion of a car being built in the US or Mexico to qualify for tariff free access to North American markets—a proposed 75%. Auto manufactures will also have to meet the added requirement that 40% to 45% of the vehicle’s content be made by workers making at least $16/hour. At $3.00/hour for many Mexican autoworkers, the new threshold is 3 to 5-times the going cost of Mexican labor. It is unclear whether the wage requirement includes auto parts workers. Automakers not meeting the new wage threshold would be required to pay a 2.5% tariff of the vehicle’s market value for entry to the North American market.

The end result of the wage threshold could go in several directions. Fewer non-compliant cars will likely make the final journey to North American markets. this would scale back on consumer choice in the US auto market. Already, the sales mix between small, low-margin passenger cars and the more lucrative SUVs, small trucks and cross-over vehicles is 32.7% to 67.3% through the end of the 2nd quarter. The potential rollback of CAFE requirements for fuel efficiency and zero emissions will likely expand the spread even further to the SUV, small truck and cross-over categories, eventually reversing US air quality gains of the recent past on America's highways. California and 18 other states that follow California's lead on the issue will tie the question in court for years to come. Ford has simply made the choice to largely exit the passenger car market in the North American market, presumably relying on imports from its manufacturing facilities abroad, specifically China, to fill model line holes. Even this strategy has become problematic as the Trump administration contemplates a 25% tariff on another $200 billion of Chinese imports. Ford recently cancelled its plan to supply the North American market with a cross-over version of the Focus on account of the administration’s tariff regime.

Another possibility could mean auto makers simply paying the 2.5% tariff at the border. According to Mexican government statistics, an estimated 32% of small cars made in the country would fall out of compliance with new requirements on wage levels and/or locally produced parts. While the stipulation is likely good for higher priced US and Canadian workers, the penalty for not meeting the threshold appears purposefully low and will unlikely incentivize car manufacturers to change their labor sourcing or supply logistics. Through the end of 2017, about 2.3 million, mostly smaller passenger vehicles were built in Mexico. Over the same period, another 1.8 million vehicles destined for US markets come from Canadian plants, the latter mostly higher margin SUVs, light trucks and cross-over vehicles. About 25% of all vehicles sold in the US come from either Mexico or Canada.

At this writing, Canada’s participation in proposed NAFTA rewrite remains an open question. While the new wage and component requirements of the US-Mexican agreement appear at first glance to be beneficial to higher-priced Canadian workers, myriad outstanding issues, including agriculture, softwood lumber, steel, aluminum and protecting cultural sectors like music, television and publications, the latter being a highly sensitive issue in French-speaking Quebec that is home to a treasure-trove of Liberal Party voters—languish on the negotiating table.

On this side of the border, any rewrite of the trilateral NAFTA agreement would have to be submitted to Congress for approval. With the House up for grabs in the upcoming mid-term elections, a Democratic majority would look askance at the exclusion of Canada from the agreement. Despite problematic odds, the Senate also has an outside chance of slipping into Democratic hands. Any vote on the NAFTA rewrite will happen in 2019. A Democratic takeover of the House would likely insist on Canadian involvement in any final agreement.

It’s a hardball tradeoff for corporations—tax cuts in exchange for jettisoning global supply chains for more autarkic production capabilities. It’s a hardball tradeoff for Congress who must approve the NAFTA rewrite—they either approve of the package en total or the administration walks, as North American markets slip quickly into chaos. The tradeoff for the US consumer is even more explicit—higher prices for goods.

Market ended the month in much the same manner as when the month began: trying to makes sense of US trade policy. Stocks slipped on Thursday’s report that the Trump administration is moving ahead on another round of Chinese-targeted tariffs with a market value of $200 billion. US-Canadian trade talks remained snagged on Trump-era tariffs on steel, aluminum and soft lumber. Cars could be in the offing. Now NAFTA disagreements are being added to the mix. The US economy continues to grow as the most recent backward look on GDP output reflects. Yet until we get some handle on US trade policy, the market will continue to struggle. Capital investment plans will continue to be placed on hold. Meanwhile, corporate tax savings will continue to fund share buyback programs for want of a better use of the windfall. In the meantime, a storm of unknown proportions looms on the horizon as market indicators and analysts alike strain to interpret. As of yet, clarity is not part of the picture.

